How Narcissists Can Disrupt Our Pursuit of Mastery

The third of our six core needs (as mentioned in the first post in this series), is the need for mastery or competence. Mastery is defined as “comprehensive knowledge or skill in a subject or accomplishment,” and this need is actually linked to need #2, the need for autonomy. Without feeling we have a certain amount of control over our own choices we simply can’t pursue things to the point of feeling highly competent (that is, masterful).

And every human being at some level longs to feel this sort of ability in some domain of their lives in order to be truly fulfilled. It could be professional such as reaching a particular level in your career, personal such as an accomplishment in a craft, hobby or sport, in the family such as an aspect of parenting, or simply being a great friend.

Narcissists? They don’t want you to feel this because a) they tend to lack the focus, patience, discipline and depth to reach true mastery themselves, preferring to skate by on charm and manipulation tactics; and b) it makes you feel good, which might make you empowered to leave them — or at a minimum question and push back on their control and devaluing. (In my next post on core needs I’ll explore our need for self-esteem, which is related here.)

When I got involved with a malignant narcissist a few years ago, I was already fairly far in my professional life. I had a successful international training business, and a thriving coaching practice. The X was new to the coaching field (god save us all) and I thought we’d have good fun comparing notes and helping each other develop even further. How cool that we were in the same profession! How helpful!

The fun part, dear reader, lasted all of a couple months. And then, when he moved from love bombing me to the devaluing stage, he craftily used my passion for my work to get under my skin. I’d mention something I was excited about in my continuing neuroscience studies, and he would roll his eyes, saying “Some people need that sort of thing, I have moved past it myself.” Or he would give me the barest acknowledgment and then change the subject, never asking a follow-up question or showing the slightest interest. He refused to even look at any of the powerful models of tools we had created, and was generally patronizing about everything I said or did.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Now, I suppose it’s not fair to say he prevented me from achieving mastery, but he sure was good at taking the wind out of my sails. It was definitely a downer that I couldn’t share my interest and enthusiasm with the person I thought I was closest to, not to mention the ongoing disdain he expressed for all things I held dear.

I found myself feeling stupid, uninteresting, and unmotivated, especially when I was home. Luckily at that time I was traveling, often in the company of my beloved business partner and best friend, who (bless her heart) always seems to find me and my ideas fascinating. I would go on a business trip and feel like myself again, only to return home and feel dull. Thank goodness I had the blessing of this contrast, as it was one of the first clues I had that something was really wrong. If it hadn’t been for my partner and my students and colleagues, I really think I might have begun to believe I had little to offer the world, much less find the motivation to push myself further and explore true mastery.

And this is, I believe not an unusual story when one is dealing with a narcissist. Their profound jealousy and entitlement make it impossible for them to truly support anyone else. Mention that you have published a book? They are working on the next best seller themselves, or they never felt it was important to publish something, or isn’t the market awfully crowded for that sort of thing? Mention you are pursuing a degree or have an insight about something and you get a similar response. They feel they must deflate you in order to stay inflated themselves.

I have stories about this from throughout my life, as I bet many of you do as well. I met my first husband (truly a grandiose narcissist) when I was 23 and only halfway through a Bachelor’s degree. Every time I expressed an interest in going back to school, he would pooh-pooh it, saying I just wanted to be a student forever, or was too lazy to work like everyone else, or was self-indulgent and not thinking of what was best for the family (i.e. him).

And I listened, as many in these relationships do. And yes, I didn’t have to. I could have done it anyway. But frankly, it’s damn hard to push against strong negativity coming your way, especially when it feels like you will risk everything when you do. School or my marriage? Well, in the case of my first husband, ultimately I chose school and divorced his sorry a**. But it’s not always an easy choice.

—

This post was previously published on But Now I Know Your Name.

***