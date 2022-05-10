How My 9-Year-old Daughter Solved the Ukraine War Problem

THE GOD-AWFUL TRUTH

The truth of the matter is harsh. People have forgotten humanity. We are so wrapped up in self-inflicted issues. Border issues, security concerns, immigration, and historical bravado. These are fictions we create.

Our endless pursuit of material wealth, natural resources, and control created a catastrophic situation.

This situation is dire. This situation is sad. This situation is completely self-inflicted.

I caught my daughter typing something into the YouTube search engine. She was not hiding her search. My television is mounted to the wall. There is a YouTube application. She was using our smart TV to look something up.

I can’t be everywhere at once. I’ve learned she has too many opportunities to do it on her own. So I made a deal with her. I told her, “Baby if you ever want to know about something just come to daddy. I will always do it with you.”

The words should make every single adult cringe.

Do you know what the words were?

I couldn’t believe what she typed.

HOW DOES A RUSSIAN NUCLEAR BOMB WORK?

My 9-year-old daughter typed into a YouTube search engine these exact words. She wanted to know how a Russian made nuclear bomb works.

I didn’t stop her.

As much as it pains me to know my child has access to adult information, I allow it. I try to help my daughter navigate complex issues. Pretty much anything but porn, graphic torture or extreme violence is allowed.

There is a reason to this liberal style of parenting.

It’s not because I preferred it this way.

If she is curious, she will do it without me. There are too many opportunities. A friend’s iPad. A school computer. Too much technology is everywhere.

My daughter watched generals from multiple countries say the same thing. The world is unable to stop such a vast volley of nuclear warheads coming from Russia. The bombs will hit us and cause mass casualties. This is a very real fact.

It is my hope I can guide her through these complex ideas; instead of her doing it on her own. An adult mind is better equipped to explain craziness.

So with great reluctance I walked into the family room. I sat with her. I held her hand. I said no words. We just watched a 30-minute YouTube video explain how Russian made bombs work. We watched how missile defense systems work in other countries.

We watched the sheer active nuclear arsenal of Russia.

We watched how many missiles could be launched RIGHT NOW.

We have all seen Hiroshima. We all watched the 1940’s footage of Nagasaki.

My God.

None of us watched a currently developed Russian Hydrogen Bomb detonate.

These bombs are more than 1000x times what we have on video recording. The destruction is absolutely devastating.

We watched numerous retired military officers from the United States, Europe and Asia tactically explain how Russia could literally wipe out nearly all of Europe by just launching Nuclear Warheads and most of the United States.

I’M NOT A TROLL OR SOME KIND OF PRO-RUSSIAN WRITER

I served in the US Air Force. I love my country. I served. I would serve again. America is my home. I would defend my home and country to my dying breath. So save those comments.

This was not a propaganda video.

It was made during Trump’s administration. This video was made when Trump was “chummy” with Russia. War was far from our minds. I thought Russia was a US partner up until the beginning of 2022.

The video explained something truly horrifying.

The United States missile defense system could never intercept all Russian nuclear warheads if they were launched at major United States cities. It is literally impossible. Russia could most likely destroy every single major city the United States has.

This is beyond scary.

True there is mutual destruction; however, facts are facts. The US Rhetoric is dangerous. So is Russian Rhetoric.

My daughter and I learned Russia still had enough weapons to survive a counterattack too. So, after it attacked someone like the United States; Russia could still wipe out every other adversary it has with a second and third round of these bombs.

Of course, Russia would be bombed too. Nearly all Western Russia would become a toxic waste land. That’s not the point.

Russia would be destroyed but Russia could still annihilate everyone.

MY NINE-YEAR OLD’S WORDS

My daughter finished the video. She was sitting there watching. She saw the entire bomb blast portion. She watched about radiation effects. She watched sickness. She watched food problems. She watched death toll projections.

Then she said these simple words.

“Daddy. Why would anyone want to kill every single person in the world? If they kill everyone than they will be alone. Why don’t we talk to the person who presses the button and tell them we won’t let them be alone? I care too much about them to leave them by themselves.”

Amazing.

My daughter’s instinct to care for another person is profound.

She really is what they call an empath.

She saw through all the destruction, bad choices, and politics. She even disregarded the fact we could be victims of the blasts.

Then it hit me.

She’s right.

This isn’t a war against a people. This isn’t a war against a country. This isn’t a war against democracy.

This is a war of a few people versus another few people.

A few people are making war. A few people are forcing this situation on us.

This is a war between governments. This is not a war between people. The people do not support this war. There are a few people acting “alone”.

If it took a true democratic majority to launch a nuclear strike it would never launch. Why? Because people will never want a nuclear war. Listen to this truth democratically elected politicians.

Americans, Ukrainians, and Russians do not want to obliterate each other from existence. We do not want to erase an entire continent of people. We do not want to bury an island under the ocean.

We do not hate each other. Please stop trying to make us hate. We do not hate.

MY 9 YEAR OLD’S WORDS TRANSLATED

Only a few people are willing to create nuclear Armageddon.

The overwhelming majority of us do not want this.

I would wager to say no one really wants this.

All of us need to remember that we have humanity. Even the few provoking this situation have humanity. No one wants to be alone. Even President Putin doesn’t want to be alone. It’s time the world unifies in its approach.

Put aside the politics. Put aside the border issues. Put aside optics. Anyone…and I mean anyone who wants to bomb any country with a nuclear bomb is alone.

No matter what (through destruction or otherwise) the person who pushes the button does that person will be alone.

Do you know how sane people go insane?

Guards lock people in a room by themselves. They leave them there. It’s called isolation. No one wants to be isolated. Let’s clearly communicate. Any person (American, British, or Russian) who advocates pushing a nuclear launch button is alone.

If you are that person. If you are reading this article. You’re not alone. Don’t make yourself alone.

As my daughter said,

“Daddy. Why would anyone want to kill every single person in the world? If they kill everyone than they will be alone. Why don’t we talk to the person who presses the button and tell them we won’t let them be alone? I care too much about them to leave them by themselves.”

To that person. Choose humanity. Bet on the fact we care about you. Whoever you are that must push that button…choose a life with others not on a life alone.

That’s my daughter’s message. So is mine.

To your knowledge success…whoever it is that pushes that button.

