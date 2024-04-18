How Many Times Have You Crawled Out of Your Depression Spiral?

There’s some kind of irony that while depression feels exhausting, fighting depression is exhausting. I’m so freaking tired.

But here we are, another turn of my life cycle where I try to climb out from the madness of depression. This time I’ve plummeted to the lowest depths since my divorce.

I’ve gained so much weight that my scale shines a big X because it refuses to calculate my health stats. It thinks I’m someone else since no one else gains weight that fast. My meals are a variation of Cheetos, Ruffles, and cookies.

If exercise pushes happy endorphins and dopamine, then I’m the poster child for the Sloth Life. I used to exercise multiple times a week and kept up with a group of online fitness friends. Now, I’m winded carrying a load of laundry down the stairs.

I have no relationship prospects. While I appreciate the be-happy-on-your-own mantra, life is better with a partner. I want someone I can randomly text and will also have sex with me. I miss being in love. Being in a relationship also motivates me to stay in shape. What do I care what I look like naked? I’m wearing sweatpants and sporting Muppet-sized eyebrows.

I lost my job three weeks ago. It’s an apocalyptic hell hole of hundreds of people fighting for a single job that pays barely minimum wage with Ph.D. requirements. This is also why I miss having a partner: dual income. I’m kind of panicking.

I’m usually the kind of person who’s on top of her A-game. Being a married single mom of two small kids, one with Autism, I kept a tight ship since my husband was useless. Now, I doom scroll or play video games because my internal job panic has frozen the adulting side of my brain.

Speaking of unemployment…yeah. Unemployed. It speaks for itself. If I were still married, I’d be chill. Since it’s just me and a mortgage, it’s next-level panic.

I’m proactive when things get down to the wire. I was catatonic for the first time in my life. After the reality bitch slap from the job market hit me, I shut down for a week. I barely interacted with the kids. I slept all day. I applied to a few jobs at night and then played mobile games or doom scrolled TikTok until 4 am.

My catatonic state affected my ability to keep the house clean.

In short, I’m biodegrading.

It’s time I try to climb the mountain that I’ll inevitably fall from, yet again.

This is when it’s time to do an inventory of what’s worked in the past and what I can try.

No-brainer: I need to exercise. That means getting my exercise peeps to help me stay accountable (we screenshot the stats from our fitness devices).

Eating is a tough one. A habit for me to get a lot of professional writing (i.e. resume and cover letter submissions) is to eat like I’m a college kid. I also don’t have the budget to buy healthy. I’m emptying my pantry and freezer of things I purchased for the kids but they declared inedible.

Romance is down the drain. After the past few first dates, the parking lot walk always resulted in my being groped. The final straw was a lunch date, after barely ninety minutes with zero chemistry, the guy kissed me and immediately shoved his hand on my chest. Then all of his subsequent texts for days were about my breasts.

Well, at least my boobs are on their A-game.

The kids are still struggling. It’s tough being unemployed. I barely had money before, now I’m in Broke Bitch: The Next Frontier. My kids know that if we’re eating out, we’re using my accrued gift cards which limits our locations. My daughter needs a haircut and I decided her dad can take her (He has never taken them for a haircut since the divorce and my son’s hair is cut every three months). It’s a subject I write about endlessly.

My friendships are doing kind of okay. I can’t do a whole lot without money and at this point, my bandwidth is relegated to networking on LinkedIn with former coworkers.

Now, time to make some changes.

Nutrition

I’m the worst kind of carb addict. At 8 am I’ll decide to reduce carbs. At 11 am I’m stuffing my face with cookies.

Sometimes I have to force myself to eat a carrot.

Baby steps, right? I can easily eat frozen blueberries with fat-free yogurt every day. I can’t commit easily to vegetables because groceries are expensive as all hell (damn right I’m taking part in the Kellogg’s boycott).

I also have to empty my pantry, so sometimes that means I’m eating things that are less than ideal.

The biggest step for me will be to not buy junk food when I go grocery shopping. For my salt cravings, I can drink soup broth (I have low blood pressure, I’ve been told I can have as much salt as I want). I need to find an easy fix for my sweet tooth cravings.

Offspring

While I’m struggling to find things to do with the kids with no money, my unemployment gives me more time with them. Well, more time with them when I’m not mentally paralyzed and napping on the couch.

Not having money is tough. I wanted to buy tickets for a Japanese comics exposition at the museum. That’ll be $48.

There’s a cute international dog race coming to town. It’ll be $50 for crappy seats or $100 for front-row seats.

The aquarium is having an international children’s day event. It’s free with admission. That’s $104 plus an extra $20 for parking.

This is when I regret the divorce most. Not just because I have limited time with my kids, but because I didn’t worry about the cost of tickets. I never splurged on Disneyland tickets but a dog show? No brainer. I’d drop the cash for that in a heartbeat.

There are only so many free events. And my kids are in teen/tween mode which means going to the park isn’t interesting. There’s only so often you can go hiking (which my kids loathe). They don’t care for arts and crafts. I have thousands of board games but they refuse to play the same ones (my daughter’s ADHD makes it difficult for her to play them).

It breaks my heart because they’re only little for so long and I’m missing out on making memories. I know I should think that money doesn’t matter. But it does. I took my kids on two small mini-trips last summer and those are my favorite memories of last year.

These are also educational opportunities. Even if my friends take their kids hiking, they’ll travel and stay in hotels to do so. When I take my kids places, they learn things. Wandering the mall because it’s free and we can split a food court pizza doesn’t leave much for education. Unless they’re learning what it’s like to see things you want and continuously say, “Nope. Can’t afford it.”

Even when I do find something free or affordable, it’s always on a day they’re with their dad. If I feel passionate enough I can ask him to let me take them for the day but I try to avoid that since I don’t want him doing the same on my time.

I’ve had success when combing through every city’s events guide. They’re usually low-cost or free. If I take the time to do that and mark them down on the giant wall calendar in my bedroom, I won’t be at a loss on days when we have nothing to do. The pickings are slim; the water district had a free tour but it’s already booked up. I’m not sure why I’m disappointed.

It’s not ideal, but it’s all I can do right now.

Exercise

I wore a dress last night. My weight is 10lbs more than it was a year ago at this time. I looked like a sausage in it. This isn’t 10lbs of muscle. It’s the loss of muscle and the addition of fat. I don’t recognize my body anymore.

Getting started is tough. I’m not motivated when I begin working out and I get out of breath within seconds or I can barely lift a 5lbs dumbbell. The mushiness jiggles as I hop around. Working out when you’re fit is great. Working out when you’re unfit is unbelievably depressing.

Plus, my appetite goes on overdrive.

I work out and stay in shape when I’m in a relationship. When I’m single and have no plans on getting naked, I stop exercising and eat like a motherfucker.

There’s no other solution than to suck it up. For now, the minimum is to work out on days that I don’t have the kids.

Romantic Relationships

I’ve only had one night of great sex this entire year. For the first time since my divorce, I have zero interest in dating.

There are a few guys I’ve been chatting with but I’m done finding new options with dating apps until I find a job. I need my non-kid time to be focused on jobs and mental health activities like reading.

I went on a date last night with a guy who was 6’6. I’m 5’2. I like it when a guy bends down to kiss me. The guy squatted like he was going to poop in the parking lot.

I tried to get on my tiptoes to make it less awkward. It’s clear he’s used to accommodating others because of his stature. I felt like a toddler whose parent needed to pull up their pants. It wasn’t sexy.

I’m supposed to have a lunch date with a guy tomorrow. I don’t even remember what he looks like. I’m praying he doesn’t message me and that can fizzle out. (Sweet, an hour after typing this he bailed.)

I have another date for Thursday. I’m wary of dating men without kids because their timing and priorities are different. On the phone, he’s a bit weird. By text, he’s the funniest person on earth. Humor is important and most of these assholes act like they’re on an interview. If I make a wisecrack, he runs with it. And he doesn’t do the dreaded “I’m just kidding” line, which irritates the shit out of me.

He’s also in great shape (the one perk of non-parent men, they tend to be in better shape) which, at this point, is a rarity in men over fifty. I don’t see it going anywhere but if we fuck a few times, I’ll be okay with that.

The final option is a guy who is very communicative and has kids. For the first time, I asked him out. I don’t have the time to text endlessly if it’s going nowhere.

That’s a total of four options. None of them I’m excited about. Once they inevitably fizzle out, I’m done.

Friendships

One of my closest friends who lives a few streets away is moving this year out of state. It feels like since my divorce, my friends have moved or died.

My other friends are always in family mode and it’s tough to organize family-centric activities like I used to when I was married. I don’t have a house to entertain, I don’t always have the kids, and it feels weird being the one without a partner when couples hang out.

I wanted to take up pickleball and golf last year but they require money or loads of practice. It’s not conducive to my unemployed lifestyle.

I joined local mom groups. One of the women mentioned starting a book club and I jumped on it. We’ll all be new, it won’t be like I’m jumping in on an established group. And I’d rather sit at home reading than getting dolled up for a date.

Damn, this is how the descent to Crazy Cat Lady begins.

Finances

This is the one area where I don’t think I need change. I know how to bite the bullet and live off pennies scraped off gum-laden cement.

It makes me sad to not buy the things I enjoy. I like getting Botox and getting new hair products. I like fun office supplies and getting things to make my tiny home office setup more manageable.

For now, I have to leave things as-is.

…

I started this list feeling positive but now it seems daunting. It’s difficult for someone with black-or-white thinking that doing a little bit every day is better than nothing. I need to start somewhere.

I’ll tackle my bad eating habits tomorrow. These Ruffles aren’t going to eat themselves.

