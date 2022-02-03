How to Act When Your Partner Doesn’t Say “I Love You” Back

My good friend, let’s call her Anna, has been in a relationship with a guy for six months. She fell hard. I could tell because we hardly saw each other ever since she started going out with Jack.

And if I ever did get a chance to meet her, she came with a package. They were inseparable. They were cute.

During the getaway weekend, they rented a cabin in the woods near the lake. Sitting by the fire, star gazing, she blurted out: “I love you”.

She didn’t plan it. It came out naturally and perfectly. Could there be a more romantic setting than the wilderness with blazing fire to bring two souls together? The flame was put out once Jeff did not say ‘I love you’ back.

When they returned, she called me crying, wondering what was wrong with her. How could he not say the words she longed to hear?

My immediate response was: nothing is wrong with you. But it is not his fault either.

Is ‘I love you’ the ultimate highest score you can get when playing the relationship game?

After all, those three words enjoy a prime spot in mainstream culture: Carrie and Big, Chuck and Blair. Their portrayal of love was the hallmark of abusive and destructive codependency.

Do we say I love you just to hear our partner saying ‘I love you, too’?

When your partner does not say ‘I love you’ back, does it mean the end of a relationship?

Let’s lay down some ground rules, shall we?

It doesn’t make you wrong.

It makes you human who is capable of love and compassion.

You can love a person even if you are not sure if they love you back. Just because they don’t react as you have expected, it shouldn’t get in the way of your feelings for them.

When you love someone, it doesn’t make them a better person. It makes your heart soar.

Just because you didn’t hear those three words back, it doesn’t mean you expressed it to hear your partner say it, right?

If you feel insecure in a relationship and not hearing ‘I love you’ back ruins your already fragile self-esteem, you are not saying it for the right reasons. You are saying it to receive validation, not to express how you feel.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We express love because we have the capacity to love others. We express our emotions because we can. It makes us better.

When you are in love, the whole world spins differently. The colours are brighter. The food tastes better. Hell, you don’t even need food, as the air is enough to keep your butterflies alive.

Celebrate yourself for saying ‘I love you’. Not everyone is as courageous as you are. What is more, not everyone can say they have loved. So, looking from the place where I am standing, it is a pretty good deal to me.

Keep it cool.

Since you didn’t say I love you to hear it back, but for the pure expression of your feelings, there is nothing to be mad at.

Even though your partner may have responded differently than you have expected, the best reaction is no reaction. Don’t jump to conclusions. Don’t throw plates or tantrums.

Everyone expresses love differently, at their own pace. Personal experiences shape how we show affection.

How we perceive love depends on how our parents modelled it for us. If they fought all the time, and the relationship was built on codependency, you might think that was love — because that’s all you have experienced.

Your partner may have grown up in a household where emotions were scant. Give them time to process and make space for your partner’s individuality.

Since you are sure about your feelings, you go all in, which comes with accepting the whole package.

They say when you love something, let it go.

If your partner does not respond immediately to ‘I love you’, let it go. That is the best you can do. Don’t play games. Don’t demand attention. Give them space and yourself peace of mind by letting go of overanalyzing every detail, how and when you said it.

Silence does not stand for rejection.

Think about other areas of your life. Just because somebody does not support your professional career, does it mean you stop going for what you feel passionate about?

You do not love somebody because they are easy to love. You love because it is your natural state. You love even on the worst days.

How, or when, you say those three words does not count. It is your why behind saying I love you that carries the significance.

If you are bad at communication, does it make you bad in a relationship?

Actions speak louder than words. In fact, they speak volumes when it comes to integrity. Just because somebody does not say I love you, it doesn’t mean they don’t feel that way about you.

Silence, or ‘thank you’, does not mean rejection. It may signify a myriad of things. However, your job is not to assume or make excuses. Being in a mature relationship gives you the green light to discuss how you both feel.

Know your limits.

Accept and respect your partner’s background. But don’t forget to nourish your boundaries as well.

Ask yourself: are you settling for standards beneath your expectations?

If you want your partner to express their feelings for you, and not only do they not say ‘I love you’, but they also fail to express their affection through actions, it is time to reevaluate where your relationship is heading.

Do you want to be with someone who holds back on their expression of affection? Because their lack of declaration will translate into other areas of your life together.

Looking at the bigger picture, assess if you are the one to go overboard with expressing your feelings in the relationship? Are you the one always making plans for spending the evening together? Are you the one to make romantic gestures? Do they make you a priority?

Real love requires the person to actually show you love them. It is not just a feeling. Mature connection is built on intimacy, passion, and commitment. If your relationship makes you feel bad, it reeks of attachment.

Lingering in a relationship that does not live up to your emotional expectations, comes at the price of suppressing your needs.

Have a heart-to-heart talk.

If a sufficient amount of time has passed, and you still did not experience your partner’s expression of love, it is time for an honest conversation.

Instead of manipulating them into saying I love you, be frank about what you expect from a relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Acknowledge your partner’s best traits. Express things you value about your relationship, but also communicate the need for affection.

There must be some level of expressing their feelings they feel comfortable at. Encourage your partner to discover it.

It is okay to communicate your standards. It doesn’t make you difficult. It makes you authentic and reliable. Don’t be half-hearted about what you deserve from a relationship.

Where there is pure love, honesty thrives. Love truly is a magical force. It makes space for vulnerability and safety to flourish.

Follow your gut instincts.

Above all else, trust your intuition. If something doesn’t feel right, take the hint.

Just because you love someone, it is not the reason to stay where you are not appreciated.

Do you feel cared for in your relationship? Did you say I love you to make up for the lack of affection from his or her side? Was it a manipulative technique?

Show enough self-respect to walk away from a relationship where you overcompensate for your partner’s lack of engagement, and where you are not getting recognition you deserve.

People fall out of love. Relationships fall apart. If you cannot meet yourself in total honesty, it will be difficult to hold space and go deep with others.

Don’t force a relationship with someone who doesn’t want one. It’s key to understand that being madly in love involves two people.

If one of you has been saying it for a while, and the other hasn’t joined in, this could indicate that you have different goals or long-term expectations for the relationship.

Never give up on love.

There is fear around saying I love you. By expressing your feelings, you are putting your heart on the line and leaving yourself vulnerable to rejection.

It seems that nowadays, saying ‘I love you’ has become a race nobody is willing to participate in first. In fact, people connect to honesty and vulnerability the most.

Being vulnerable is paradoxically being strong. You said it because you meant it, and you want your partner to know how much they mean to you.

How come we feel insecure about showing our affection?

When you love, you have already won. True, cosmic, all-consuming love is freaking rare. How can you feel shame around that?

Eventually, after a few more months, Jack did say I love you: “I am not saying those words to hear them back. I really want to you to know that I love you. No strings attached”.

Saying I love you is a big deal. It doesn’t happen often. And it should carry a meaning.

There is no perfect time to say ‘I love you’, or rules who should say it first.

Alfred Lloyd Tennyson, put it best: It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. And I ferociously agree.

Sometimes with love comes loss. Nevertheless, it is worth whatever baggage it travels with.

Thank you for reading! Join my e-mail list here to stay in touch. I’d love to hear what you’re thinking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Become a Medium member today for full access.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock