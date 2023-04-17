How the ‘Friendzone’ Will Attract More Women than You Can Possibly Handle

Guys, the ‘friendzone’ isn’t an awful thing.

Most men believe it’s a place to avoid at all costs, but this idea ignores the fact that having female friends is a superpower in modern dating.

Below, you’ll learn why you should be friendzoning attractive women, and how this will help you attract more dates than you can possibly handle.

…

Social Proof Makes Dating 100x Easier For Men

Women like to date men who other women like. Some will only date men recommended by their friends.

This is mostly due to concerns about safety. If a woman dates a creepy man, she puts herself in real danger. The problem is: there’s no quick way for women to evaluate men. Even the biggest creeps can play it cool for a while.

When a man has lots of female friends, that’s a reliable indicator that he’s not a creep. It also shows that he’s probably awesome fun to hang out with.

Modern women have so many romantic options these days, so there’s little reason for them to take a risk on a man with no female friends.

You’ll Be Able To Host Better Parties and Events

Hosting parties and events is arguably the most effective way to make new friends. It’s also an amazing way to meet new women to date.

The more female friends you invite to a party, the more beautiful women and influential men will want to come. That’s not the case with a sausage fest.

What’s more, when a woman’s friend introduces you at an event, she immediately lets her guard down. In most cases, she’ll trust her friend’s recommendation and have no reason to act cold or bratty towards you.

Even if they’re not directly introduced, women will typically be faster to open up to you when they notice you’re surrounded by female friends.

You’ll Understand Women And Be Less Nervous Around Them

Men tend to get nervous around beautiful women because they never talk to them. This creates an image in their minds that they’re perfect angels who never make mistakes. Of course, that’s intimidating.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you have lots of female friends, you’ll understand more about how women think. More importantly, you’ll learn they’re normal people who wear silly socks and laugh at dorky jokes. At this point, it’s rare that you’ll be nervous speaking with a new woman, especially when your friend introduces her and she’s immediately excited to meet you.

…

How To Make Female Friends & What To Do With Them

Hopefully, this guide has shown you the value of making female friends. From here, I recommend you use my guide on how to make friends as an adult to start putting beautiful women in the friendzone.

Do this with a handful of women. Invite them to your parties and events. Tell them to bring their friends. When executed correctly, this three-step guide will help you attract more women than you could ever want.

Make sure to include photos with your female friends on your social media and dating app profiles, so every woman you meet can find out how popular you are. By all means, do whatever else it takes to make them excited to introduce their friends to you.

Once you’ve found a woman who introduces a lot of friends, don’t risk ruining this friendship by trying to hook up with her. It’s not worth it. This is the equivalent of Adam eating the forbidden fruit and ruining his life of paradise.

…

What To Do If You Get Friendzoned A Lot

If you’re a guy who gets friendzoned a lot, it’s usually because you’re too nice or too predictable. This is a problem. If you continue to act this way around the women you meet through your female friends, you won’t be able to hook up with them either. They’ll also see you as just a friend.

My book Big Dick Energy will help with this issue. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your natural masculine energy and effortlessly attract amazing feminine women. These are the exercises that have helped my coaching clients achieve the dating life they always wanted.

You can learn more about this book by clicking here or watching the video below.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***