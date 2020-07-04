Get Daily Email
How To Be Brave in Love After You’ve Been Hurt

Have you ever been hurt badly by someone in love?

Those wounds can stay with us a long time. They can stop us from taking chances again in love.

They can make us afraid of getting close to someone again…

Afraid of being vulnerable again…

Afraid of letting someone in…

Because if the result of letting our guard down and choosing to love someone is that we give up all of our power, then why bother, right? Sure, we may be giving up the special experience of being in love, but at least we don’t have to experience those dreadful lows.

If you can relate to this, today’s video is for you. You’ll hear me doing a live demonstration with someone who is going through exactly this issue. And what I tell her may be exactly the words you need to hear right now.

This isn’t video isn’t a pep talk. It’s a rational, practical strategy for how to navigate your love life after someone has hurt you, or broken your heart or your trust (or all 3).

And as a bonus, this entire live demo is animated for your entertainment. We’ve worked hard on it, so I hope you love it.

Here for you, friend.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

thank you so much for calling in what
was your question Christine um so I I
always open up myself and I’m very
vulnerable but as soon as he tries to
like you know take action and they show
that they care back I said to pull away
and I start to like not want to commit
even though like consciously like I want
you and I don’t know if it’s a
subconscious thing and I keep making
excuses or why are you afraid of that
he’s gonna hurt me and what happened
last time is gonna happen again and what
happened last time I was completely
committed and I put too much of myself
into the relationship when she wasn’t
giving enough back and I don’t want that
to happen again so let me ask you let me
ask you a question Christine what lesson
did you learn from that relationship
what what did you take the lesson to be
from that time that you got hurt what
did it teach you did it teach happy
relationships like give and take and I
shouldn’t give way more than I get back
that’s the logical lesson you took but
the emotional lesson you took was quite
different from that because that’s if
you say it out loud that sounds very
very normal very reasonable but if you
actually look at your behavior it
probably speaks more of this lesson why
the lesson I took was never invest
because you’ll get hurt so I think we
need to go back for a moment to that
relationship where you get hurt because
that relationship where you were hurt
that was kind of a defining moment for
you wasn’t it that way so now in life’s
defining moments we have to decide what
they mean so you have to now decide what
lesson you want to take from that
because the beauty of life is that we
can go back to any experience from any
moment of our life and we can’t change
the past but we can’t change what it
means and we have the potential to time
travel back there anytime we want and
change the meaning so what if we were to
revisit your past right now and revisit
but that relationship and chain
the lesson to a more empowering one to a
lesson that actually would help your
love life today not hurt it but still at
the same time allow you to protect
yourself what lesson would you take from
it now that learning need to be more
classes and I need to figure out where
he stands
okay why I couldn’t anymore so perhaps
the lesson is if I learn to communicate
better and not be afraid of the answers
I’ll find out what I need to find out
about situation that’s one potential
lesson that you could take I think
there’s a real big lesson here that’s
bigger than all of these lessons and I
think it’s this that relationship taught
you that it’s possible to recover
because right now you’re out there
living but it also taught you that when
you know something isn’t right you have
the power to walk away from it right you
have the power to leave and I think
something that’s really scaring you
right now is what if I invest in someone
and I get close to them and all of a
sudden they start treating me the wrong
way and they don’t give me the love that
I deserve but I’m not strong enough to
walk away because I’m a green I’m too
close to them and I’m too bound up in
this relationship I think you’re afraid
to get into that situation again but I
think the real lesson is that you’re
strong enough to walk away from any
situation that isn’t right for you even
if it hurts so the next time you go into
a relationship you can know that you can
invest and you can get close to someone
and if it doesn’t work out and if that
man doesn’t prove to be worthy of you
you have the strength to walk away
plenty of other people out there as you
are proving by the way right now your
goal right now should be to go out there
and invest in people and be generous
with your energy but walk away when you
know they’re not worthy of it not walk
away just because you’re paranoid and
scared thank you so much that makes so
much fun Thank You Kristine has been
such a pleasure to have you on the call
[Music]
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

