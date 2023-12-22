How to Become Emotionally Richer With These Habits That Take 10 Minutes or Less

Α few months ago, I was juggling a demanding job, a never-ending to-do list, and personal stuff that seemed to be piling up.

One day, I hit a breaking point. Everything felt heavy, and despite ticking off tasks left and right, I was left feeling empty. It seemed like each day blurred into the next, and the cycle of monotony only intensified.

In the midst of it all, a close friend reached out. Their outreach sparked a conversation that I didn’t realize I desperately needed. I let it all out — how I was feeling emotionally drained and unfulfilled. My friend offered me a ton of useful advice, but there’s one phrase I keep coming back to:

“The pursuit of success means nothing if it leaves your emotional tank empty.”

When your emotional tank is full, it’s like having a buffer against stress and burnout. You’re better equipped to handle setbacks, bounce back from failures, and maintain a positive outlook.

That conversation with my friend was a wake-up call. Fast forward to today, I’ve reshaped my priorities. Now I’m here to help you do the same.

Chasing emotional fulfillment can kinda get lost in the chaos of our crazy schedules. Let’s explore some habits that might seem small but can seriously pack a punch when it comes to boosting your emotional well-being.

…

Try the “Emotion-Color Connection” Exercise’

The Emotion-Color Connection is a unique mindfulness practice that serves as a creative and introspective way to engage with your emotions.

You basically begin by linking emotions like happiness, calmness, or excitement with colors of your choosing. For example, take a look at this color wheel of emotions:

Then, you visualize these colors to evoke and explore the associated feelings. Once you’ve gone through a few emotions, open your eyes and take a moment to reflect. Note any insights, surprises, or patterns you observed during the exercise.

This Emotion-Color Connection exercise can help you:

Do a quick check-in with your emotions. Recognize and engage with what you’re feeling. Make the usual heavy dive into emotions an enjoyable process. Take a mindful breather.

…

Create A “Gratitude Box”

I have a box under my bed filled with photos of myself with family and friends, birthday cards, notes from my partner and little mementos from moments that meant a lot to me.

Whenever I feel overwhelmed I open the box, shuffle through its contents, and I swear, it’s like a breath of fresh air. I always feel lighter and happier afterward.

You can create your own gratitude box where you save pictures, letters, notes, or items that represent moments of joy, gratitude, or achievement. Review them when you need a boost.

…

Give yourself a Three-Minute Mental Reset

I hate it when people recommend a half-hour meditation session every day.

Anyone who has a busy life knows it’s almost impossible to find a solid half-hour to meditate, every single day. What if I told you there’s a way to get those chill vibes in just 3 minutes?

Imagine the three-minute breathing space as a quick, friendly way to hit the mental reset button.

So, here’s the breakdown:

You take three minutes — just three, not an eternity — and find a quiet spot where you won’t be interrupted.

Bring your attention to what’s going on around you. Take note of any sounds, sensations, or feelings.

Next up, shift your focus inward. Pay attention to your breath. Feel the sensation of each inhale and exhale. Don’t stress if your mind wanders; it’s totally normal. Just gently guide it back to your breath.

Now, broaden your awareness to your entire body. How are you feeling physically? Any tension? Just notice, no judgments.

And that’s it! In three short minutes, you’ve given your mind a breather. It’s a quick, friendly reminder that you have the power to pause, breathe, and regroup, even amid a hectic day.

…

Take Mindful Bites

Eating mindfully promotes a connection between your body and emotions.

When you slow down and truly savor each bite, you’re not just nourishing your physical self; you’re also nurturing your emotional well-being. It’s a conscious practice of being present in the moment, appreciating the flavors, textures, and aromas of your food.

The act of eating itself, especially foods that you particularly like, stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Mindful eating allows you to tap into these emotional connections, turning a simple meal into a source of comfort and joy.

…

Carry Out Micro Acts of Kindness

The other day, I hopped on a crowded train after a particularly exhausting day, feeling drained and practically ready to collapse.

As I scanned the packed carriage for a place to sit, a stranger caught my eye. He smiled at me, stood up, and gestured toward his seat. As I thanked him and collapsed into the seat, two thoughts crossed my mind:

That I probably looked absolutely terrible. How something as simple as a kind gesture from a stranger can make your day feel a million times better.

Those micro acts of kindness, whether it’s holding the door for someone, offering a genuine compliment, or even just flashing a warm smile, can create ripples of positivity. Not only does it brighten someone else’s day, but it also has this incredible boomerang effect on you: you make someone else feel good, and in return, you feel good as well.

So, buy someone a coffee. Send a thoughtful text. Give up your seat on public transportation for someone who may need it more.

…

Plan Tech-Free Time Blocks

We’re always glued to our screens.

Always waiting for a notification, the next text message, the latest news article.

All that digital noise is really bad for your emotional health.

The only antidote to our social media-obsessed culture is to make time to reclaim some moments of quiet that allow you to reflect and recharge. Those tech-free time blocks become your escape hatch from the constant chatter, giving your mind the breathing space it deserves.

Set aside 10 minutes twice a day without any digital distractions. Use this time to reconnect with yourself, whether through reading a book, writing down your thoughts, or simply enjoying a quiet moment.

Without the digital noise, you get to really connect, whether it’s with yourself or the people around you.

…

Count to Ten in Your Head Before Replying to Unexpected Questions

When you’re hit with a question or situation that catches you off guard, you can either:

fire off the first thing that comes to mind, and immediately regret it, or take a mental step back, count to ten and give a thoughtful response

When you count to ten, you create a buffer between the stimulus and your reaction. This pause enables you to manage and control your emotions, preventing impulsive responses that may lead to unnecessary conflict or regrettable words and actions. It can be a game-changer for your emotional well-being, as it:

provides a valuable moment for self-awareness

allows you to pause and assess your initial emotional reactions

helps you avoid knee-jerk reactions

allows you to express yourself better

…

Curate a Soundtrack for Joy

Music has a profound impact on our emotions, and a playlist filled with uplifting tunes can instantly lift your spirits.

Think about your absolute favorite tunes — the ones that never fail to make you tap your foot or give you a burst of positive energy. Or the songs that bring back fond memories and transport you to different places.

Put them all in a playlist and hit play. It’s a simple yet powerful tool for self-care, offering a moment of joy amid a hectic day.

…

Call Your Loved Ones

I lost my grandma a few years ago and still find myself regretting not picking up the phone more often.

My mind was always preoccupied with something else. Exams. Relationship drama. Money. Friendship drama. And you know what? None of these things mattered as much as calling my grandma.

Nothing matters as much as staying in touch with your loved ones. Science backs it up.

I’ve now embraced the habit of regularly reaching out to friends and family, understanding that the value of these connections far exceeds the inconvenience of a call.

Stay in touch with the people you love. Those conversations, shared laughs, and even the mundane chats become the currency of your emotional well-being.

…

Investing in your emotional well-being is the most important investment you’ll ever make — and one that keeps on giving.

And all you need are some small, deliberate actions that, as you saw, demand no more than 10 minutes of your time. These habits serve as the building blocks of a more fulfilling life.

Consider this article a wake-up call to start prioritizing your emotional well-being. While material possessions, career achievements, and financial success certainly have their place, they all find their true significance in contributing to one thing: your emotional well-being.

…

