How Many People Love Him, It Is Him in Their Own Imagination

Erin is a beautiful girl with good looks and a good figure. People who pursue her have never stopped. But in my impression, every relationship with her lasted only a few months and ended hastily.

At the beginning of every relationship, she is always extremely happy and satisfied:

“He actually knows how to make Chinese food. He is the head of the company. He is a talent. He said he would make it for me when he has time! I really want to eat it!”

“He can play the guitar, he is really versatile! Do you know that he also discusses the Bible with me, where can I find such a man with connotations?” “Yes, not bad!”

But only a month or two later, she started the batch complaint mode again.

“This man is just trying to develop me into his friend with benefits!” A week into our relationship, he wanted to sleep with me.

“He really doesn’t have any common sense in life, and he doesn’t even know how to separate the colors when washing clothes!”

In the end, within a month, Erin always broke up because she couldn’t accept the gap in expectations.

It seems that her relationship has always been like this — this man is so perfect, he is the perfect lover in my heart, and I must date him; this man is so unbearable, he is not the one I like at all, break up!

The amazing thing is that she has never been aware of the problem of this model, and she is still in this endless loop; or, most men and women are actually caught in this loop.

Many times we love each other as an “ideal lover”, and try to treat each other in the ideal way of love, and even try to get imagined returns from each other. Once you find that it is different from what you think, you will have a kind of confusion like “the answer to this question is wrong”.

Why is this so?

Everyone has their own “perfect lover” in their hearts. When we meet someone who meets certain characteristics, it is easy to project the image of this “perfect lover”.

However, once we have a deep understanding and compare them with each other, we will recognize the facts and have a huge sense of gap.

You know, there is no “perfect lover” who can perfectly fit your ideal.

Moreover, the fit is a fluid state. As individuals grow and the environment changes, everyone may change in terms of values and personality.

Therefore, wanting someone who can be consistent with the “perfect lover” in your heart from beginning to end is simply an “empty” imagination.

If you always fall in love with someone blindly based on your own “projection” and stay with him hastily without in-depth understanding, then such a relationship is destined to not last long.

Because long-term feelings must be based on truth.

So how to avoid this kind of projection, so that we can better start a relationship?

retract projection

Although we fall in love with each other because of certain characteristics of each other, we project the image of a “perfect lover” into it. But you must know that true love is not just loving at first sight, getting along with each other is an inevitable stage for every relationship.

If you always hold the standard of “perfect lover” and imagine that the other party is him, then once the other party fails to meet the standard, you will have a strong gap.

So, if you really want to start a relationship, the first thing you need to do is to “retract your projection”.

See each other with real eyes. Treat the other person as a real person and really understand him.

Only when we start to have realistic expectations for the other party, can we know whether the other party is the person we want and whether we can accept him.

Before actually starting a relationship, all we have to do is to get to know the real person. Then decide whether you want to be with him or not.

We can’t predict when and where we will meet the person who makes our heart beat, and we can’t always be the perfect object in someone’s mind.

Therefore, never fall in love with an imaginary person, please understand first, and then fall in love. This is a kind of respect for the other party, yourself, and love.

authentic communication

In addition, in the process of getting along with two people, we have to pay attention to “authentic communication”.

Only when you truly express your thoughts and express your true emotions, can the other party understand you better, know what you want, and find a better way to get along with each other.

In addition, if you can share each other’s emotions together, and be able to express your pain, anger, grievance, or confusion directly, then the emotional connection between you will be stronger and the relationship will be more real.

A truly mature person will fully understand the fact that “it’s normal for him to have a gap with my imagination”.

Really good love will nourish each other, there will be a sense of pride that “he is worthy of being the one I love”, and there will be a sense of self-confidence that “I am enough to match his kindness to me”.

Every relationship is hard-won from heartbeat to staying together. I hope everyone can treat it with a rational and mature attitude.

Remember the heartbeat at the first moment, and at the same time not forget to grow in love, and work hard to manage the relationship with each other, so that your happiness can last for a long time, and the relationship between you can develop in a better direction.

