Probably the only place I knowingly interact with MAGA people is in the comments section of Constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley’s blog, Res ipsa loquitur — The thing itself speaks. Turley, a regular on Fox News and other media sites, writes about several legal issues, often addressing what he perceives as First Amendment issues. He typically defends Donald Trump, with the occasional caveat that he might have done or said something differently.

Turley addressed the Cornell University rape allegations involving seven fraternity brothers, in which he criticized the Special Counsel Leticia James, appointed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and pointed to alleged weaknesses in the prosecution’s case—not knowing all the evidence available.

Leticia James oversaw New York’s civil fraud trial; the judge found that Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and two of his children committed “persistent and repeated fraud.”

The blog’s comments section (where Turley himself never participates) is a window into the soul of MAGA. Not everyone there qualifies; there are other voices, but what you get is unrestrained, usually anonymous comments from those who would think twice before saying the same thing with their name attached. Here are some of what they had to say after Turley’s article:

“These guys were drunk? Did they consent to sex with her? Could we have this backwards?”“an Identity-based justice system, what could go wrong?”“She’s running for re-election in our pathetic state so she needs photo ops and talking points to wow her base of ignorant college students, angry black folk and even Angrier White Feminist Urban Liberals.” “I am going to attempt to engage in wokespeak, so I would appreciate and feedback from our s@@tlib friends. Guilt or innocence in this case is not to be determined by the actual facts but by the relative victimhood standing of each party in the world of wokeness. White males = presumed evil, cause of all or most problems in the world including racism, sexism, homophobia, genocide, etc. People of Color = source of all good and enlightenment. White women = victims of the White male patriarchy and are always to be believed, especially if an evil White male is the subject of the accusation. If victim of a presumed virtuous person of color it becomes more complicated who to believe. Depends on their victimhood status. How did I do s@@tlibs?” “Would the appointment of a Special Prosecutor in response to a new civil complaint for disputed acts that occurred 2 years ago have even been brought were this not an election year? Both Hochul and James are each running for re-election and are in tight races. Cheered on by AOC, this appears to be a blatant action to bring out the woman vote.” “A mother kills her babies, then another mother in NY and then another somewhere else Horrific. Female public opinion says they’re all innocent, hormones made them do it. 20 year old hick from Alabama shows up in NY state, solicits a gang-banged. Two years later blames everyone but herself. And this is female(s) of 2026. Play slut, take no responsibility, accountability, get national attention, cry all the way to the bank.. Waiting on the internet sequel… Gangbang Me.” “Gangbang Me… its already been done, “I Slept with 100 Men in One Day”, Lily Phillips of the UK in 2004. Whatever happened to sanity in women?” “New York is just a corrupt liberal state. If you are not a card carrying liberal, made up charges will be brought against you. New and novel legal theories will be made up to charge you, like suing a consumer for fraud under the Consumer Protection act. Having the trial in civil court instead of commercial court. A liberal biased judge and jury will be found to convict you. New and novel legal theories will be made up to charge you. A corrupt and criminal Atty General will prosecute you. And last a corrupt appeals and Supreme court will uphold in all on the legal theory you are guilty until proven innocent, and you will be gagged and given no chance to prove you innocence. Any attempt to proclaim you innocence will be met by another lawsuit for defamation, which you will lose too. You will be given no opportunity to have an alibi because the the crime window will be years, no specific date. What a great state NY was, it’s all gone now. NY state is a communist state or repression, a woke liberal cesspool.” “For starters…the victim plainly did not get the short end of the stick. She showed willful participation at numerous points down her chosen path of depravity. Re James and prosecutorial ethics….just as with the victim’s “innocence”….one either has it or not….neither of them do. Nifong was removed from his District Attorney’s gig and disbarred while his angel of the moment wound up behind bars for murder. What shall happen to James and Mr. “Doe” and a Governor who failed to do the “right” thing? This is just another example of why the Democrat Party refuses to defend the truth when it would sound better than promoting the lie they do. The University of course also comes under the spotlight now….the Fraternity and Sorority involved should both be banned from campus, every student even tangentially involved should be banned, and every other group and organization be harshly warned about legal, social, and moral standards for students. James must be disbarred and removed from Office, Hochul should be held accountable by the State Legislature, and Federal charges should be filed by the US DOJ for all who have violated the Civil Rights of those being persecuted (yes persecuted rather than prosecuted).” “Here is a prototypical example of the Democrats in action. Pretending (for a moment) to support law and order, they’ve focused every effort on a case where information/evidence may have been lost. But that matters nothing at all. Guilty verdict has been decided. I was rather hoping the Ivy League would choke itself to oblivion by its own mud. With Leticia James on the job, it looks more like a mob hit.” “Clearly not enough evidence to prove rape beyond a reasonable doubt. Seems muxh more likely she gor drunk and high at a few bars and parties and then went over to the frat for a sex orgy she initiated or willingly agreed to with different groups of young men over several hours. Day later she regretted it when she was disinvited to the next frat party. Her change of mind weeks later does not add up to rape. Her civil case two years later makes assertions at odds with her sworn statements to police and prosecutors three weeks after the night of debaunchery.. Turning this into a criminal case is malicious political prosecution. .” “Democrats have their favored “victims” and disfavored “perpetrators”. The disfavored perpetrators must be white and male. The favored victims must be women. Letitia James will bring the prosecutions that are demanded in an election year, truth be damned. James herself has been accused of sexual misconduct, so it’s a typical New York State affair brought to you by one-party mobocracy.” “They didn’t rape her. She felt embarrassed after the fact and became even more ashamed when it was no longer private.”

I think that’s enough to get the point. I cherry-picked the comments, but only to weed out the personal attacks woven throughout. What scares me is that many of the commenters are in the legal profession; some are lawyers. Is this what the best and brightest of MAGA look like?

—

This post was previously published on The Polis.

***







If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Detroit Publishing Company, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons