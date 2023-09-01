How ‘Mrs. Maisel’s’ Tony Shaloub Healed Overlooked Daughters Everywhere

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wrapped up its fifth and final season recently, and while I adored the whole series, no scene will stay with me more than an incongruously quiet, gentle scene in the penultimate episode, when Abe Weissman (Tony Shaloub) has a – well, saying “come to Jesus moment” feels wrong, so I’ll instead call it a “come to Midge moment.”

Seated in a dark, smoky restaurant, surrounded by his male Village Voice colleagues, Abe articulates how unmoored he’s feeling, despite being in his 60s – a time when he assumed he’d feel settled.

“Everything I thought about the roles of men and women, I think, is completely wrong,” Abe says, shortly after being surprised by his granddaughter Esther’s musical aptitude. “ … I never really took (Midge) seriously. My son, Noah, I took seriously. I would take him to Columbia with me every week so he could dream of what he could be. I don’t remember if I ever did that with Miriam. I don’t think it ever occurred to me.”

The moment had extra emotional weight because, as fans of the show know, Abe had long struggled not only with his grown daughter’s divorce and subsequent ventures into the working world, but with her scandalous pursuit of a career in standup comedy, at a time (the ‘50s and ‘60s) when that was something respectable women didn’t do. (To make matters worse, Midge drew her comedy from her personal life, up to and including her parents’ sex life.)

So we’d seen Abe kvetch about Midge’s life choices for years before arriving at this pivotal scene, where he goes on to say of his daughter, “Where did this come from? This strength, this fearlessness that I never had, that my poor son never had. What could she have been if I had helped her and not ignored her, ignored who she really is? My daughter is a remarkable person, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that to her.”

For fans of the show, the scene felt like a bracing, almost alarming key and tempo change. Molded in the tradition of fast-talking, smart screwball comedies of the 1930s, “Maisel” – like creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Gilmore Girls” before it – traffics in dense, referential dialogue that comes at the viewer at a breakneck pace.

So when the episode transitioned from a scene in Grand Central Station – where Midge confronts her manager, Susie – to this male quartet’s gently-paced, vulnerable meditation on family, aging, masculinity, and loneliness, the shift was so seismic that it set alarm bells ringing across “Maisel” fan pages. (Because, at the episode’s end, Midge gets a phone call that causes her to rush out of her workplace, where she’d just arrived, one fan wrote, “Now I’m afraid Abe has had a heart attack and will never get to tell Midge he’s proud of her.”)

Fortunately – spoiler alert – that ominous sense of waiting for a narrative shoe to drop was illusory, and instead, in the finale, when Midge calls her father to tell him she’ll be a guest on a late night talk show, Abe makes a point of pausing to say, “This is … really wonderful.”

Plus, when the talk show’s host petulantly makes Midge a prop for his own comedy, Abe, during a commercial break, tells her, “Miriam, I have to say, though not a word of any note has come out of your mouth, it’s still very exciting to see you sitting on that stool,” and Midge says, after clocking his sense of pride in her achievements, “Thank you, Papa.”

But despite this happy ending for the show’s father-daughter story arc, these were not the moments that had me grabbing for the tissue box. No, the restaurant scene is the one I will remember and seek out to watch again. And I don’t think I’ll be alone in that.

Because I’m probably not the only daughter who sat in front of televised pro football games on Sundays, and eschewed most things viewed as “feminine,” in a misguided attempt to win my dad’s love and attention, and to assume the role of the son he’d never have.

I’m likely not the only daughter who, upon scoring ninety-eight percent on a test, presented the paper to her father and heard, “So what did you get wrong?”

For me, and for so many overlooked daughters like me, Abe’s scene felt like the virtual fulfillment of a wish that would never come true.

In 2020, after learning my lonely, widowed father had been secretly funneling money to a woman on the other side of the country, I, and one of my sisters, walked him through bankruptcy and moved him into an apartment near us. We tried hard to integrate him into our lives – but it took the threat of fraud charges to get him to stop reaching out to this woman. I had to repeatedly look my father in the eye and say, “When the chips are down, Dad, you learn who cares about you. We’re here, helping you. She’s not.”

But then, Dad had never really seemed to value the daughters he had; and he didn’t seem to want our love, either.

So Abe’s quiet revelation, when it came, felt to me as if Sherman-Palladino was committing her own small act of tikkun olam – or healing the world, in Jewish parlance. She was showing underappreciated daughters, of all ages, what it might feel like to finally be “seen,” and thus fully valued, by your father.

And that didn’t just move me.

I’ll go so far as to say that it healed my heart a little.

slgckgc on Flickr under CC License