How My Risky Relationship Taught Me How True Love Works

He was that kind of guy, one who would make you fall at an instant without even trying. For starters, he was very good-looking. He had that kind of handsomeness that didn’t leave my mind no matter how hard I tried.

In fact, the harder I tried, the more his image stuck acquiring some form of comfortable permanency in a special part of my brain. Aside from this fact he had a certain aura that he exhibited. It was one that made me desire to stick with him all the time without him even asking. It was one that drew me closer to him like a magnet and made me do the stupidest stuff. And, not leaving the fact that this particular guy was a charmer. The most frustrating thing about all of this is he did not need to try to be cool, not even fake it at least. It all occurred naturally to him.

A simple hi from him made my heart melt. It made me scream loud on top of my voice in my brain. Also, I would convince myself that I just had the most amazing conversation with him from just a simple hi he dropped.

It did not take me long to realize he was a player. In fact, from the moment that I set my eyes on him, it was the first thing that came to my mind. I told myself to stop indulging in things that would in turn yield a lot of heartbreaks, pain, and tears. But, as if that was not a good enough warning, I found myself thinking about him all the time. I found myself building a world were only the two of us existed. A world where everything was just so perfect, and we were so in love. There was no pain, no heartbreaks, no tears in it. It was perfect for both of us.

Little did I know that I was not the only one doing that. It seemed almost every girl around me, all of them being my seniors, secretly loved to escape into their perfect worlds dominated by them and him.

How dare they? He was mine!

It was a matter of these girls feeling like I was overstepping my boundaries and taking what belonged to them. They viewed me as a junior who came from nowhere, snatching their man from them. Well, in their perspective, they were there first and that automatically made them the sole proprietors of him.

Thinking about it now, it is kind of weird how girls sometimes claim ownership of a guy as if they are some form of property.

To my seniors, I had a lot of guts for even trying to get what was not mine. The truth is, I was not even trying to get him because I knew that it would never be possible. Yet, it was the simple attention he gave me that made them jealous. It was him showing some form of interest in me that started the whole fire. He looked at me with eyes that communicated his love for me.

I did not even realize he was doing any of that. This was because I wanted more from the beginning. I wanted to be his and him to be mine from the very first. I wanted all of him.

But, as I mentioned, my seniors were there first. They knew him first, met him first, and fell for him first. He was theirs. In their opinion, they deserved him. It was quite a number of them and it was a brutal competition among them trying to win him over. The competition involved no rules and no mercy. Whatever it took them to win, they were always ready to do it. It was a matter of them trying to outdo each other at absolutely everything to appear best in his eyes.

Honestly, this little detail missed me. I had never fallen for any man that fast and hard. This was so unlike me and I did not realize that everyone around me had fallen victim to this same trait. I had no time trying to figure out what was happening around me. I was fighting a hard battle with my self to stop the love feelings that were sprouting from nowhere. It frustrated my ego on how I was failing miserably. As if that was not enough, I had created a bunch of enemies from every corner. They were willing to go to any length to make sure I realize I had crossed the wrong people. I was in so much trouble!

Everything had all started from my first encounter with him. I could not forget his face and I longed to see it again.

From that desperation grew curiosity. I wanted to know more of what was hidden beneath his beautiful eyes.

And, one day, my desire to meet him again was fulfilled. On that particular day, I went home with crazy ideas in my head. He was checking me out the whole time. I met him a couple of times after that, and we exchanged little chats. Some of them left me so conscious and questioning myself. I asked myself if I looked good enough? Would he consider even trying for a relationship? Was I beautiful enough? Was I worth it?

It took him ages to make any step towards proclaiming his interests. He took four months to finally ask for my number. And, when he did, he acted withdrawn from the conversations. This left me wanting more of his attention.

It was a great surprise to me when he asked me out for a movie. He made it sound like it was not a date but just a casual thing. I loved being in his presence. When I was with him, my whole world made sense. Yet, it was clear to me that he was a player.

I always asked myself if he did this for every other girl. And, as if he possessed some magical powers to read my mind, he always told me to eliminate the thought because he did not. Also, he told me to eliminate the thought that he was a player because he simply was not. Above that, his intentions with me were clear. I had to understand that I was not part of the girls he was fooling around with.

I so much wanted to believe him. That is the reason I did not even resist the first time we had our daring and risky first kiss. That is also why I did not think twice when he took me out for a very special dinner on my birthday. And, I did not even take time to respond the first time he told me he loved me, because I had wanted to tell him the same thing for a very long time.

And, he answered all my questions. I was worth it. I was the most perfect woman for him. He wanted me as bad as I wanted him from the beginning. And, yes, he wanted to officially make me his. He was not ashamed to proclaim his love for me to the whole world. In short, I was enough!

And, in turn, he was definitely worth all the risks I was taking. I was so in love.

