How To Become an Elegant Lady in the Bedroom

You are probably here hoping to read about the steaming heat that elegant ladies emit underneath the sheets.

But honey, today we’re not going there. Today, we’re taking an important trip to discuss more crucial stuff that elegant ladies do in the bedroom. (More on that in a moment)

But first, let’s iron out one little rough edge:

When we say bedroom, try not to see the bed. Or the shower. Or the dressing mirror. Instead, look at the entire space wholistically because the bedroom isn’t all about sex and sleep.

It’s much more than that. It’s about what it represents. How it can foster clarity in your life. It’s about what happens there and how elegant women utilize this space to nurture themselves, their sex lives, and the men they love.

Now that we’ve expanded your perspective a bit let’s see how you can enhance your elegance by discussing what elegance ladies do in this sanctuary called the bedroom.

Shall we?

“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.”- Audrey Hepburn

Your Most Intimate “Possession.”

When it’s time for a drive, do you jump into your ride, start the engine and zoom out? Nah. You ensure basic essentials are set, right? Fuel. Mirror alignment etc. Why? You understand the trip is only as good as the condition of the car getting you there.

It’s funny. We get this and yet, fail to devote the same attention to our bodies.

Your body is the most intimate “possession” you’ll ever have. It’s the vessel that carries you every single day as you chase dreams and build a life. Yet, many ladies don’t treat it with the respect it deserves. Poor bodies.

They let themselves go — unbrushed hair, neglected skin, chapped lips and feet and toes that have no clue what a manicure or pedicure is!

Here’s the thing though, this kind of neglect isn’t something elegant ladies do. These babes are on top of their game. Instead, they ascribe to self-care routines and acts of self-love. Why? They know the biggest indicator of self-worth is how they treat their bodies.

And no, these sassy ladies don’t do it to keep up with the trends or tick the box. That’s shallow. They do it out of the recognition that it’s impossible to show up to the world or become successful if you don’t take care of your vessel. Everything starts here.

When it comes to the bedroom, the same body care should apply whether you’re in a relationship or not. Shower twice and never go to bed before showering and freshening up. Let your body know how much you respect it. Also, if you’re hoping to attract a high-value man, personal hygiene is non-negotiable.

Raise your hand if you never feel so tranquil every time you step out of the bathroom after a nice slow, invigorating shower? I mean the kind that isn’t rushed, where your mind is in sync with the flow of the water and is present in the moment.

Psychologists tell us there’s a direct connection between clean spaces and a calm, clear mind. I’ll go ahead and take the liberty of adding that there’s a connection between a clean body and a clean mind. Tell me I’m wrong.

Anyway, this sense of calm is what you want when going to sleep because the energy you drift to sleep in always follows you the next day.

Of Positive Energy, Backrubs, and Foot Massages.

Now that a certain degree of wisdom has found me, I’m aware of the importance of emitting positive energy in the bedroom, like saying the right things or putting off some stuff until later. Ladies, pillow talk, should revolve around topics that add sizzle to your relationship, not about all the drama that erupted at work that day.

It sounds simple, but it’s very easy to let our lives’ mundane and chaotic unfolding take control of our romantic moments. And although at times, it’s not always easy to disengage, there are ways you can change the energy of the day.

Simple things like backrubs and foot massages and showing your man appreciation for things he’s done recently can change the energy in the bedroom. Elegant women are mindful of the energy they emit in the bedroom. Elegance is as much a physical endeavor as it is a spiritual one.

“Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside.”- Coco Chanel

Unsexy, Unflattering, Old, Ugly, Faded Sleepwear Belong to the Trash.

This. I need to take a deep breath for this one because it’s super important. Two reasons:

One, what you wear affects how you feel, sleep and wake up more than you think.

Two: High-quality men want to be with women who dress who embrace their femininity and make an effort to appreciate their bodies.

The best way to portray this is to dress in clothes that flatter your figure and highlight your beauty. You know what? You don’t need to dress well only when you’re in a relationship with another person. Dress up for the most important person in your life –yourself.

Okay, let’s first get one thing clear, unsexy, old, unflattering, ugly, faded, out of shape, and size outfits belong in the trash. Babe, if this is your usual bedtime attire, stop reading this and get that crap out of your closet. I’m not being mean; I care too much to allow you to drown your beauty and attractiveness.

Be honest: isn’t there something nasty about old and faded clothes that strips away your confidence and that subtle feel-good feeling?

So, whether there’s a hot, sexy dude sleeping in your bed or it’s just and your amazing self, always, and I repeat, always wear pieces that accentuate your elegant femininity because that’s what you are. Never forget that.

Form-fitting silk pajamas or a pair of pretty cotton outfits do a great job of making you look great and comfy at the same time. If you’re young female reading this, this is the best time to start practicing this powerful habit because it’ll become as effortless as second nature long after you’re married.

Ask any elegant woman, and she’ll tell you she has a skincare regime she follows strictly. It’s how she nurtures her body and keeps those wrinkles at bay. At times it’s as simple as drinking lots of water or staying away from the sun. Other times it’s the whole nine yards — facials, scrubs, and masks.

Whatever the case, every lady should do whatever she can to nurture her skin. No excuses here. Moisturize daily. And never, ever, ever, sleep in makeup.

You know men are visual, right? They have to see before they can want it and touch it. It’s not news to us, which explains why we love makeup so much. We use makeup to attract men. There’s no shame in that.

However, most men prefer minimal or no makeup at all. If you want to attract your prince, this isn’t a ticket to totally neglect your face. On the contrary, you need to commit to caring for it even more.

To sum this up, I have to throw this in here: Don’t care for your skin to impress a man, do it for yourself.

What Is Your Bed Really For?

If she isn’t basking the heat of passion with her lover, she’s getting in touch with her emotions. This is why an elegant woman treats her bedroom as a sanctuary because it’s where private and intimate things happen. Her bed is for sexual pleasure, self-reflection, and rejuvenating sleep.

You’ll never catch her binging on Netflix, munching a sandwich, or scrolling her social media feed in bed.

I don’t know about you, but if I fail to reset my brain’s energy when the day ends, I pick up right where I left off and slip into yesterday’s vibe. And the cycle continues. Remember how we said elegance is as much as a spiritual endeavor as it is a physical one? Genevieve Antoine Dariaux says it well:

“To be elegant is first of all to know oneself, and to know oneself well requires a certain amount of reflection and intelligence.”

Bedtime is sacred. It’s how you tune out the chatter that’s been playing in your head all day. It’s how you reset your mind’s energy.

Next time on your morning walk, take a look around. You’ll see two types of ladies. One will have a fresh, dewy face, clear-eyed like a hawk, and the swing of her hip is all you’ll need to see to know she’s one ready to kick ass for the day. Then, you’ll see the other one, oh Boy. Dazed, she’ll be cruising along with nothing to look forward to.

If you go beneath the mask, you’ll see two different patterns in their bedtime routines. Miss ass-kicker intentionally knows how to end her day. Yup, ending the day is a thing. The other, well… not so much.

The point is, one day tends to bleed into another if you don’t conclude it well.

Train yourself to tie all those loose threads and think of the day that has ended as something that has expired — because it has — so that you’re ready to start another one. Clear out the gadgets and games that disrupt the sanctity of your bedroom.

You can’t connect with your significant or other yourself if you’ve got notifications popping up. As you self-reflect or curl up to your man, dim the lights. Your mind needs this perfect ambiance to unplug.

Also, furry Charlie has gotta go. There’s no elegance in sleeping close to a dog. Or cat. Or a guinea pig. Or any creature.

How to be elegant in the bedroom:

Those unsexy outfits don’t look good on you darl. Bin them.

Use your bed for three things only: Self-reflection, rejuvenating sleep, and sexual pleasure. (Bonus point if it’s great)

Reset your brain’s energy.

Those backrubs and foot massages? Be generous with them.

—

—

