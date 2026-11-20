Probably the only place I knowingly interact with MAGA people is in the comments section of Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley’s blog, Res ipsa loquitur — The thing itself speaks. Turley, a regular on Fox News and other media sites, writes about several legal issues, often addressing what he perceives as First Amendment issues. He typically defends Donald Trump, with the occasional caveat that he might have done or said something differently.
Turley addressed the Cornell University rape allegations involving seven fraternity brothers, in which he criticized the Special Counsel Leticia James, appointed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and pointed to alleged weaknesses in the prosecution’s case—not knowing all the evidence available.
Leticia James oversaw New York’s civil fraud trial; the judge found that Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and two of his children committed “persistent and repeated fraud.”
The blog’s comments section (where Turley himself never participates) is a window into the soul of MAGA. Not everyone there qualifies; there are other voices, but what you get is unrestrained, usually anonymous comments from those who would think twice before saying the same thing with their name attached. Here are some of what they had to say after Turley’s article:
I think that’s enough to get the point. I cherry-picked the comments, but only to weed out the personal attacks woven throughout. What scares me is that many of the commenters are in the legal profession; some are lawyers. Is this what the best and brightest of MAGA look like?
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This post was previously published on The Polis.
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Photo credit: Detroit Publishing Company, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons