How the Amazing Support of Strangers Pulled Me Back From the Edge When I Was Losing Hope

Christmas was coming fast, too fast for my measly budget. All the familiar traditions my children and I had come to love were hanging by a thin strand of garland as life had rudely upended us over the past year. Last year was our final Christmas season as a family of four.

We always celebrated the Christmas season with every imaginable tradition and custom. From listening to Andy Williams and Mariah Carey to baking too many goodies and hosting parties, watching all the classic movies, and everything in between, we went all in on Christmas.

My husband and I went our separate ways shortly after that last holiday, and my girls and I had to move on. As a homeschooling family, we lived primarily on one income. In the last few years of our marriage, as our kids were growing up, I had only recently returned to work, and the breakup was financially crushing.

Now my girls and I live in a bungalow with three dogs, two cats, and two rabbits. We had some of the old decorations from before the divorce and went to the dollar store to get new items to decorate our tiny home. I wanted to make everything perfect for them. I wanted Christmas to be filled with all the joy and wonder we had instilled in our girls’ love over the years. But I also wanted it to be different, new, and exciting.

Unfortunately, my paltry salary did not allow for extravagance. Each month I was ecstatic when my pay and bills came close to one another. Now was not a time to be shopping and spending money on extras. Making the rent payment was my main priority.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But I didn’t let my girls see my struggles. They had been hurt enough, and things weren’t good between them and their dad. Life was hard, and I wanted to bring joy to their holiday.

The aging tradition of mailing Christmas cards made us smile as cards trickled in. Many friends and family ensured we knew they were thinking of us. But one card, in particular, caught my eye. There was no return address, and when I opened it, it was not signed by anyone. It simply said, “you and your family are loved.” and signed Mothers of homeschoolers.

The card also contained money. Over 1,000 dollars!

The tears began to flow, and I collapsed into a chair. Who? What? Why? The questions were many, and the answers were few.

Once I gained my composure, I knew who was behind this. I called one of my dearest friends, and after much prodding and poking, I got her to admit what she had done.

Years ago, she lived in Virginia and was part of a homeschooling group before moving to Ohio. She shared my story with some of her friends back in Virginia. Then they took it a step further and contacted other homeschooling communities.

She received donations for my little family from people she had never met. Mothers I have never met, from places I have never been, came together to help us.

No names were provided, and I could not tell them how much their gesture had met me that day or in all the days since. All they asked was, when I could, to pay it forward.

And that is what I have done and continue to do. The mother whose husband is fighting cancer and can’t work, the young mother going through her devastating divorce, and the family whose child is hospitalized with a rare illness.

This beautiful act of generosity went beyond giving us a joyous Christmas. These women, whose faces and names I do not know, told me with kindness that my story was not over. That my girls and I mattered and that people cared about us.

When I was losing hope, they came in and rescued me. I felt loved, which gave me strength for what each day might bring.

Life is hard, but it is also beautiful. There will always be storms in our lives. Sometimes the answer to surviving them is knowing we are never alone.

. . .

A story I saved a while back still resonates with me, and I hope it will with you. Don Johnson wrote,

We do the best we can in our respective communities. We do the best we can to live our life with purpose and kindness. We do what we can to help those less fortunate than we are. We appreciate what we do have, not what we don’t have.

His perspective of gratitude mixes with the emotions we all face from time to time. Please take a few minutes and read this piece.

—

This post was previously published on T Mann’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock