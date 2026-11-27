By Sharlyne Poggio for Fatty15

Severe health problems often take 20 or 30 years to slowly grow inside the body without anyone noticing. The change to protect against some of that risk may start at the kitchen table, where ordinary meals serve as the physical building blocks of long-term health.

In a January 2025 article in the National Library of Medicine, medical researchers say that changing how a person eats is a key strategy in preventing and managing chronic disease, with strong evidence linking poor nutrition to rising rates of heart disease and diabetes.

In this article, Fatty15 looks at what the research says about how nutrition impacts long-term health.

Why Small Nutrition Habits Matter More Than Perfect Diets

Diet is a frequently talked about and marketed topic that people encounter in their daily lives.

Ethan Lazarus, a family physician who spoke with the American Medical Association, said telling people to eat more fruits and vegetables helps very little, since most already know what healthy food looks like and still eat poorly in spite of it.

He points instead to eating patterns and the triggers behind them, along with the reasons someone reaches for whatever happens to be there.

Looking at food this way puts more emphasis on repetition than isolated meals. For example, a single salad cannot define a diet, just as a single dessert cannot ruin one.

Researchers studying midlife eating patterns worked from the same understanding, surveying what participants ate every four years across three decades instead of judging any single week. And the longer those habits continue, the more they shape what the body is exposed to day after day.

Still, researchers reviewing decades of long-term diet studies point out that food works on the body slowly, adding up over years before any health change becomes noticeable.

Nutrient Adequacy Often Gets Less Attention Than Calories

Calorie counting gets a lot of attention, but a calorie total does not show whether a meal gives the body enough of the nutrients it needs. Researchers in a 2019 article published in the journal Advances in Nutrition argue that nobody can choose a healthy diet on caloric value alone, since calories differ in nutritional quality depending on where they come from.

For example, 97 calories of almonds provide protein and fiber, while 97 calories of chewy candy provide neither. The difference continues with micronutrients, since the almonds also supply vitamins and minerals that the candy does not.

Nutrition researchers make a similar distinction with dietary fats, where the type of fat changes what the body receives from it. Essential fatty acids are one example, since the body cannot make these nutrients on its own and has to take them in through food.

Researchers studying essential fatty acid intake have looked closely at how eating habits affect how much people actually consume. And as those habits change, calorie totals alone offer little indication of whether the diet still supplies enough of those nutrients.

The same issue appears in diets built around heavily processed foods, where calories may remain plentiful even as nutritional value falls.

Dietitians reviewing food quality note that many processed items deliver calories while offering less fiber and fewer micronutrients than less processed options. And the same thing happens when whole food groups leave a person’s diet, since giving up dairy or grains takes away all the nutrients those foods carried while the calorie total stays the same.

For over 50 years, nutritional guidelines grouped all saturated fats into a single “bad” category, leading the public to avoid whole-fat dairy, which is humans’primary source of an emerging essential fatty acid—pentadecanoic acid (C15:0).

Researchers have found that C15:0 is more than just another fat; it is also the first essential fatty acid discovered in over 90 years. By identifying that a lack of C15:0 leads to cellular fragility syndrome and a new form of iron-dependent cell death called ferroptosis, researchers have determined that it’s a critical building block for cellular stability and healthy aging.

It is increasingly difficult for modern populations to get C15:0 from diet alone for several reasons. First, research indicates humans need between 100 and 200 mg of C15:0 daily to maintain healthy circulating levels of at least 5 ug/ml; however, most foods that contain C15:0 also contain much higher levels of pro-inflammatory even-chain saturated fats like C16:0 (palmitic acid). For example, a tablespoon of butter contains 75 mg of “good” C15:0 but over 2,000 mg of “bad” C16:0. This can cancel out C15:0’s benefits.

Second, C15:0 levels in milkfat can vary by more than double based on cow breed, season, and whether the animals were grass-fed. People who are vegan or lactose intolerant have very few natural food options, as plant-based milks (like almond or oat) contain negligible to no C15:0.

Thus, while whole foods are important, every whole food might not be right for every person. It’s also worth noting that C15:0 present in foods is tied up in complex lipids called triacylglycerides, which human bodies cannot absorb. Because of this, digestive enzymes have to break these complex fats down into free fatty acid form in order to absorb C15:0, but supplementation may help meet baseline needs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nutrition Supports Multiple Body Systems

The human body is complex, and without proper nutrition, its systems have less of what they need to keep working well. To begin the delicate process of using food, digestion breaks meals into nutrients the body can absorb and carry to cells.

NIH MedlinePlus explains that those nutrients are then used for energy and cell repair, giving cells the material they need to keep doing their jobs. And once those cells are working properly, the effects extend well beyond a single tissue or organ.

Dr. Adejoke Melody Johnson told the American Medical Association that “the evidence is consistent that nutrition does help,” pointing to the way food can affect more than one body function. And Cleveland Clinic makes that connection more specific, noting that good nutrition helps maintain the brain and muscles while also supporting nerves and immune function.

Heart health depends on nutrition as well, with the CDC listing lower risk of heart disease among the benefits of healthy eating. And since every organ depends on healthy cells, researchers studying cellular energy have examined which nutrients help mitochondria keep producing the fuel the rest of the body runs on.

Saeju Jeong, writing for the World Economic Forum, points out that most healthcare systems still intervene only after symptoms show up, even though preventable conditions drive 70% of healthcare costs.

In the January 2025 paper in the National Library of Medicine, researchers call dietary lifestyle changes a cornerstone of preventive medicine, although they note that doctors do not use them consistently yet. That focus on earlier action is also influencing how researchers study aging itself.

Harvard professor Frank Hu has asked how diet affects a person’s ability to live independently and enjoy a good quality of life while aging, putting the emphasis on how well those later years go rather than how many of them a person adds. But keeping those years healthy often depends on habits that have to work in ordinary life.

Building Sustainable Daily Habits

Due to the constant changes the human body endures, prioritizing healthy daily habits remains one of the strongest ways to protect long-term wellness. Harvard Health explains that healthy eating does not require everyone to follow the same diet, since different eating styles can still provide the nutrition a person needs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In practice, that flexibility makes it easier to build meals around whole foods without creating rules that fall apart at work or around family dinners. And when healthy eating fits naturally into a person’s daily routine, it becomes much easier to maintain for the years ahead.

This story was produced by Fatty15 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

—

Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







The Good Men Project is part of a multi-platform ecosystem: flagship site, Medium publications, Substacks, social media. We publish experts, authors, therapists, coaches, activists, and wellness professionals. AI tools look for stable, context-rich domains with clear topical focus. GMP’s mission-driven content helps articles perform better in AI-powered discovery.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock