How the Transition to EVs Will Change the Service Station as We Know It

When asked what prevents them from buying a fully electric vehicle, many people express concerns about where to recharge it when out on the road, even though experience shows that 90% of the time this can be done at home; assuming, of course, they have a garage or easy access to a charging point.

For the remaining 10% of the time, except for Tesla owners, who have access to an ever-growing network of rapid, easy to use supercharging stations, the availability of charging stations is seen as a major obstacle to the spread of EVs. In short, there are still far fewer charging points than gas stations. However, given that one in five vehicles sold this year will be an EV and that more and more governments are considering forcing gas stations to offer fast-charging points as well, where does the future point?

It is important to bear in mind that several factors are a play here: first, more and more EVs will be sold in the run up to bans on the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles. Second, in an increasingly competitive market, the margins on fuel sales will tend to decrease. And thirdly, and very importantly, the average time required to fill a fuel tank is still significantly less than that needed for a quick battery recharge, which we can estimate at between twenty minutes and half an hour (vehicles that do not allow supercharging and slow chargers simply do not make sense for road trips).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, what will happen? First, gas stations will begin — are already beginning, in fact — to install supercharging stations, even though doing so is not easy and requires a sufficiently powerful electricity supply. Many Tesla superchargers, in fact, are located next to gas stations, and the owners of the land have already seen something that was obvious: EV customers offer more potential than drivers who are simply filling up their fuel tank: they stay in the establishment for a longer time, often synchronize their stop with lunch, and therefore spend more.

This makes one thing very clear: service stations — calling them “gas stations” will soon be an anachronism — that do not adapt as electrification spreads, will see their business shrink. According to the Boston Consulting Group, between 25% and 80% of North American gas stations will not be generating a profit by 2035 if they do not reform and offer supercharging for electric vehicles. The question, therefore, is not as simple as going by the number of EVs sold, which will outnumber combustion vehicles by 2030, but rather taking into account what will happen to these gas stations as their customers go electric. Or more specifically, what will happen to their margins: either they evolve to provide EV drivers with a decent place to eat, shop or be entertained for half an hour, or they will steadily find themselves side-tracked.

At the same time, and as these service stations adapt to the needs of EV drivers, the owners of petrol and diesel vehicles will find themselves squeezed out, and finding a gas station as such will become harder and require more planning, which will also tend to accelerate the transition.

If you don’t believe this is going to happen, that you’ll never see that change, or that we’re talking about a horizon of more than twenty years, come back in half that time and we’ll talk.