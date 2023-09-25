How to Accept Workplace Stress Instead of Getting Overwhelmed

Just like every other teacher in America, these last few weeks cause me to question whether I can keep going.

You hear the collective sigh in the hallways. Teachers are exhausted. And it isn’t the kids, and this isn’t one of those rants where I go on and on about how teachers deserve more or have it tough.

No, what swims in the hallways of my school is what hangs out in most job spaces–overwhelm and stress. Uptightness buzzes around because there’s much to do and absolutely zero time to do it. Administration walks around with sticks in their butts because their bosses are all in their business.

I’ve fought to be a cool cucumber. But I’ve also learned to embrace the stress that comes with the job. In fact, it makes me a better teacher.

That’s A Thing of the Past

I still feel overwhelmed and stressed out at my job, but instead of being eaten alive by stress, I’ve worked on managing it. And management changed my tolerance.

A few weeks ago, some random lady from the new curriculum department came into my room, plopped into a seat and watched my lesson for a solid 30 minutes, taking notes and laughing at my not-so funny jokes.

No one told me she was coming. No one discussed it with me afterwards.

Before, it put me on pins and needles for someone to come into my room. Now, even with my kids asking why everyone is naked in the Renaissance, I still keep my cool and continue through what I’m supposed to teach.

Ultimately, I’m not going to be able to get my kids to do and say the right thing every time. I’m lucky if they’ll do it at all.

But what I have learned is that the more I work on it, the more I notice that what used to cause my heart to jump into my throat barely makes me care now. I’ve learned to be more tolerant of the intolerable.

The Difference Between Rookies and Vets

New teachers always get sick. They’re sniffling and whipping their noses by week two.

The vets can literally come into work with a fever and power through. Their tolerance is higher. They know not to shake hands with little snot-nosed Johnny. Through experience, they’ve gained an increased tolerance.

The more we put ourselves in stressful situations, the more we adjust to them. The body of a veteran teacher has been on the battlefield of sniffles plenty of times, so they naturally don’t get sick. Vitamin-C packed orange juice burns through their veins.

We have to be like those teachers. They don’t care who walks through the door. In fact, they’re welcoming them in because they know that we are bound to face challenges and hard situations. The best thing to do is tolerate it.

This works because over time, you adjust or implode.

If losing $1,000 in the stock market stresses you out, you won’t be able to survive losing $10,000. We build up our endurance over time.

Sure, it still stings, but it’s like comparing an ant bite to a lion chomp–there are clearly some differences here.

Fear is the Epitome of Stress

When they first mentioned this brand new curriculum that everyone was supposed to be teaching, they introduced it as a script.

Teachers hissed like cats sprayed with water.

“We don’t wanna read a script.”

“It isn’t authentic.”

“How am I supposed to make scripted lessons interesting?!”

But the people spreading those nasty rumors were missing something–it isn’t a script.

It’s just a new curriculum that maps out your whole lesson from start to finish. In fact, the goal of the lesson is to lessen planning time. I don’t have to hunt for good resources and plans and on-grade level curriculum. I have it all at my fingertips.

With more information, we make better decisions, and therefore reduce stress levels.

When we’re scared of the future, we create stress. Here’s the number one way I’ve helped myself limit those stressful situations.

Do What You Do and It Won’t Phase You

Instead of being like 99% of people in the world, focus on being the one. Try to limit stressful situations by taking control of them. Everything that you have the ability to control, grasp it with both hands.

And for the stuff you can’t control, learn to accept it fast and move forward. There’s no point in being stressed out about what you can’t control.

When it comes to me and school, I’ve worked hard to limit my stress. Even though I’ve been bringing work home for the first time in 4 years, I’ve found ways to still enjoy life.

I still go sing karaoke on rooftops with my best friend. I still hang for brunch and get tipsy on mimosas. I’m still me. Just with work to do at home.

And if I don’t get my lesson perfect, if I forget key details and fail to have the most incredible observation with my principal, I think of what I could do better and move forward.

Because there isn’t really much more we can do.

Photo credit: Zac Durant on Unsplash