How My Writing Made a Beautiful Girl Breakup With Me

I guess it’s kind of rude to rate girls on the number scale, but Amelia was a 10.

No questions asked, she was a 10.

We’ll be calling her “Amelia” for the sake of anonymity, although I don’t usually make my relationship details public in any capacity. Very few people knew I dated this girl outside of my immediate inner circle.

Amelia modeled, she was a former athlete, and she was an absolute sweetheart. I joked that she was my “Vietnamese princess”, although I didn’t deserve her at all.

Oh, and she was about 8 years older than me.

I definitely didn’t deserve for her to like me as much as she did.

But for a few months, I was head over heels for Amelia. I couldn’t believe that she chose me.

At least, I couldn’t believe it at first.

…

I messed this up badly.

When I met Amelia, I was a fresh 24.

Amelia was in her early 30s and I got the idea that she was starting to think about settling down soon. I thought I wanted this too, but my life was not at a point where settling was an option.

I was living in a crappy little studio apartment in Chicago, I was working 60 hours per week making barely $2000 per month, and I was also emotionally still trying to recover from a toxic relationship a year prior, with a girl who we will call “Ava”.

I thought Ava was the love of my life.

I contemplated where Ava and I would raise our family, who’d drive the kids to school, and how I was going to afford our first home, which I wanted to be in Colorado.

I did crazy things for Ava that I’d never done and have never done since.

This article isn’t about Ava (this one is though!), but the breakup with Ava literally broke me, and I swore off dating for 8 months. During that time, I thought I grew a lot, except for when I tried to get back with Ava…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Multiple times.

One day, when I have the strength, I might tell the whole story of Ava. But today, we’re talking about Amelia.

If you’re reading this and thinking “damn, Chris was a mess who had no idea what he wanted”, you’re right. I wish I’d done a lot of things differently.

I’m not proud of where this story goes next, either.

Nobody is perfect, no matter how they seem.

When I started seeing Amelia, I did everything I could to be Mr. Right. I wanted to be “better”.

I took her out to nice dinners that I certainly couldn’t afford at the time. I dressed up in clothes I didn’t like, chauffeured her around town, and talked about my fancy mature intellectual interests ad nauseam (being a writer is great for making me seem smarter than I am).

And? It worked.

Everything was great.

It was great until I started to want Amelia to be more like how Ava had been.

I slowly started to realize that despite Amelia’s beauty, kindness, and the status I felt when I took her out, I didn’t like her the same way that she liked me. At the time, I was more interested in Jiu-Jitsu, writing, and making money than I was in having a relationship. I began to see her as a muse, a distraction even.

This is not a good thing to have in a relationship. Don’t be like me.

It didn’t get better, either.

Over time, I realized something even more concerning than my waning interest in Amelia:

I was still in love with Ava.

Despite Amelia’s beauty and kindness, I couldn’t shake Ava’s memory from my mind. I was stuck on her like a tongue to a frozen stop sign pole in the dead of winter.

Over the course of the end of our relationship, as this incompatibility began to make itself known to me, I started to long for Ava — even when I was Amelia. I felt terrible, and I didn’t know what to do.

I wasn’t mature enough to do the right thing. At least, not at first.

Ava was bad for me.

She made me anxious, we didn’t have much in common anymore, and I hadn’t seen her in nearly a year.

Amelia, on the other hand, was pretty good for me. Although we weren’t a perfect match, we were a pretty good one. We had a good time.

But I still loved Ava, not Amelia.

I needed some sort of outlet for these feelings, otherwise, they were going to consume me.

And so one evening, I decided to write something about how I felt.

I went on Quora, found a question about moving on from a heartbreak, and I poured my heart out.

This never happens, but I cried writing that little Quora answer. I cried like a wee-little baby.

And then, I did the thing I definitely shouldn’t have done.

I pressed publish — without even really proofreading or thinking about what I’d said.

After that, I wiped my tears, brushed my teeth, got in bed, and never thought about that Quora answer again. I just kept trucking through my life.

Here’s the answer by the way, if you want to read it.

The story performed way better than I thought it was going to, maybe because it was well-written or (more likely) because it was around the time when I was starting to “figure out” Quora.

To date, that essay has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times.

Not to brag, but like, that’s kind of a lot of views.

What I never considered, however, was that of those views of my essay pouring my heart out about Ava, someone I knew for real could have read it.

The last thing on my mind was that Amelia had read it.

But alas, Amelia did read it.

She wasn’t happy, to say the least.

In particular, this part really pissed her off:

“I would take her back right now, even though doing it would be a horrible decision. Even though taking her back would destroy my mental health, drain the life out of me, and break me down, I know that if she showed up at my doorstep I couldn’t resist her.”

I don’t blame her. This was not my finest moment.

However, I’m not ashamed of that essay. I’m not ashamed that I posted it. People liked it, and it taught me a lot about sharing personal stories on the internet.

What I am disappointed in is myself and my behavior at the time. I thought that I was ready to love again after Ava had crushed me, and I clearly wasn’t. Amelia had to bear the brunt of that period of my life.

She wanted commitment, and that essay made me realize just how deeply I didn’t want commitment. Amelia and I had to “define the relationship”, and I realized that we didn’t want the same things.

Our relationship ended about a week after I posted the essay. We parted on relatively good terms, but certainly not the best.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I never got back together Ava, either. She crosses my mind from time to time, but I probably won’t ever see her again.

Now, after more than a year of being an idiot in relationships, the struggle to get over Ava is finally over.

I just feel bad that I hurt people in the process. Hurt people hurt people.

…

Closing Thoughts

After Amelia, there was another girl in my life for a while. We’ll call her Cassie.

That’s a different story for a different day, but I learned one valuable lesson from Cassie.

I’m not the same man that I was when I was with Amelia (or Ava, for that matter). I’m not wishy-washy anymore. I learned that it’s pretty toxic and rude to go through romantic relationships and have absolutely no idea what you want. This is how you waste people’s time.

I learned that the hard way, by watching a beautiful woman walk out of my apartment, with tears that I caused streaming down her face.

I don’t write much about love because I don’t feel I have much to offer in terms of relationship advice. I’m not a relationship saint. You should find another dating article to learn how to have actually good relationships.

However, what I have learned is this:

if you love someone, let them know

if they don’t love you back, move on

while you’re moving on, don’t play with anyone else’s feelings

It’s simple really.

I just wish someone had spelled it out for me when this happened.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***