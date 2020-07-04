How To Be Brave in Love After You’ve Been Hurt

.

Those wounds can stay with us a long time. They can stop us from taking chances again in love.

They can make us afraid of getting close to someone again…

Afraid of being vulnerable again…

Afraid of letting someone in…

Because if the result of letting our guard down and choosing to love someone is that we give up all of our power, then why bother, right? Sure, we may be giving up the special experience of being in love, but at least we don’t have to experience those dreadful lows.

If you can relate to this, today’s video is for you. You’ll hear me doing a live demonstration with someone who is going through exactly this issue. And what I tell her may be exactly the words you need to hear right now.

This isn’t video isn’t a pep talk. It’s a rational, practical strategy for how to navigate your love life after someone has hurt you, or broken your heart or your trust (or all 3).

And as a bonus, this entire live demo is animated for your entertainment. We’ve worked hard on it, so I hope you love it.

Here for you, friend.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 thank you so much for calling in what

00:04 was your question Christine um so I I

00:08 always open up myself and I’m very

00:11 vulnerable but as soon as he tries to

00:14 like you know take action and they show

00:18 that they care back I said to pull away

00:20 and I start to like not want to commit

00:23 even though like consciously like I want

00:26 you and I don’t know if it’s a

00:28 subconscious thing and I keep making

00:29 excuses or why are you afraid of that

00:33 he’s gonna hurt me and what happened

00:37 last time is gonna happen again and what

00:39 happened last time I was completely

00:42 committed and I put too much of myself

00:45 into the relationship when she wasn’t

00:48 giving enough back and I don’t want that

00:52 to happen again so let me ask you let me

00:54 ask you a question Christine what lesson

00:56 did you learn from that relationship

00:57 what what did you take the lesson to be

01:00 from that time that you got hurt what

01:02 did it teach you did it teach happy

01:04 relationships like give and take and I

01:06 shouldn’t give way more than I get back

01:09 that’s the logical lesson you took but

01:13 the emotional lesson you took was quite

01:15 different from that because that’s if

01:17 you say it out loud that sounds very

01:19 very normal very reasonable but if you

01:23 actually look at your behavior it

01:25 probably speaks more of this lesson why

01:29 the lesson I took was never invest

01:31 because you’ll get hurt so I think we

01:35 need to go back for a moment to that

01:37 relationship where you get hurt because

01:39 that relationship where you were hurt

01:41 that was kind of a defining moment for

01:42 you wasn’t it that way so now in life’s

01:46 defining moments we have to decide what

01:48 they mean so you have to now decide what

01:51 lesson you want to take from that

01:53 because the beauty of life is that we

01:55 can go back to any experience from any

01:57 moment of our life and we can’t change

01:59 the past but we can’t change what it

02:02 means and we have the potential to time

02:03 travel back there anytime we want and

02:06 change the meaning so what if we were to

02:08 revisit your past right now and revisit

02:10 but that relationship and chain

02:12 the lesson to a more empowering one to a

02:15 lesson that actually would help your

02:16 love life today not hurt it but still at

02:19 the same time allow you to protect

02:21 yourself what lesson would you take from

02:23 it now that learning need to be more

02:27 classes and I need to figure out where

02:30 he stands

02:31 okay why I couldn’t anymore so perhaps

02:35 the lesson is if I learn to communicate

02:37 better and not be afraid of the answers

02:39 I’ll find out what I need to find out

02:42 about situation that’s one potential

02:44 lesson that you could take I think

02:46 there’s a real big lesson here that’s

02:48 bigger than all of these lessons and I

02:49 think it’s this that relationship taught

02:52 you that it’s possible to recover

02:56 because right now you’re out there

02:58 living but it also taught you that when

03:02 you know something isn’t right you have

03:05 the power to walk away from it right you

03:08 have the power to leave and I think

03:09 something that’s really scaring you

03:11 right now is what if I invest in someone

03:13 and I get close to them and all of a

03:15 sudden they start treating me the wrong

03:17 way and they don’t give me the love that

03:18 I deserve but I’m not strong enough to

03:20 walk away because I’m a green I’m too

03:23 close to them and I’m too bound up in

03:25 this relationship I think you’re afraid

03:26 to get into that situation again but I

03:28 think the real lesson is that you’re

03:30 strong enough to walk away from any

03:31 situation that isn’t right for you even

03:34 if it hurts so the next time you go into

03:37 a relationship you can know that you can

03:40 invest and you can get close to someone

03:42 and if it doesn’t work out and if that

03:44 man doesn’t prove to be worthy of you

03:45 you have the strength to walk away

03:50 plenty of other people out there as you

03:52 are proving by the way right now your

03:55 goal right now should be to go out there

03:57 and invest in people and be generous

03:59 with your energy but walk away when you

04:01 know they’re not worthy of it not walk

04:03 away just because you’re paranoid and

04:04 scared thank you so much that makes so

04:07 much fun Thank You Kristine has been

04:10 such a pleasure to have you on the call

04:15 [Music]

04:25 you

