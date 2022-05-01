How Peaceful Relationships Can Ruin Your Life

We all think that peaceful relationships are long-lasting. Right?

No!

Until a year ago I was also in a peaceful relationship.

We met during my internship and he was the most understanding person I have ever met in my life(or so I thought.)

He was extremely resourceful, had answers to every question in my life, and solved seemingly difficult materialistic issues with surprising tricks.

His behavior made me feel secure and my friends thought we would move out of the country, get married, and will have a meaningful life.

But something wasn’t right.

Difficult conversations

Yes! He didn’t like to have difficult conversations about life. The future goals terrified him, and he hated anything that disturbed the serene status quo that we had. So we never talked about difficult topics, such as mental health, religion, politics, or even a proper life goal.

Little did I know this status quo was a mirage.

After 3 years, this mirage suddenly collapsed in a single day.

On my birthday.

Due to the pandemic situation, getting a job was not possible for me after graduation for nearly two years. Stuck at home, waiting for this pandemic to pass, I turned 30.

I was extremely sour about turning 30 as an unemployed person, and I needed someone to vent out this frustration.

My obvious choice was my partner.

Despite talking about numerous materialistic problems I had, this was probably the first time I shared my mental health issues with him.

I told him how difficult it was for me, and how gloomy I felt when the clock struck 12 that night.

I was expecting some consolation. Some helping words. Some love.

Alas!

He responded extremely coldly and asked me to get my shit together.

He told me that I was being extremely negative and I’m ruining his day.

I was dumbstruck and hurt. All I wanted was some consolation words, nothing else.

I reminded him of a discussion we had earlier, that we would stick to each other no matter what happens in life.

What he told me next, broke me.

“Let’s mind our own mental health. You are too much of a burden for me to carry”

Then he said he wanted time out of our relationship and went away.

And he never came back.

I was emotionally devastated by the sudden bomb that blasted into my life. I was not at all expecting that sudden breakup given that we never had a serious fight for the 3 years we were in the relationship.

We didn’t have any issues.

…or did we?

When my grief was subsiding I started to realize our relationship was founded on a block of thin ice.

We always avoided having difficult discussions and our discussions were simply based on our daily routine.

Had we had difficult conversations, would we have known our limits, our weaknesses, and our principles?

Had we had compromised peace to maintain deep discussions than compromising discussions to have peace, would we have lasted longer?

It was a mixed jumble of vague thoughts.

Until…

I eventually came across this guy who was not scared to talk about feelings and dynamics of thoughts.

I was astounded. I was not used to this type of thought pattern.

One of the first things this guy told me as we started seeing each other was,

“Never hide what you feel. Tell me everything, and let me know all your emotional dynamics.”

I started talking about my mental health and my life desires. My goals and my feelings of the darkest times.

Surprisingly he took nothing of those in a negative way.

Further, he also shared with me how he was tackling his mental health, how he is journaling his thoughts, and how he was planning to talk about different emotions with his therapist.

For the first time in my life, I felt heard and related.

I felt being vulnerable was okay with this person because he is ready to see that side of my life. It was a huge sigh of relief.

And then,

Months passed, and finally, as the initial honeymoon period was waning off, we started finding differences in our personalities.

Then we started doing something I hadn’t done with my ex.

We started fighting.

When our differences came up we started fighting and being vocal about what was going wrong.

But there was one key factor.

We were fighting not to hurt each other, but rather to find a solution. We may have talked with raised voices, but rather than being right all the time, we wanted to tackle the problem, and come off of it stronger each time.

And we could do it.

Our fights-cum-discussions made us stronger in understanding ourselves rather than finding reasons to let go of the ones we have.

So a few of the tips I have learned are,

Be open, be vocal

Always talk to your partner about what is going on. If it seems like they don’t understand it, rather than giving up, fight(politely) to bring it to their attention.

Bring solutions to the table

There should be an end goal to your fight. Bring solutions to what caused the problem, and discuss them to benefit both of you.

Be respectful

Always remember you are fighting not to give up, but to sustain.

Therefore always be careful not to hurt your partner. Keep in mind that the person in front of you loves you, and is seeking to have a life with you together.

Be vulnerable and never give up

Vow to each other that despite all the differences, as long as both of you want to be with each other, neither of you will give up.

Promise each other, that you won’t let a flick of anger burn up the whole relationship.

Remind each other, that running away is never an option, and both of you will strive to make it work with productive discussions rather than giving up midway.

Having deep discussions, and fights while maintaining a fulfilling relationship is way healthier than never discussing your feelings and living in a faux-confidence that your relationship is perfect.

So what do you think? If your partner also doesn’t want to have deep sentimental discussions, would you rather break up or walk on that thin sheet of ice and live in a fragile shell of happiness?

—

***

—

Photo credit: iStock