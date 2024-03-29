How Poor Physical Health Stunts Your Success (Part 2)

Two weeks ago I posted part one of this series of articles.

Head back there to catch up.

Now, where do you stand?

In it, I marked the importance of how we treat the body affects the rest of our lives. To me, it can mean the difference between living intentionally and living intentionally and efficiently.

Life without tending to biological needs is like climbing but with a ball and chain on each ankle.

It’s amazing how much we expect out of ourselves when we’re working with a brain and body struggling to run at only 50%(if we’re lucky).

Before the human animal was aware of its cognitive ability and creating visions of the future, our brains and bodies had to work well in order to survive. Today, we live with the same body and brain. With the same capability…if only we do what we need to optimize it.

Except somewhere along the way we were bamboozled by human industry and greed. We made foods and products and conveniences that destroy our chances of being our best.

Fucking humans man…

The story below comes from one of the most disciplined and phenomenal athletes I’ve ever personally known. She’s a constant reminder of what we can be if we work hard enough. She’s knowledgeable as hell in nutrition and training, is super light-hearted and funny, and lives life full.

Her name is Kristin Estes.

You can find her on IG as @motherfngirlpower

She’s an athlete for Juggernaut Training, a rep for both UXO supplements and Until Death Barbell Company, and the co-owner of Sirius Strength athletic bags.

When she showed me actual pictures of her transformations over the years, I was blown away by the way her body changed multiple times…all by unique and intentional work.

This is possible for everyone.

This is her story:

“I feel like I have been through so many different forms — from an athletic teen, an athlete trying to find their way outside of high school sports, to a starving runner, then a starving bodybuilder, being pregnant, post-partum, and now a powerlifter. Through all of these changes, the one constant was my desire to be lean. I am genetically petite, and came from a very active family — but beyond that — I always had the fear of being out of shape or overweight, especially as a female. We really are judged so harshly and taught from a young age that looks are the cornerstone of our worth. I’m not saying that men don’t experience this, but it does feel like women are scrutinized from a very young age.

My nutrition has transformed just as drastically as my physical appearance. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family that hunted, so I ate wild game for most of my protein. I honestly had no idea what beef tasted like until I went to college because we always had a freezer full of lean deer or elk, fish, and duck. HOWEVER, we ate so much processed food and had no idea about the importance of nutrition on a micro level. I suffered from primary immune deficiency growing up — I had my own ID card for Children’s Hospital. But my illness wasn’t something you could see from the outside. My immune system simply wasn’t strong enough to fight off basic infections. As I learned more about nutrition in college, I discovered that I was lacking in so many important vitamins and minerals. As my nutrition focused more on fruits and veggies, water, and more home-cooked meals versus soda, take-out, and processed food, my health improved drastically. I haven’t had a major health issue in years.

Over the last 15 years, I have completed 2 full marathons, 2 halves, a multitude of 5ks, a Tough Mudder, moved into bodybuilding, and competed for 6 years — earning my Pro card as a drug-tested athlete in both Figure and Fit Body, and now am an elite drug tested powerlifter who has taken 5th twice and 2nd twice at Nationals. Without focusing on nutrition, sleep, active rest, and overall health… none of this would be possible. You can still compete, but even natural talent will only get you so far without focusing on all of the other aspects of training.

The other side of my story is setting an example for our daughter. We want her to be healthy, active, and enjoy outdoor activities so she has an opportunity to live a long and healthy life. Believe it or not, it’s not easy. She’s an extremely picky eater so we have to continue to encourage her to try foods. TV and iPads are so common and easily accessible for children and in their eyes, are so much more appealing than being outside. So as parents, we HAVE to lead by example. There’s a reason that childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes are on the rise… parents are choosing the path of least resistance and giving their children tablets at dinner time, the grocery store, and any time they need to distract their children instead of teaching them how to entertain themselves or play outside. It’s easier to give your kids fast food than it is to constantly battle with them about eating protein or vegetables. I totally get the frustration. But as someone who struggled with health issues because of poor nutrition, I KNOW she needs better.

The most common barrier I see when I try to promote health to others is that they see how hard/long I have worked and assume that to be healthy they also have to train/eat the same way. It’s so far from the truth. Making a conscious decision to walk more, stand more, get outside, drink more water, and track their food would make an insane impact on their lives… but they choose to think “Well I don’t want to look like you” or “I don’t want to work that hard” so they don’t even try. There is a massive difference between living a healthier lifestyle and trying to be an elite-level athlete.

I believe that people make nutrition too complicated. Social media is very much to blame for this. Every ‘nutrition influencer’ has their opinion on what you should avoid, what foods are toxic, causing you to be fat, etc.. and they all contradict each other. So how is the average person supposed to know what to believe? Instead of focusing on basic nutritional guidance like drinking water over calorie-dense drinks, focusing on whole natural foods, prioritizing protein, etc.. they go for the most drastic changes: keto, carnivore, gluten-free (when they don’t have celiac disease), and on and on. When they aren’t able to sustain these trendy diets long-term, they give up.”

…

Do you see the simplicity?

I’m not saying it’s easy, I’m saying it’s simple:

Sleep. Movement. Whole Food. Water. Sun. Camaraderie and experiences with loved ones. And arguably, a life purpose.

Sometimes what we want most in life, we overcomplicate, solely because we’re afraid of what it will actually take.

We fear taking away comfort and convenience.

We fear transition and transformation.

We seek the fast route so that it doesn’t affect the other areas of our lives. But the problem is that all the best experiences in life don’t come without work.

…

Kristin points out something that is sort of easy to miss. She’s trying to carry on a truth to the next generation. In her own way, with her husband there to compound the effect, they’re teaching their daughter how to survive in this crazy, misleading world.

To see it for what it really is.

A place to make the most of but also to see where society tries to mislead you.

There are truth and lies in the world today.

Do you see them?

Will you rally against them?

Will you choose to make your life better?

Start with the biological machine you were given.

Note: In part three, I’ll more deeply discuss what I think are the greatest challenges that keep us from holding up the physical cornerstone of health: why it’s difficult to do, the people and products that are always tempting us, and how we can overcome them and make better choices in diet and exercise.

If you have a suggestion or comment about this article, please feel free to speak it. Since my ultimate goal is to lead others to individualism and understanding of the Self, talks between us are important.

Do you think nutrition and exercise are worthless or crucial?

What keeps you committed to it…or what makes you avoid it?

Truth and Love, Reader.

…

—

