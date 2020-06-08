How to Be Mindful and Deliberate in Any Kind of Relationship

Forming connections is important, but the types of connections we build are equally, if not more important. I’m sure many of us have experienced some kind of regret or frustration on either different expectations, lost friendships, arguments, or those that turned sour over time — I definitely have. Don’t repeat the same mistakes that I made.

We should be mindful in three aspects of your relationship — whether it is with a friend, family, or partner. Our own intentions and expectations, as well as theirs, and what kind of person they are, and their values. We can then consciously choose to continue the relationship as it is, adjust our expectations, or to completely end it. It will save you a lot of time, energy, and heartache.

Internal Intentions and Expectations

The first thing we need to evaluate are our internal intentions. We need to be fully honest with ourselves, even if some of our deepest intentions sound harsh and the image we have of ourselves doesn’t correspond with it. What do we want from this person and what do we want out of this relationship? What are we willing to give to this person in return? These are some sample questions to ask yourself, but do not include all the possibilities — so do give it some more thought.

Do you want entertainment?

Do you want to just not be alone?

Do you want to share a specific hobby or passion with them?

Do you want to see them on a daily basis or more infrequently?

Do you want to offer support when needed, and receive it?

Do you want to receive love, security, freedom, and more, and vice versa?

Do you want intimacy and vulnerability, and vice versa?

Do you want to honesty and transparency? Are you willing to give that in return as well?

Do you want them to fulfill our sexual needs and are you willing to return it?

External Intentions and Expectations

What’s even more difficult to figure out, but not impossible, are the intentions and expectations of the other person involved. Finding out over time through communication or just straight up asking is a good way to find out, but is not a surefire way. Not everyone has given it thought, and some are plainly fooling themselves. People don’t always want to be honest with themselves and are keen to uphold this idea that they have of themselves.

For example, someone might think of themselves as a supportive person as an ideal, as how they would like to be or be perceived. In reality when it comes down to it, and when people need their support; they cannot offer this because they always end up being too busy or preoccupied with themselves. Remember: actions always matter more than words.

The Person Itself

Lastly, it is so important is to uphold your standards in what you think is acceptable in a person, and what you value in a person. Of course, this differs per person so I won’t be telling you what “good” and “bad” traits are.

What are their values, do they value honesty, working hard, having fun?

Do they treat people, other than yourself, with kindness?

Do they spread negativity?

The kind of people they surround themselves with is also telling, as this is also a reflection of their values. Also look at the way they treat those close to them. Remember the popular saying:

A person is the average of the five people they spend the most time with.

Values and personality of that person’s network really do play a major factor, and this is not just limited to the five people but rather also what their close friends’ networks are like.

Making the final judgement

So now you need to see whether your and the other person’s intentions and expectations match up. If they do match up, that’s great — no need to change anything. But if they don’t then you either need to change your expectations, or end the relationship to prevent frustration and hurt feelings.

And by changing your expectations, I don’t mean at all that you should lower your standards for a partner or close friends. You could simply accept it as a different kind of relationship.

A personal example:

I expect my very close friends to have my back and support me when I’m dealing with a conflict, even if they don’t agree with me but will let me know what they think I could do better next time. I would do anything for them, and be willing to take a bullet for my close friends. I don’t expect everyone to do this and “pick sides” every time, but when someone I thought of as a close friend doesn’t do this, I simply readjust my expectations AND my intentions for this person to that of a surface-level friend. In the future, I won’t expect them to back me up, and instead of being willing to do anything for them, I treat them like I would any other surface-level friend. This way, I won’t be hurt (as much) if they don’t back me up, as this is expected, and I won’t waste my mental energy on supporting people who are unwilling to return it.

But this also doesn’t mean that I end every one-way kind of relationship. Being honest with yourself about the intentions and expectations in every individual one-of-a-kind relationship allows this. If I think about a relationship with a family member who is younger than me, I’m very willing to support them but wouldn’t expect them to give me support in return in the first place.

. . .

Now looking at the person itself, be selective in your relationships. How they are as a person, and their values will rub off on you over time. Really think hard about if you want to be associated with these kinds of people. For me personally, I don’t want to be associated with someone who is rude and unkind to people for no real reason — regardless if they treat me well. I find this really important as it shows their character — how they treat people that they don’t want anything from. I won’t lecture the whole world about it, but I just plainly do not want to be associated with them. I also cannot be close friends with someone who accepts this behaviour from their close friends. Though I won’t end a friendship over it, I have a standard for my close relationships that I won’t compromise on. And you should as well.

. . .

So to conclude, in your relationships: be honest with yourself about who they are as a person, and what type of relationship you want to have with them through your and their intentions and expectations. Then take this into account when deciding on the time and energy you are willing to invest into growing the relationship, or cutting it short. Reassess when needed. Just because they matched your expectations last year, does not mean they will in the coming 10 years. Don’t continue to waste your precious mental energy.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

