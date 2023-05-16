How to Approach a Woman When She’s with Her Friends

Approaching a woman can seem so much harder when she’s with other people.

Perhaps you’re worried about entertaining more than one person. Or embarrassing yourself in front of more than one person.

Your list of imaginary things that could go wrong might expand as soon as you notice she’s not alone.

But I promise you that approaching groups of women isn’t as hard as it seems.

You only have to do a few things differently to a one-on-one approach. Once you complete these extra steps, you’ll notice a woman’s friends rarely block you from making a new connection.

Open The Whole Group

It might feel easier to only talk to the woman you want and ignore her friends, but this rarely works.

Her friends will feel disrespected if you ignore them. They’ll either drag your target away or talk trash about you after you’ve left.

It’s a safer bet to address the whole group as soon as you approach them. This prevents a scenario where the group wanders off and your target feels obligated to follow them. It also lessens the chances of the ‘Queen Bee’ deciding you’re not worthy of talking to her friend.

Impress The Queen Bee

The Queen Bee is the group’s leader who tends to make all decisions on their behalf. She’s typically the loudest and most talkative in the group. She’s certainly the most respected.

It’s important you impress her because she’s the key to being accepted by the whole group. This is initially more important than impressing the one you want.

If the Queen Bee decides you’re a creep who needs to leave, no-one else in her group will stand up for you. But if she decides you can stay, no-one will object either. What’s more, the woman you want will often like you more simply because her ‘leader’ accepts you.

I’ll dive deeper into why this dynamic exists in tomorrow’s post.

Opening the whole group allows you to identify the Queen Bee because she’ll be the most likely to engage with you.

If you approach one woman in her group and ignore the Queen Bee, she’ll usually swoop in to ‘protect’ her friend from you. Sadly, all but the most handsome men are considered creepy by a woman’s friends until they prove otherwise.

Provide More Fun Than They Were Already Having

This is the key to being accepted by any group you approach.

If you lower the amount of fun they were having, you’ll be immediately dismissed. If you increase it, you’ll be welcomed with open arms.

An expert tip is to evaluate the energy of the group — and come at them with slightly more. It also helps to be genuinely excited about whatever you are going to say.

It can be fun to make an amusing observational opener about your surroundings or about the group itself. Maybe they’re all wearing the same item of clothing. Perhaps they remind you of a popular girl band that your sister enjoys.

Or you might decide to declare that the whole group looks fantastic and ‘cheers’ glasses with all of them.

The content isn’t as important as you may think. If you’re bringing fun energy to the group, you’ll often be accepted.

Flirt With The Woman You Want

There’s no rush to talk to the woman you want. You’ll often win her over passively by entertaining her friends.

In fact, if you ignore her initially, that creates the space for her to chase your attention.

When you do speak to her, be just as fun and carefree with a little more flirtation.

Once the group accepts you, there should be no problem inviting her to the bar or somewhere else you can be alone. Here, you can ramp up the flirting without her worrying about being judged by her friends.

If you don’t have a lot of time to make your move, it’s better to make your intentions clear immediately. I like to say: “I noticed you all look fantastic today, but this one especially.”

You can then focus on getting to know her and screening if she’s the right woman for you. Involve her friends by asking them playful questions about her.

“What’s your favourite thing about her?”

“Can she be trusted?”

“Is she the innocent one of the group or the naughty one?”

If you’re a fun, confident and generally attractive guy, her friends will be rooting for you to succeed.

Beautiful women are rarely in public alone. Approaching groups of women is therefore a skill that every single man should master. Like any other skill, it gets easier with practice.

