Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How the Pandemic Has Proved a Boon to Telemedicine

How the Pandemic Has Proved a Boon to Telemedicine

Telemedicine became increasingly popular during the lockdowns of the first months of the pandemic.

by Leave a Comment

Telemedicine became increasingly popular during the lockdowns of the first months of the pandemic, as people were actively avoiding hospitals seen as dangerous or that were overcome with Covid patients and instead interact with their doctors on a regular basis by videoconference for a consultation of early symptoms or possible conditions, as well as to request prescriptions or analyses.

The steady expansion of the system, especially by some more proactive healthcare providers, has run into some problems when pharmacies and clinics demand printed prescriptions or analyses rather than accepting something on the screen of patients’ smartphones, but these are likely to be short-lived.

Unsurprisingly, it turns out that most of our visits to the GP are unnecessary, and that in many cases are purely administrative, and consist of a brief verbal exchange, often without the doctor needing to even examine the patient: a few questions, a request for some tests or a prescription; all of which can be done more comfortably via a computer screen, and avoiding the usual wait.

As expected, telemedicine has seized the opportunity presented by a crisis. Now, the optimization phase remains:, we will increasingly begin to see more doctors and patients who are comfortable with the format, and progressively, the use of tools that allow diagnostic parameters to be added, such as devices or wearables that hold patients’ data and that can quickly and easily be shared with the physician.

How much value can telemedicine add to the healthcare value chain? The progressive generalization of telemedicine could become the first phase of another revolution that has been in the making for some time: preventive medicine, whereby patients share certain routinely generated data with an algorithmic system that monitors it and carries out an analysis of possible changes over time, capable of generating valuable information not only for use in the care and diagnosis of the patient providing the data, but also with significant potential value in the form of aggregated data for research purposes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A change in habits as a result of an exceptional situation, which could be consolidating and ushering in changes that should be studied and optimized for the future.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Enrique Dans

Enrique Dans is Professor at IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. He is the author of "Everything Is About to Change". Check out his blog here, or follow him on Twitter.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x