How Men Creep Into Your Life Even if You Want To Stay Single

Listen to your emotions; they are valid.

Don’t be like my friend.

…

The Weird Situation

I have a super bubbly, flirty friend. She is upbeat and joyful; if you are not careful, you would think she is flirting with you.

I assume her friendly nature led to her unfortunate situation.

She went to a barbershop for a haircut and had a pleasant conversation with the barber. She liked the cut. So, she saved his number. The digits would make setting future appointments easy.

The first appointment was a walk-in. This cut occurred in May. For the second visit, she called first and showed up for her scheduled spot in July.

When he got her number, his behavior changed.

Less chatty in a friendly way and seemed more interested in her. She noticed it. She said nothing, only smiled.

I said nothing when she told me about the change. But now, looking back, I should have told my friend to:

Make it clear when you aren’t interested in someone in that way.

…

What happens next?

When she got home, he kept sending her texts because he wanted to know her better. And each time, she would reply to his texts for the sake of being polite.

Days went by. She kept replying to his messages.

He would be considerate. Ask my friend about her day and what she was up to during the night.

She came to welcome the conversations. But he continued to tell her they needed to link up.

She bypassed this request.

Said she never had time. The barber became more persistent.

I finally stepped in and said: Ignore his messages. That man will eventually stop sending texts.

It took him a while to back off. My friend would receive good morning notes. Sometimes, he would run jokes with himself. Saying he’s sorry, he kept asking to meet for a date. Or laugh and say at least he didn’t get blocked.

She also found a new barber. She feared he would ruin her hair at the next appointment.

…

Takeaway:

As women, we’ve got trained to be polite. Being friendly when you’re not interested in someone causes awkward experiences. It can even lead to heartbreak if the man only wants to prove to himself; he can have you.

Please remember:

Someone eager to take a relationship to the next level might do it because of lust.

If you don’t feel the same, ignore their kindness and chivalry. Moments of intimacy may mean more to you than them.

When it’s more than lust, he will take things slow.

If it’s more than lust, you won’t feel pressured to please him.

Guys like the chase because it boosts their ego — they got the woman who played hard to get.

Accept kindness from genuine people. Give time to someone who would stick around you as a friend or partner.

Thank you for reading!

—

***