How Purpose Can Lead Us to Ethical Decisions in Our Personal and Professional Lives

Purpose (objectives, goals, desired outcome, intention, function)

In order to make ethical decisions, it’s important to hold a value to live ethically. I’m living my life whether or not I’m choosing to identify as a daughter, mother, engineer, or just a human being at any given time. In other words, living ethically to me means doing the ‘next right thing’ in my professional and personal life. For example, the ‘next right thing’ may look different when I’m a subordinate receiving criticism from a manager or when I’m a parent correcting my kids (with paws). The context is different, but my purpose within that context is the same. In this case, my purpose is to do ‘the next right thing’ in a personal and professional context. According to Wiley Larson in Space Mission Design and Analysis: 3rd edition, designers of a space system strive to achieve purposes differently as technology and their understanding of the process and problem evolve. In the same way, our concept of the ‘next right thing’ will evolve as our understanding of our own thought processes and problems evolve.

Question at Issue (problem, topic, “the point”, “Q at I”)

My question at issue is: Should I do the ‘next right thing’ for me or for others? The expression of this question does not do justice to the complexity of the matter at issue because I’m concluding the only points of view available are mine and others, as a whole. For this reason, I’m considering how another point of view considers the concept of ethical reasoning. According to the Foundation for Critical Thinking, “. . .the ultimate basis for ethics is clear: Human behavior has consequences for the welfare of others. We are capable of acting toward others in such a way as to increase or decrease the quality of their lives. . .” If I follow this thought, a more precise question at issue is: How do I decide what ‘next right thing’ will increase my quality of life as well as others? For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, I might feel frustration and anger. These emotions are the data that warns me my question-at-issue in this example changed from ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ to ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ The solution to the ‘next right thing’ will be different because the question-at-issue in this example changed, even though my purpose stayed the same. Therefore, the complexity lies in deciding the ‘next right thing’ that answers both questions-at-issue within the personal and professional context, and not just in the professional context. The ‘next right thing’ will need to serve my own self and might serve others in the workplace in order to change the question-at-issue from a personal one back to a professional one. Breaking down my questions-at-issue is like functionally decomposing space missions and dividing them into workable pieces in a workplace. In the same way, customers need specific information from my workplace and may not be interested in who provides it. So, the challenge is to blend the capability and information available from the co-worker and myself to meet customer needs in the workplace.

Assumptions (background theory, what is given or what is taken for granted, axioms)

My assumption is that current scholars of critical thinking conclude the ‘next right thing’ to do is to increase the quality of life of others and the ‘next wrong thing’ to do is to seek to increase my quality of life. In other words, taking action for the purpose of increasing my quality of life can mistakenly be interpreted as having a narrow, self-serving perspective. I believe that I cannot increase the quality of life of others unless I increase the quality of life for myself first. My capacity to put myself imaginatively in the place of others requires choosing the ‘next right thing’ for myself first. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, the present question-at-issue in this example, ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ might be the most accurate question that needs to be answered in order to do the ‘next right thing’. However, the current might not be consciously acknowledged by my own human mind. My mind might be acknowledging the flood of information in the form of emotional data, but the question-at-issue might not be acknowledged in real-time and might never be solved. In order to increase the quality of life for myself, my human mind needs to continuously expand its capacity in breaking down current operating thought processes and needs to continuously assess how well my current logic within a context fits reality. Understanding how the problem can evolve from ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ to ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ to ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ again is essential in guiding others through the process of improving their quality of life. This process can be compared to a river. As life flows, there will be fast periods of onrushing, white-water progress as well as days of calm, steady currents. The process in improving my own quality of life is one that allows me to live more fully with every aspect of my life. I believe this deeper relationship with my life helps me expand my capacity in taking action that helps others and not harm them.

Implications and Consequences (what follows, costs and benefits)

In order for me to decide the ‘next right thing’, I need to assess the likelihood of possible consequences that follow my position in putting myself first. In other words, weighing the positive and negative consequences against my value to live ethically will show how the consequences define the means for fulfilling my values. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, the solution to the question-at-issue in this example, ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ will be in deciding what the ‘next right thing’ is. That solution will have benefits and costs. Weighing the importance of that solution against each of those benefits and costs will help define the concepts of what living ethically means to me. Defining ethical characteristics is like defining system characteristics with the Quality Function Deployment tool, where its application is not product limited, and is used in developing requirements for processes and services.

Let’s say, for instance, the possible benefit of the solution is that the co-worker will no longer cross my boundaries in the future and the possible cost of the solution is that I might terminate a relationship with the co-worker, who is also my mentor in the workplace. How I rate the importance between the costs and benefits is the breakdown I can make that defines my concept of ethics. In other words, my definition of what consequences are of high importance and what are of low importance is the translation of my logic to reality. For this reason, a structured process is needed to address my needs and the consequent actions that satisfy them. This decomposition process provides me a means to analyze the impact of any changes I make when trading on my requirements of the ‘next right thing’. In order to accomplish my purpose, I need to prioritize my voice, needs, and/or values as the “customer” of this workplace. If I don’t see myself as the “customer” in my workplace, I could inaccurately presume knowledge of my co-worker’s desires, without acknowledging mine. I know of several workplaces that have had little success in retaining talent because the employer established requirements based on their own interpretation of potential customer needs.

Information (data, evidence, observations)

The information relevant to the question-at-issue is my emotional data. I feel my own emotions. I don’t feel others’ emotions, although I do have the capacity for intellectual empathy. In other words, I can commit myself to think through another’s logic by understanding certain emotions arise through someone else’s behavior. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, it is unreasonable to ignore the frustration and anger I might feel. It is also unreasonable to solely base my solution on the fact that I’m feeling frustrated and angry. My desire to ‘feel safe in the workplace right now’ and ‘to produce excellent work’ is intertwined with emotion. My desires wouldn’t exist if I wasn’t emotionally attached to them. In the same way, my purpose to do the ‘next right thing’ matters to me in terms of my emotions, values, and desires. In this example, I could conclude that “anger is often a very sophisticated emotion, alerting us to subtle evidence of people’s willingness to cross our boundaries” as described by Dr. Gerald Nosich in Learning to Think Things Through. My anger could be evidence I consider when answering my current question-at-issue in this example, ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ and what values my co-worker might be practicing. Using my emotions as evidence to do the ‘next right thing’ is like walking through a neighborhood at night and I become afraid of danger. Just because I can’t identify what the danger is, does not mean it’s not there. Emotions are important evidence.

Concepts (organizing ideas, categories)

The key concept of how my question-at-issue will work in practice is by thinking of the ‘next right thing’ in terms of systems and quality. System #1: How I think, work, live, and my understanding of professionalism-the system that unifies this. Next, I have to think of system #2, the co-worker: their values, their tendencies, how it differs from other co-workers. It is clear that each person is a system because I can address each person’s way of thinking by identifying their system drivers. System drivers are the parameters which influence performance, cost, risk, or schedule of a mission (or purpose) and which the user or designer can control according to Wiley Larson in Space Mission Design and Analysis. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, the degree at which a co-worker disrespects my personal boundaries may heavily influence how easily I can detect the change from ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ to ‘how do I feel safe right now?’; however, the degree of the disrespect is outside my system’s control, and therefore is not a system driver. As my own system, I do, however, have the control to expand my capacity to analyze my thought processes by breaking them down into workable pieces. As my capacity to be aware of my purpose, question-at-issue, assumptions, information available, consequences, concepts, interpretations, and point of view within a context increases, my thought processes improve in terms of quality. Therefore, the quality of my thinking is a system driver. On the other hand, as a consequence of the disrespect I felt, I could spend a lot of time and effort in doing more work to compensate my lack of focus. In this case, the quality of my thinking would be low because I would not be acknowledging that my system’s ultimate performance depends mainly on my capacity to focus on my tasks and predict how long a task will take. Taking data of myself focusing is like undergoing interval training in fitness. I record the amount of time I focus on the task as high intensity intervals, and I make room for recovery in between them. More importantly, the data I generate and document from this process helps me see patterns of my own problem-solving process.

Conclusions (Interpretation, solutions, judgements)

If information is limited, as is nearly always the case in realistic situations, then one of the most critical tasks is to intelligently limit the scope of individual analyses. My solution would be to take data on my variables: (1) my capacity to focus on the task at hand and on (2) my capacity to break down and upgrade my thought processes. I might capture the functional relationships between these variables and among the many other variables that affect my performance, effectiveness, cost, and risk when making a decision. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, it might be important to already have a history of data that reflects the question-at-issue in this example, ‘How do I produce excellent work?’ By noticing the variable that is directly affected, I can come up with other interpretations as to what forces or external circumstances are affecting that variable at any given time. In this example, the co-worker’s action triggered a change in question-at-issue from ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ to ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ In order to choose the ‘next right thing’, my interpretation of my anger and my reflection of the questions-at-issue is vital. To me, the best solution would be one that inspires cooperation among co-workers to produce excellent work. In order to arrive at that decision, the co-worker needs to receive information that helps their question-at-issue change from ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ to ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ in order to arrive at a collaborative solution. What I decide is the ‘next right thing’ might be my solution to live ethically, but it is also information for others to interpret and analyze within their own thought processes. Within a workplace context, a collaborative solution will increase my quality of life with intentional reactions, as opposed to unprocessed reactions. It is like writing a script of code to be carried out by another program. My optimized output will require necessary elaborations, refinements, and steps along the way.

Point of View (frame of reference, perspective)

Proactivity is at the center of my point of view. Everything I think about is from the point of view of a centered mind. The uniqueness of my point of view does not necessarily mean my point of view is more valid than other people’s. It is as valid as the co-worker who crosses another’s personal boundaries. For example, if a personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, control might be at the center of the co-worker’s point of view. Everything the co-worker thinks about might be from the point of view of someone who lost control of their own thought processes, awareness of what matters to them, and/or capacity to make a decision that benefits the mission of the workplace. My ability to assess both points of view comes from having held both points of view in different workplaces, situations, and sometimes in the same workplace and situation. It is like designing how a space mission is going to work. My point of view as system #2 (co-worker’s) might require a search of possible “hidden drivers” in my self, such as the urge to control. The ‘urge to control’ could be a variable that needs monitoring and could become a constraint for system #1 (mine) when attempting to find a collaborative solution. A reasonable ‘next right thing’ requires the involvement of emotions in a strong way, and the interpretation of emotions in a way that does not incapacitate my ability to reason the ‘next right thing’.

Alternatives (other possibilities, options, choices)

Egocentricity is an alternative concept often used when discussing ethical reasoning. According to Dr. Linda Elder in Understanding the Foundations of Ethical Reasoning, egocentricity is a human tendency to judge the world in a narrow, self-serving perspective. In other words, egocentricity stands in the way of empathy. In a workplace setting, the concept of egocentricity can imply a narrow, self-serving perspective is wrong and a wider, “others”-serving perspective is in pursuit of producing excellent work for the rest of the workplace. For example, if my personal boundary is crossed by a co-worker, reasoning the ‘next right thing’ with egocentricity as a key concept might lead me to interpret the evidence (my feelings) differently. I might be emotionally attached to doing the right thing to serve “others” and not the “self” and neglecting the complexity of the co-worker and myself as human beings. In this example, the implications of serving “others” might not help me answer the question-at-issue, ‘how do I feel safe right now?’ On the contrary, I might skip the safety question and attempt to solve ‘how do I produce excellent work right now?’ for my employer. Using systems as a key concept can help me think of myself, my co-worker, and my entire workplace as separate complex systems with a mission, objectives, and requirements. Considering myself as a sub-system of a larger system in the workplace helps me interpret any emotions as information of my capacity to perform and my ability to meet the ultimate mission objectives of the workplace.

Context (setting, background)

The context of my reasoning is my own history regarding workplace experiences. It might be helpful to compare and contrast the systems between the co-worker in the example and myself, but that would require a similar breakdown of thinking in the analysis and assessment of our respective logic. In other words, the co-worker would need to think about their own thinking and analyze their own logic in order to collaborate effectively. For example, if my personal boundaries are respected by a co-worker, as opposed to crossed, my question-at-issue in this example, ‘how do I produce excellent work?’ does not change and the context stays a professional one. Despite the lack of conflicting questions-at issue in this example, both my co-worker’s logic and my own are different. The assessment at this time would also prove vital because we could each understand what works, what doesn’t work, and why. Breaking down my thinking into workable pieces has been the main reason for my successes because this practice helps me anticipate how I could handle a situation where my value to live ethically is triggered. My system as a whole person can change in performance and effectiveness in the workplace just like the design of any other system due to a larger system’s failure in anticipating stressful forces in their sub-systems.

Photo credit: krakenimages on Unsplash