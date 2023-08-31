How Many Times Have You Had the ‘Talk’ With Your Spouse?

When did you last have the dreaded “talk” with your spouse?

It seems many of us cheaters have had the “talk” with our partners over the years.

Redditors chimed in.

“I haven’t said anything in a while. There’s no reason to. When I tried in the past, he’d just look at me like I was speaking jibberish. So, I don’t really try anymore.”

How is that for giving up?

I know I was in that boat, too. “Why bother?” was my mentality. Nothing was going to change unless I left. It was an utterly dysfunctional relationship on a million levels beyond the sexual disconnect.

“My first wife and I went to the therapist. Therapist gave us each five things to do as homework. Each week, mine were done with diligence. Wife did nothing. Sex life went from bad to worse.”

“We have had The Talk. Promises were made and broken.”

Yup.

We’ve all been there.

“I will change.”

“Things will get better.”

“I’ll try harder.”

Aaaand….nada.

Why am I not surprised? We fall for it every time. “Oh, maybe it’ll work out. I have to be patient.” We make excuses. Yet all the talking goes nowhere.

“The talk about sex with the significant other? No, we are so past that — it gives me the ick. We talk more about separate vacations than our lack of relationship.”

Boy, could I relate. I wanted nothing to do with “pretend fun” on vacation with my hubby.

“Her version of ‘The Talk’ was talking at me without listening to a word I said.”

They love to “talk” as long as they control the conversation and never assume blame. How many of us are married to someone like this?

“Had ‘The Talk.’ Things improved and then petered out. Had a talk about ‘The Talk,’ and things improved and then petered out. I know where this is headed.”

As I wrote, the three week rule. Things might improve for three weeks and then go back to the regular programming.

“Most of the talks were fruitless.”

Most of the Redditors came to the same conclusion.

THEY STOPPED HOPING FOR CHANGE.

It made falling off that fidelity wagon much easier.

We can always “talk about it” with our partners, but if it doesn’t trigger a lightbulb moment, then there won’t be a powerful push for something better.

The problem is there’s NO middle ground since your needs are so far apart. In the end, “talking about it” causes more pain because there isn’t any new ground to cover.

I went over ten years trying to rekindle a spark that wasn’t ever there. Sometimes, like with me, people are compatible as parents but not as romantic partners.

I knew when I had enough of trying “The Talk.” When I was indeed done.

Readers, when did you last try having “THE TALK”?

Did it help? Has anything improved since?

And if it did help, how long did it last?

OR have you given up?

Tell me in the comments.

…

…

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: iStock image