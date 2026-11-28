By Mark Scribner for Wealth Enhancement

As workplace realities continue to evolve, many people have begun wondering if early retirement is feasible. For those who want to retire at 55, the good news is that it’s possible. However, it does take different planning than a traditional retirement at 65.

“How much to retire at 55?” doesn’t have one answer, because retiring a decade early means covering your expenses for longer, funding health care costs before Medicare begins, and bridging a potential income gap before you start taking Social Security benefits. To help you plan, this guide by Wealth Enhancement explores strategies you can use to determine if retiring at 55 might work for you.

Why Retiring at 55 Requires a Different Playbook

If you plan to retire at 55, instead of the traditional age of 65, you’ll need to account for three gaps you wouldn’t otherwise face.

The 7-Year Social Security Gap

The earliest age at which you can claim Social Security is 62. Retiring at 55 means covering your expenses without access to those benefits for at least seven years. And that assumes you choose to claim Social Security early, which comes with a permanent reduction in benefits. To avoid that reduction, you’d need to wait until your full retirement age (FRA) of 67. To fully maximize your monthly payouts, you’d need to wait until age 70.

The 10-Year Medicare Gap

Medicare eligibility only begins at age 65. That means a 55-year-old retiree needs to self-fund health coverage for a full decade. Notably, health care spending is often the largest and most underestimated retirement cos,t and there are limited options to cover expenses before Medicare begins. These include:

COBRA , which lets you retain coverage through a former employer’s plan but is only available for a maximum of 18 months.

, which lets you retain coverage through a former employer’s plan but is only available for a maximum of 18 months. ACA marketplace coverage , with premiums that vary on a state-by-state basis.

, with premiums that vary on a state-by-state basis. A spouse’s employer-sponsored plan , if you have a covered spouse who is still working.

, if you have a covered spouse who is still working. Private insurance, which tends to be the costliest option.

Accessing Retirement Accounts Before 59 1/2

As most investors know, withdrawing money from a 401(k) or traditional IRA before age 59 1/2 comes with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. If you retire at 55, that means waiting almost five years to avoid those penalties. Fortunately, there are some ways to close this gap:

The Rule of 55 allows penalty-free withdrawals from your current employer’s 401(k) if you separate from that employer starting in the year you turn 55. However, this rule doesn’t apply to IRAs or 401(k)s from previous employers, and not every employer allows these withdrawals, so it’s important to check your plan documents.

The substantially equal periodic payments (SEPP) method lets you withdraw funds from your IRA or 401(k) at any age without penalty, provided you commit to a fixed withdrawal schedule for at least five years or until age 59 1/2, whichever is longer.

If you have a Roth IRA, you can withdraw your original contribution amount at any time without triggering taxes or penalties, since you already paid tax on that money. However, you’ll need to wait until age 59 1/2 for penalty-free access to your investment earnings.

How Much Money Do You Actually Need?

“How much money do I need to retire?” is a common question, no matter what age you plan to stop working. In all cases, the answer depends less on your net worth than on how much you spend each year. That’s why the calculations below hinge on determining your anticipated annual expenses.

The Savings-Target Formula

To retire at 55, you’ll need to figure out your savings target well in advance. A good place to start is by estimating your annual spending and dividing that by a realistic withdrawal rate.

When calculating annual expenses, aim to build a retirement budget that accounts for your housing, health care, travel, tax, and discretionary costs, and revisit those numbers every few years as you approach retirement age.

To determine your expected withdrawal rate, industry benchmarks can help. According to recent Morningstar research, the highest safe retirement withdrawal rate is 3.9% for a 90% probability of funding a 30-year retirement. However, a 55-year-old may need to plan for a 35- or 40-year retirement. To reduce the odds of outliving your money, that means applying a lower withdrawal rate.

Portfolio Targets by Spending Level

The table below translates annual spending into a portfolio target using a 3% to 3.5% withdrawal rate, then adjusts that target to account for three different scenarios:

Claiming Social Security at FRA

Supplementing your withdrawals with bridge income from part-time work or non-portfolio sources of income

Covering elevated, unsubsidized health insurance costs during your pre-Medicare years

[1] Calculated by dividing annual spending by assumed annual withdrawal rate. Example: $100,000 ÷ 0.035 = $2,857,143.

[2] Assumes a combined $40,000 per year household benefit starting at age 67, applied consistently across every spending tier. Actual benefits will vary. The formula is: (spending – $40,000) ÷ withdrawal rate + the present value of the $40,000 the portfolio has to cover during the 12 years between 55 and 67 = ~$398,000 at 3%. Example: ($100,000 – $40,000) ÷ 0.035 = $1,714,286 + $398,160 = ~$2.11M.

[3] At a 3% assumed real return, the present value of $80,000/year for 10 years is roughly $682,000. This is the amount subtracted from the “no other income” figure to calculate bridge income spending tiers.

[4] Adds an estimated $35,000/year for a couple buying unsubsidized ACA marketplace coverage during the bridge years, based on 2026 data.

The Salary Multiple Benchmark

Another way to estimate your portfolio target is by assuming you need a specific multiple of your salary. According to Department of Labor research, that sweet spot ranges between 70% and 90% of your pre-retirement income.

If you divide a 70% income replacement rate by a 3.5% withdrawal rate, this suggests you need to save roughly 20 times your salary if you aim to fund a 35-year retirement. If you’re planning for a 40-year retirement, the multiple would be 30 times your salary (90% income replacement plus 3% withdrawal rate).

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For someone trying to replace a salary of $150,000, that would mean saving between $3 million and $4.5 million. As with the expense-based calculation, however, this is a rough estimate, not an actual projection.

Building Your Bridge: Income Strategies for Ages 55-65

Whichever target you’re working toward, you’ll need a plan to finance your expenses between the time you retire and when penalty-free retirement account access, Social Security, and Medicare become available. There are several different income sources to consider to help cover costs during this “bridge period.”

Taxable Brokerage Accounts

Although taxable brokerage accounts don’t offer tax-deferred growth, they come with a different advantage: They allow you to withdraw funds without penalty at any age. Additionally, any gains held in the account for over a year qualify for favorable long-term capital gains rates, which can fall as low as 0% depending on your income and how you file your taxes. If you’re aiming to retire early, your taxable brokerage portfolio can act as a solid bridge before age 59 1/2.

Roth Conversion Ladder

A Roth conversion ladder converts a portion of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA each year during early retirement, when your income and tax bracket are generally lower than they were during your working years. As long as you hold each converted amount, along with its earnings, for at least five years, you can withdraw those funds on a penalty-free basis. Setting this up far enough in advance may allow you to create a rolling stream of penalty-free income you can access during your bridge years. That said, Roth conversions come with other tax and financial implications, so it’s important to get advice if you’re considering this strategy.

Deferred Compensation and Pension Income

If you participate in a deferred compensation plan or have access to a pension, you can likely begin withdrawing these funds around retirement age. However, payout structures matter. Plans that allow you to withdraw funds periodically spread your distributions over multiple years, potentially reducing annual taxes owing. Conversely, lump sum payments can trigger significant taxes in the year they’re received. Once you choose a payout structure, you’re typically locked into that decision, so be sure to understand the implications in advance.

Part-Time Work and Consulting

Even if you choose to retire from full-time work at 55, you can still bridge your income through part-time work or a consulting gig. Occasional work can offer the type of structure early retirees often miss. As an added benefit, even modest part-time income can reduce your portfolio savings targets, making early retirement more feasible.

Health Care Planning Before Medicare

Estimating Your Coverage Costs

If you plan to retire at 55, you’ll need to determine how to cover your health care costs before Medicare begins at age 65. This is particularly critical if you have chronic health issues or a family history of illness.

While COBRA allows you to extend your current employer benefits for 18 months, it means taking over full premium payments, which could be costly. You may also need to budget for ACA marketplace premiums once your COBRA coverage ends. For 2026, average unsubsidized ACA marketplace Silver-tier premiums cost roughly $1,313 per month for 55-year-olds and climb to $1,766 per month by age 64.

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While enhanced subsidies expired at the end of 2025, some subsidies are still available for individuals whose income ranges from 100% to 400% of the federal poverty level. As your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) rises, however, those subsidies phase out. Notably, planning opportunities do exist here. For instance, Roth IRA withdrawals typically don’t count toward MAGI the way ordinary income does. With proper advance planning, it may be possible to retain subsidy eligibility during your bridge years.

HSA as a Retirement Asset

If you’re enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), a health savings account (HSA) allows you to set aside money to supplement your health care coverage. Beyond featuring tax-deductible contributions and tax-free growth, withdrawals from HSAs are also tax-free if the money is used for qualified medical expenses. You can also use the money for non-medical expenses, although that comes with a penalty before age 65.

Social Security Timing Strategies

Claiming at 62 vs. Delaying

While eligibility for Social Security begins at 62, you’ll receive a permanently lower payout if you claim benefits before your full retirement age (FRA). For anyone born in 1960 or later, that FRA is 67. Claim earlier, and your retirement benefits could be reduced by a full 30%. Conversely, if you delay benefits until age 70, your monthly payouts will rise by 124%.

If your primary aim is to maximize your payouts, you’ll likely want to delay claiming your benefits until at least 67. For this to work, you’ll need access to other sources of income to cover your living expenses. Conversely, if you need the income right away, or your life expectancy is lower than average, claiming earlier may make better sense. Just be sure to factor that into your calculations when determining how much you need to retire at 55.

Spousal and Survivor Benefits

For married couples, this calculation can get more complex. That’s because Social Security offers both spousal benefits (to a maximum of 50% of a spouse’s FRA benefit) and survivor benefits in the event of death. A common strategy is for the higher earner to delay claiming Social Security for as long as possible to optimize the survivor benefit, while the lower earner claims sooner to bolster household income. However, the right sequencing depends on the age gap between spouses, each partner’s health, and whether you have access to other sources of income.

How to Optimize Your Savings Before 55

Catch-Up Contributions

If you’re 50 or older, the IRS allows extra catch-up contributions that can help accelerate your savings in the years leading up to an early retirement. For 2026, those limits are as follows:

401(k) plans: $24,500 standard limit, plus an $8,000 catch-up for those 50 and older.

$24,500 standard limit, plus an $8,000 catch-up for those 50 and older. IRAs: $7,500 standard limit, plus a $1,100 catch-up for those 50 and older.

$7,500 standard limit, plus a $1,100 catch-up for those 50 and older. HSAs: $4,400 individual limit ($8,750 for a family), plus a $1,000 catch-up for those 55 and older.

For 401(k)s in particular, this catch-up contribution can make a meaningful difference over the course of five years. It’s also indexed for inflation, which means it tends to rise year over year.

Tax-Efficient Asset Location

To further enhance your savings before 55, consider where you hold your various investments. For instance, assets that generate significant income each year, such as bonds or real estate investment trusts (REITs), are generally better held in tax-deferred accounts like a 401(k) or IRA. That way, you can defer taxes on any income earned until withdrawal. On the flip side, holding long-term equities in a taxable account may allow you to benefit from long-term capital gains treatment, reducing (and potentially even eliminating) taxes owing on sale.

Stress-Testing Your Early Retirement Plan

Monte Carlo Simulation

Many retirement planning calculators allow you to estimate your future retirement needs by entering a specific rate of return, inflation rate, or life expectancy. However, these single projections hinge on a limited set of assumptions. To adjust for real-world conditions, Monte Carlo analysis runs your plan through thousands of simulated market paths over a 35- to 40-year time horizon. This can give you a broader understanding of the scenarios in which your money will most likely last based on a range of factors, such as tax rates, inflation, and market volatility. This can provide a more realistic picture than a simple average-return projection, which is why many financial advisors rely on Monte Carlo analysis to evaluate a retirement plan’s integrity.

Sequence of Returns Risk

Sequence of returns risk is the danger that weak returns early in retirement, combined with ongoing withdrawals, can shorten a portfolio’s life, even if the average return over your full retirement matches historical norms. That’s because a downturn in year one or two could force you to sell more shares to cover your expenses, leaving you with less capital available to participate in an eventual recovery.

“A well-sequenced withdrawal strategy can prevent one bad year from creating a long-term impact on your retirement portfolio,” explains Mark Scribner, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement. “This is an area that’s often overlooked.”

On the plus side, advance planning can help mitigate sequence of returns risk. For instance:

Rather than withdrawing a fixed inflation-adjusted amount each year, consider using a dynamic spending strategy to adjust withdrawals based on actual market performance.

Maintaining a cash buffer of one to three years of expenses held outside the market can also help you weather early retirement volatility, so you can potentially avoid selling depressed assets during a downturn.

Bottom line

Retiring at 55 can be a realistic goal, but it involves coordinating more moving parts than a traditional retirement. Beyond determining how to finance the years between leaving work and gaining access to penalty-free withdrawals, you need to finance your health care costs before Medicare kicks in, identify the optimal age to start claiming Social Security, and structure a long-term tax strategy. The earlier you start planning, the greater your likelihood of reaching your goal.

This story was produced by Wealth Enhancement and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







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