How to Be Better Than Your Coworkers Without Working Longer Hours

Why are some people advancing faster than others? Is it only long hours? Or are they simply brilliant?

Some are. But many succeed without those brains, long hours, or unethical techniques. How?

I was stuck at one job. On another, I advanced to a management level swiftly.

My working hours didn’t change. Instead, I focused on the following:

Systematic problem-solving with AI Frameworks for answering business questions Network and trust

…

Problem-Solving

We have never learned how to solve problems systematicaly. After school, we tumble into life and business with a trial-and-error approach.

Older people have more experience.

But don’t believe that only experience makes you good.

It’s a lie.

Business is problem-solving, nothing else

Everyone can learn how to solve problems with systematic approaches.

That’s how strategy consulting works. Young graduates telling old CEOs how to run their businesses.

Why can they do that? Because they use systems.

A strategy consultant in a suit collaborating with AI to be better than his coworkers — AI-created image

What you can do

Learn these universally applicable approaches. The best ones I know are the 4S Method and Design Thinking.

They all follow the same approach:

Clearly define the problem from the point of view of the problem owner Break the problem down into smaller parts using logic or creativity methods Rank those smaller problems by priority Analyze each part Take the results and synthesize a solution

To skyrocket your productivity, use AI for support such as the Strategy Bot.

Good analysis is at the heart of problem-solving

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How to break down problems? For example with hypotheses such as shown below:

You formulate a key hypothesis or question and then dissect it into smaller more manageable pieces.

For example:

Hypothesis: My coaching business should expand to online coaching to make more profit.

You can break it down into sub-hypotheses that you can answer one by one:

There is sufficient and unsaturated demand for online coaching

Coaches are willing to coach online

Online coaching is profitable

Expanding to online coaching has no adverse effects on my business

Keep in mind that problem-solving is an iterative approach. You will have to go back and forth between these steps.

Each iteration makes you smarter.

…

Frameworks

What to do when you don’t know how to break a problem down?

Most problems are not unique but belong to a class of similar problems.

For these situations, consulting firms have developed analytical frameworks.

They can replace or complement issue trees or hypothesis pyramids.

Frameworks are ready to use decompositions of typical problems

Knowing some basic business frameworks will make you look smart in meetings.

What you can do

Familiarize yourself with the most common frameworks such as the following 5:

For analyzing external factors or players: Try using the PEST- or 6 Forces Analysis

Are you analyzing a business internally? Try to structure it with the McKinsey 7S

In general, consider the SWOT or the Cost-Benefit for decision-making

I explain these frameworks in more detail here.

…

Trust & Network

Many people use strategies to get ahead. Some of these are unethical yet common:

Backstabbing

Selling someone else’s idea as your own

Abuse of power

These are short-sighted. It’s like creating bad karma if you’re into that.

It comes back to you one way or another.

Culture eats strategy for breakfast

Trust will get you further.

A reputation sticks like a shadow on a sunny day

Combine this with a good network, you get a large number of people trusting you.

That’s the prerequisite for being a leader.

This is your platform.

What you can do

Flowers grow over time if they are consistently watered and get enough sunlight.

Trust is like a flower. Instead of water and sunlight, be consistent with the following:

Giving credit to others

Communicating openly and honestly even when that’s the more difficult path

Showing empathy and understanding

Following through on commitments

Taking ownership of mistakes

Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships— Stephen R. Covey

Practice those while building your network.

Practice your elevator speech, a brief (no more than 30 seconds) introduction of yourself with a key point, and a call to action.

For example:

Hi, I’m [your name], I’m an engineer in [your department].

I work on [your project].

Currently, we face this challenge [the big challenge your team is facing and why it matters].

I’m looking for [state your goal — support with the challenge, networking opportunities, new challenges in software development, etc.].

I would love to [call to action — exchange ideas, meet your team, etc.].

With this put yourself out there. Participate in company events, join cross-department activities, offer support, organize informal meetups, invite people for individual coffee chats, etc.

…

Key Takeaways

If others are advancing and you feel stuck it may not be the company’s fault.

There is a lot you can do to succeed without selling your soul.

The following 3 things made the difference for me:

Systematic problem-solving like top strategy consultants supported by my AI assistant Frameworks for addressing typical business questions A network and a reputation built on trust

Try those and you will see a difference almost guaranteed.

Be so good they can’t ignore you — Steve Martin

What’s your next move?

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join us for valuable insights on problem-solving with AI at Lead & Succeed!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash