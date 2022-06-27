How the Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade Affects the LGBTQ+ Community [Video]

Human Rights Campaign Interim President explains how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects the LGBTQ+ community.

roe vs way has been overturned

there’s no way around it

this is a very scary time in america

the court is removing our power to

control our own bodies

our lives our personal medical decisions

and handing it to politicians

make no mistake this decision goes far

beyond abortion

this destructive ruling is about who has

power over you

who has the authority to make decisions

for you and who can control your future

our rights are no longer safe

this decision goes against the will of

the people eighty percent of americans

believe that abortion should be legal

and it will do real harm to women and to

lgbtq plus people right now

vulnerable people across the country in

states with trigger loss have

immediately lost access to abortion and

we know that the most vulnerable are the

most at risk

too many people in our communities

particularly black people and other

people of color already do not have

access to the health care they need we

are going to do all that we can

to fight back

and i want you to know

that we are here for you

and i want to answer some of the

questions you may have about this ruling

and what it means for our community

first reproductive rights are lgbtq plus

rights

lgbtq plus people need abortion care and

this will have a devastating immediate

impact on all of us

second

there is no immediate impact on any

other cases decided by the supreme court

including lawrence versus texas which

protects same-sex intimacy and

obergefell versus hodges which protects

the right to marry who you love

but today’s decision does encourage

state lawmakers panering to their base

to test the limits of court recognized

lgbtq plus equality

third the majority opinion concurring

opinion and dissent all make mention of

lgbtq plus civil rights cases

and here’s what that means

the majority opinion notes that the

court has previously overruled important

constitutional decisions and cites

lawrence and obergefell as examples

yes it’s true that lawrence and

obergefell overturned precedent

but they did so in the order to offer

people more rights the right to privacy

in your home the right to marry who you

love

the dobbs decision does the opposite it

strips away the rights of millions of

women and lgbtq plus people to access an

abortion to control their own bodies

it is a devastating feeling to have your

rights taken away

justice thomas wrote a concurring

opinion which agrees with the majority

decision to overturn roe he also says

that the court should reconsider other

cases including lawrence obergefell and

griswold which grants access to birth

control

to be clear the concurring opinion is

not binding and no other justice agreed

with justice thomas

in fact the majority opinion explicitly

disagrees it says that nothing in this

opinion should be understood to cast

doubt on precedents that do not concern

abortion

but it isn’t that simple those cases as

the dissent said are all part of the

same constitutional fabric

so here’s the takeaways

as i said earlier this decision is going

to do real harm to women and lgbtq plus

people right now

this case doesn’t have an immediate

impact on obergefell or lawrence and

this decision will embolden our

opponents to come after all of our hard

won progress

we are outraged we’re mad as hell and

we’re ready for them

we cannot we will not

nor will we ever go backward and let a

small group of radicals dictate control

over our health care bodily autonomy and

their right to make informed personal

decisions for ourselves and our families

so today

let’s turn our anger into action let’s

take to the streets

let’s make our voices heard

we will never be silenced and we will

never stop fighting

