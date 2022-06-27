How the Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade Affects the LGBTQ+ Community [Video]

Human Rights Campaign Interim President explains how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects the LGBTQ+ community.
0:00
roe vs way has been overturned
0:03
there’s no way around it
0:05
this is a very scary time in america
0:08
the court is removing our power to
0:10
control our own bodies
0:12
our lives our personal medical decisions
0:15
and handing it to politicians
0:18
make no mistake this decision goes far
0:20
beyond abortion
0:22
this destructive ruling is about who has
0:25
power over you
0:26
who has the authority to make decisions
0:28
for you and who can control your future
0:32
our rights are no longer safe
0:35
this decision goes against the will of
0:36
the people eighty percent of americans
0:39
believe that abortion should be legal
0:42
and it will do real harm to women and to
0:44
lgbtq plus people right now
0:47
vulnerable people across the country in
0:50
states with trigger loss have
0:51
immediately lost access to abortion and
0:54
we know that the most vulnerable are the
0:56
most at risk
0:57
too many people in our communities
0:59
particularly black people and other
1:01
people of color already do not have
1:04
access to the health care they need we
1:06
are going to do all that we can
1:08
to fight back
1:10
and i want you to know
1:11
that we are here for you
1:14
and i want to answer some of the
1:16
questions you may have about this ruling
1:18
and what it means for our community
1:21
first reproductive rights are lgbtq plus
1:24
rights
1:25
lgbtq plus people need abortion care and
1:28
this will have a devastating immediate
1:30
impact on all of us
1:32
second
1:33
there is no immediate impact on any
1:35
other cases decided by the supreme court
1:38
including lawrence versus texas which
1:41
protects same-sex intimacy and
1:43
obergefell versus hodges which protects
1:45
the right to marry who you love
1:48
but today’s decision does encourage
1:50
state lawmakers panering to their base
1:52
to test the limits of court recognized
1:54
lgbtq plus equality
1:57
third the majority opinion concurring
1:59
opinion and dissent all make mention of
2:02
lgbtq plus civil rights cases
2:05
and here’s what that means
2:07
the majority opinion notes that the
2:09
court has previously overruled important
2:12
constitutional decisions and cites
2:14
lawrence and obergefell as examples
2:17
yes it’s true that lawrence and
2:18
obergefell overturned precedent
2:21
but they did so in the order to offer
2:22
people more rights the right to privacy
2:25
in your home the right to marry who you
2:27
love
2:28
the dobbs decision does the opposite it
2:31
strips away the rights of millions of
2:33
women and lgbtq plus people to access an
2:36
abortion to control their own bodies
2:40
it is a devastating feeling to have your
2:41
rights taken away
2:44
justice thomas wrote a concurring
2:45
opinion which agrees with the majority
2:48
decision to overturn roe he also says
2:51
that the court should reconsider other
2:52
cases including lawrence obergefell and
2:55
griswold which grants access to birth
2:57
control
2:59
to be clear the concurring opinion is
3:01
not binding and no other justice agreed
3:03
with justice thomas
3:05
in fact the majority opinion explicitly
3:08
disagrees it says that nothing in this
3:10
opinion should be understood to cast
3:12
doubt on precedents that do not concern
3:14
abortion
3:16
but it isn’t that simple those cases as
3:19
the dissent said are all part of the
3:21
same constitutional fabric
3:24
so here’s the takeaways
3:26
as i said earlier this decision is going
3:28
to do real harm to women and lgbtq plus
3:31
people right now
3:33
this case doesn’t have an immediate
3:35
impact on obergefell or lawrence and
3:38
this decision will embolden our
3:40
opponents to come after all of our hard
3:42
won progress
3:44
we are outraged we’re mad as hell and
3:46
we’re ready for them
3:48
we cannot we will not
3:51
nor will we ever go backward and let a
3:53
small group of radicals dictate control
3:56
over our health care bodily autonomy and
3:58
their right to make informed personal
4:00
decisions for ourselves and our families
4:04
so today
4:05
let’s turn our anger into action let’s
4:07
take to the streets
4:09
let’s make our voices heard
4:11
we will never be silenced and we will
4:13
never stop fighting
