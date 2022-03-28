How To Become an Irresistible Wife in Seven Simple Steps

An irresistible wife is a woman (or man) who can meet the needs of their husband and children in such a way that their family cherishes them. Besides, the irresistible wife supports their husband and is a loving mother to their children.

The qualities of an irresistible wife are not gender-specific. A man can also be an irresistible husband if he has all the qualities discussed.

A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.

Bible, Proverbs 31:10–12

What is an Irresistible Wife?

There are many qualities of an Irresistible Wife. She (or he) is loyal, compassionate, trustworthy, honest, forgiving, and patient. She (or he) is also willing to sacrifice their wants for the needs of their family.

How to Be an Irresistible Wife in 6 Steps

The first step to being an irresistible wife is identifying and meeting your husband’s vital emotional needs. Men’s needs are different from those of women. Men want to feel needed, respected and appreciated. They want to be the hero in their partner’s eyes.

1. Show admiration for all he does for you and the children (if any)

The emotional need for admiration is often neglected. Men need to feel loved and appreciated by their wives. Also, they crave their partner’s appreciation for their achievements and hard work. They want to be treated like the kings of their homes.

…

2. Don’t nag or criticize him without reason

If you need to talk about something that’s bothering you, do it at a time when he’s not preoccupied with other things. Also, make reasonable requests and not selfish demands. Never criticize your husband. Instead, raise complaints about genuine concerns that deserve attention.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To improve communication with your partner, you need to be a good listener. Couples should give each other their full attention and make good eye contact.

…

3. Show your love through physical affection and sexual intimacy

Sexual fulfilment is the most profound need of men, so wives should be excellent sexual partners. However, men have a higher sex drive than women due to higher testosterone levels.

Also, there are different motivations for sexual fulfilment in both sexes. Men take part in sex to please their cravings. But, women’s reason is for intimacy and emotional bonding with their mate.

…

4. Be his recreational companion

Most men crave the companionship of their partners in recreation. So, spouses should engage in leisure activities that they both enjoy together. Set aside sometime every day to spend together.

As the wise saying goes, “a couple that plays together stays together.” Examples of leisures include sporting activities, recreations and hobbies. Spouses who constantly engage in separate leisures may be sabotaging their marriage.

…

5. The irresistible wife maintain their physical attractiveness

Most men are concerned about the physical attractiveness of their spouses. Elements of common concerns include body weight and physique. Besides, improving your hygiene and grooming is advisable to be continually attracted to your partner.

Men also want their wives to be emotionally appealing. They want their wives to be happy, content and fulfilled in life.

…

6. Work with your husband around domestic support

Domestic support comprises means of maintaining a clean and welcoming home. Examples of such activities include cooking, cleaning, and shopping to provide care for children and pets where available.

Domestic support is a vital emotional need of men. But, it is also becoming a concern of women as most of them are now engaged in full-term employment. Besides, couples should work together and seek paid help to house chores if they can afford it.

…

7. Be supportive of his dreams and goals

The man wants his wife to support him in what he does, whether pursuing a career or dreaming of a side hustle.

Be loyal and honest to your partner. The husband needs his wife as his best friend to share anything without judgment or guilt. In return, he will do the same for her with no judgment or blame.

…

Conclusion

The key to being an irresistible wife is to be a supportive wife and loving mother. The most important way to show love for your husband is to satisfy his vital emotional needs. These include, on average, the following:

Admiration

No nagging or criticism

Physical affection and sexual intimacy

Recreational companionship

Physical attractiveness

Domestic support

Support for his dreams and goals

Which of the steps to become an irresistible wife will you embrace?

I would love to hear your thoughts.

Sources

His Needs Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage (Fleming H. Revell: 2001) by Dr Willard Harley Jr.

The 5 love languages by Gary Chapman

…

Originally published at https://davidonu.com on March 12, 2022.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***