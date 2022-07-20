How to Approach Women at the Gym (Without Being Creepy)

Most gyms are packed with fit and sexy women. It’s no wonder you want to learn how to approach them.

The problem is: it can seem like there’s never an opportunity to do so.

Usually, they’ll be dripping with sweat or competely focused on their workout.

On top of that, if it goes badly, there’s a real risk of you getting a reputation as the local creep.

Thankfully, there is an effective way to approach gym hotties and swap contact details without any risk to your reputation.

Be Social With Everyone

Most gyms have some sort of community atmosphere among staff and regulars. This can be used to your advantage if you want to meet women there.

The key is to be social with EVERYONE. Men and women alike.

Get in the habit of making smalltalk with everyone who makes eye contact with you, even if it’s just a friendly “how’s it going?” to begin with.

If people seem willing to engage, extend the conversation. If not, don’t force it. The chances are you’ll see them again in the future.

Perhaps the next time you say “hello”, they’ll have time to talk further. At the very least, they’ll greet you back with more enthusiasm.

Keep this up and women will start to notice. You’ll come across as one of the most popular members of the gym and that is somewhat intriguing.

Now, when you start a conversation with that hottie by the squat rack, she’s more likely to be receptive. This woman will most likely have seen that other people like you, so you’re not going to come off as one of those gym creeps who only talks to the young women.

How To Start Conversations At The Gym

Most people are open to being social at the gym at the right time, but it’s important to respect when they don’t want to talk.

Your best bet is to wait for their set to finish before you start talking to someone.

If you continue to force a conversation when it’s clear they’re busy or uninterested, you’re going to come off as an idiot with no social awareness. Not good.

With that said, a lot of people will oblige if you ask them to spot you. If you ask someone about their technique or their equipment, they’ll usually be happy to share their knowledge. In fact, any gym-related conversation has the potential to work well, provided you’re showing genuine curiosity.

From there, you can transition into a more personal conversation outside of gym talk. Maybe you ask them about their hobbies outside the gym, or whether they know about a popular event or venue in your city.

When it feels as if you have a good rapport, go ahead and swap contact details. If it emerges that you have mutual interests or both like a specific venue, you can do so under the premise of hanging out and doing that thing.

Social media is the best option, as this is genuinely seen as more casual. Plus, women who follow you will be able to witness your awesome social life outside the gym.

When you have a great profile, this can be enough to transform you from a gym acquaintance to someone they really want to date. It will make guys more excited to talk to you too.

But don’t force it. And don’t flirt at all, yet.

If you do, you may come off as pushy or weird. There’s every chance this person will tell their gym buddies — and before long you’ll find no-one wants to talk to you anymore.

If you care at all about your reputation in the gym, it’s always best to play it safe and let relationships grow naturally.

Gym Behaviors To Avoid At All Costs

Staring. Yes, you’re a straight man and she’s doing squats in yoga pants. Even so, do NOT stare at all. You might think you’re being covert, but women can sense when you’re perving on them and they despise it.

How To Date Women From The Gym

Once you’re following each other on social media, you’ll be able to see all the photos and videos she posts. So, it should be easy to slide in her DMs and spark up a conversation about one of her hobbies or favorite venues.

If you haven’t already, build some rapport, then suggest you meet and enjoy this thing together.

You can begin to flirt more at this point. After all, there’s no chance of ruining her workout now, plus you’ve already proven you’re not the gym creep who only talks to the hotties.

Hopefully, she’s browsed your profile and concluded that you’re actually an awesome guy. In such a case, there would be no reason why she wouldn’t accept your offer of a date.

This method might seem like too much effort for you. Maybe you hate the idea of playing the long game and being social with everyone at the gym. If so, I’d recommend you solely focus on working out and learn how to meet women elsewhere.

This social method is far more effective than hitting on a hottie every time you see one, plus it ensures you’re not going to upset any of your fellow gym members.

