How My Biggest Mistake in Dating Destroyed My Mental Health

One year after my breakup with my toxic ex I was ready to start dating casually.

Before moving to London I’d never used dating apps. Only once I felt ready, I registered on a couple of these. Dug out my best photos, prepared some quotes, ready to “play”. I wasn’t exactly searching for another relationship after being subject to emotional abuse for two years. I didn’t know what I was looking for, but I knew that I didn’t need another man to tell me what to do every single minute in my life.

What I also didn’t know is that I was a person with an anxious attachment style. An anxiously attached person has a deep desire to be close to a partner and often worries about rejection and abandonment.

And I didn’t know that the lack of intimate connection in casual dating would trigger all my insecurities. It made me miserable, even when I didn’t expressly want a relationship.

And I’d never suffered from anxiety in any of my previous relationships.

Having moved overseas as a teenager, I learned to let people leave my life without too many strings attached. Not hearing from people for weeks? No big deal — people are busy. Not seeing my best friend more than once a year? Also normal if we live far away from each other.

When I was 16 I went on a summer language camp. I was having a good time and “homesickness” never crossed my mind. After 3 weeks I found myself on the phone with my mom crying and complaining about how I never called home to say hi. I didn’t really know what to say, because I always learned to distract myself with other things whenever I missed someone. Back then international phone calls were so expensive that I barely heard from my dad ever since I moved.

This may all sound like I’m a bad, cruel person with no feelings. But this is exactly what happens to kids that acquire a defensive mechanism to protect themselves from emotional harm. If they cannot change the external circumstances, they will change their own emotional responses instead.

This was all to say that I didn’t have particular attachment problems.

Something weird happened to me when I acted “cool” for casual dating.

As a newbie in the online dating pool, I thought it would be simple to meet someone new to have a conversation and take it from there. I am a decent human being with quite okay looking — shouldn’t it just be as it normally goes in real life?

My tinder exploded at first. Wow, I didn’t know there was such a shortage of women in London? Or does every guy swipe right on every woman to maximize his chances? Or perhaps tinder makes up big numbers to encourage women to stay on the app? I never got to understand this.

It was damn hard to navigate through the huge pool of candidates.

I’m not particularly picky on the looks, but after spending some time on the app (a huge waste of time), you become focused on the physical aspect and on the guy’s ability to take decent pictures of himself.

Believe me: if you spend 1 hour a day going through tons of photos taken in the dark with a barely visible face or with a huge group of other people, you get to become picky. You don’t want to “read the description to understand someone’s personality” when this person hasn’t spent over 5 minutes thinking about a decent photo to present himself with. You are just annoyed that he’s wasting your time. You swipe left, again and again.

This is perhaps the main problem of online dating that everyone is aware of. The process is so reductive that the “romantic feeling” has dried out once you’ve come to a conversation (if you do have one — sometimes people just match without ever talking or meeting).

My Mistake

Let’s go back to the subject.

After 1 week I got my first scheduled appointment. It went all well even if I was quite nervous at the beginning. He wasn’t some sort of scam. He was just as in his photo, a pretty normal guy with a built-up physique which I liked.

We went back to my place which was quite close to the bar where we had the appointment. We drank a bit more and had sex.

This wasn’t a mistake. All went well, we had a good time.

Then some time after sex, he got a bit serious.

“Hey, before we decide how to move on from here I just wanted to ask you something”

“Yeah?”

Something was alarming. I hadn’t dated for some time now, no idea about what to expect.

“I wanted to check what you were looking for. I’m not sure but I understood both of us are not in search for a serious relationship, right?”

“Oh yeah…I don’t know what I want. I think I’m not ready for a relationship.”

“Cool, perfect!”

After that night, I would start a journey of insecurities. He never texted when I expected him to. At first, it was kind of exciting. I was okay with acting casual and cool, never too concerned, no strings attached.

But as we moved on to see each other for several months, this no longer worked for me.

I was not fine with being asked last minute if I wanted to meet for sex. I was feeling a little rejected each time he made up an excuse not to meet during the daytime, or to remain at my place for the night after sex. It always seemed like we connected well whenever we met, then the connection would be cut off at the same moment he left my flat.

I was shy to ask for more. I could feel that the more I longed for, the less I could get hold of him. It felt too late, and too strange, after months, to have the same conversation. After all, I still wasn’t sure I wanted something “serious” with him. But I did want to have more than just sex.

So I waited and experimented. I made up games to attract his attention. I looked up “top 10 texts to send when you don’t want to seem too needy” and became obsessed with the relationship itself. I became almost jumpy, waiting for his reactions and analyzing and obsessing, night after night.

Asking for a “romantic” appointment to start over sounded silly even in my head. But I did need to know more about him instead of basing my judgment of my attraction exclusively on my activated attachment system.

Besides, I was such a cool person. I couldn’t afford to lose my cool and “beg” for more. I had a constant fight between my ego and my emotional needs.

Things were foggy when I was so involved. I don’t blame him or anything for the way it went: I gave him a clear indication that I wasn’t after an intimate relationship; I wasn’t sure I wanted anything more; I never acted in a way that required him to change. And he was comfortable with the whole situation, so he simply didn’t need to put in more effort than the minimum necessary.

Until I decided to give up on the relationship that was driving me crazy.

I wasn’t obsessed with him — I became obsessed with my own needs when they were not met. I became so insecure that looking back I am surprised by the amount of time spent on imagining the scenarios in my head. I spent entire evenings watching dating advice videos on youtube, guessing what was wrong with me, that he didn’t want to share even a brunch with me in public. I spent all my time consuming my mental energy on the obsession instead of doing my own things or having a good time with friends. Whenever with friends I would also talk about him. It was almost like the mere act of talking about him would help him get closer.

Instead what I needed to do was to really understand myself and ensure that my basic needs were met. Even if I didn’t want a “serious” relationship. And I was ashamed of my own needs that I never expressed them, even if by the end I subconsciously understood they were there.

To fellow anxiously attached souls: don’t make the same mistake.

Don’t let your unmet needs drive you into a self-destructive relationship. And don’t confuse your activated attachment system with attraction.

You’re not attracted to someone when you are simply looking for ways to meet your basic needs for intimacy and connection. Only once these are met you’ll be able to have a healthy relationship and a fulfilling life.

Love, Jessica

—

