How the Unexpected Consequences of My Words Harmed My Child

As parents, one of our jobs is to raise our children to have a healthy self-image, but to do that, and we need to be cautious about what we say to them.

Having good self-esteem is vital to living a happy, productive life. If we don’t instill it in our children when they are young, it can affect their outlook and body image throughout their lives.

Here are some well-meaning but dangerous things we say to our children and ourselves.

Do you know how many calories are in that?

That outfit hides your weight.

I want to see you healthy.

You need to go on a diet.

I said some of these same words to my daughter, and it wasn’t until recently I realized the damage I was causing.

I have always been overweight. Raising my daughters, I wanted them to be healthy and at a proper weight for their ages.

I never pushed them hard about their weight; it was more the subtle things like those mentioned above. I stressed healthy food choices, but sometimes this led to complaining about what and how much they were eating. I constantly talked about dieting and how I needed to lose weight, hoping it would motivate them.

A few months back, the truth hit me when I was with one of my daughters, who is now an adult, and commented negatively on what she was eating. I thought about what I said and called to talk to her later. She told me how all her life, I had made her feel insecure about her weight.

Don’t make my mistakes.

If life had a rewind button, I would go back to every time I said something about weight to my daughter. My role as her mother is to build her up, not tear her down. Knowing I had a part in making her feel bad about herself is something I will never get over.

I realize how powerful our words are. Although I can’t change the past, I can change what I do and say now, and I can share my experience with others so they can learn from my mistake.

We must use words that improve their self-image.

In a study conducted by the Mental Health Foundation of the UK, 29% of the young people surveyed report that what their family said to them causes them to worry about their body image. Not only what they say to the child but how they speak about their own bodies.

The change starts with us and what we choose to say to our kids.

You make that outfit look fabulous! Let them know they are beautiful and they can have a positive impact.

Let them know they are beautiful and they can have a positive impact. Can you help me pick some nutritious meals for the family? Enlist them to take an active role in meal planning and prep. Instill in them the benefits of proper nutrition, not counting calories.

Enlist them to take an active role in meal planning and prep. Instill in them the benefits of proper nutrition, not counting calories. Want to go for a walk with me? Exercise makes me feel better. Encourage physical activity. Not only is it good for them, but it is good for the entire family, and it provides quality time together for everyone.

Love yourself

You are your child’s role model, and they will mirror you in every way. If you do not think you are ok the way you are, how can your child feel good about themselves?

Research at the The Mental Health Foundation of the UK further suggest,

that parents can affect their children’s body image in both direct ways (comments or criticisms about weight and appearance) and more indirect ways (parental eating behaviours, and attitudes toward their own bodies and appearance)

Our kids look up to us as role models, and we have to exhibit a healthy image of our own bodies. It doesn’t matter whether we have curves, age lines, scars. None of it tells the story of who you are inside. It is just the wrapping.

Love your children just as they are.

It hurts deeply to know the harm I have caused my daughter. She doesn’t deserve it, and neither do your kids.

She is such an amazing person, and I couldn’t be more proud of the person she has become. I only wish she saw herself the way I do. Not the way I made her think I do.

Children are a gift. They deserve to know their self-worth is measured by who they are inside, not the size of their clothes or how they look.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***