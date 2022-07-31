How to Break Into TV and Film With Language-Based Learning Challenges [Video]

By Understood

After getting a fashion degree from a college with a learning disabilities program, Stevie Ondra decided to follow her childhood dream: TV and film. She started as a production assistant on an indie film, and worked her way up in the costume and wardrobe department. Today, she works on hit television shows like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Gossip Girl," "The Report," and "Raising Kanan." At work, she's open about her learning differences and what she needs to thrive in her job.

so my next guest is one of the brains

1:10

behind the clothes you see actors wear

1:11

on television shows

1:13

stevie andra works in costume and

1:16

wardrobe in television for shows like

1:17

the marvelous mrs maisel the americans

1:20

and the report

1:21

stevie has language based learning

1:23

challenges

1:24

and we’re really excited to have her on

1:25

the show welcome to the show stevie

1:27

thank you so much for having me happy to

1:29

be here yeah so we already had someone

1:33

on the show who is a fashion designer

1:36

which is what i went to school for

1:37

originally so

1:38

oh well i’m sure we have a bit to talk

1:41

about then but your work relates more so

1:43

to like costume and wardrobe

1:45

specifically for television

1:47

yeah i always wanted to work in costumes

1:51

because i love the medium of

1:53

storytelling through film and television

1:55

and i’ve always connected with it ever

1:57

since i was a kid we used to make movies

1:59

growing up me and my best friend jamie

2:01

who lived a few blocks away she always

2:03

had video cameras and her family was

2:05

very tech savvy in fifth grade on the

2:08

last day of school we decided to make

2:10

the classic first movie anyone ever

2:12

makes is which is a horror film it was

2:14

just the two of us in this movie playing

2:16

three different roles and

2:19

yeah it just spawned this very creative

2:22

space and we went on to

2:24

make

2:25

so many

2:26

silly little movies we loved it and we

2:29

were just so obsessed with the world of

2:30

cinema and so

2:32

that was the beginning of my love in

2:34

that storytelling world

2:37

so do you think your learning

2:38

differences played any role in your

2:40

interests in film or storytelling or

2:43

costumes

2:44

i think i was always a much more

2:46

creative thinker with my learning

2:48

differences and all of those things and

2:50

that was more of

2:51

my strength and

2:52

what i was focused and excited for

2:56

so i just started to gravitate towards

2:58

those fields but i didn’t know anybody

3:01

in the industry in film and television

3:03

so

3:04

the next thing that was tangible was

3:07

working in fashion designs

3:09

and i was also really interested in

3:11

fashion and i thought it was

3:13

very cool which as soon as you get into

3:15

it you realize how rough and tough it is

3:17

but that was my interest

3:20

i went to marist college because they

3:22

had a really good fashion design program

3:24

and liberal arts degree which is what i

3:26

had wanted and they also had a learning

3:30

disability program which was huge for me

3:32

because i still needed to have help and

3:34

resources within that workspace and so

3:37

marist was the absolute perfect pick for

3:40

me

3:40

and so

3:41

i got a bachelor professional degree

3:43

there and majored in fashion design

3:46

which was a very very intensive program

3:49

but

3:50

i did it and i finished and that was

3:52

great

3:53

and by the time i left did not feel it

3:55

was really the fit for me by the end of

3:57

it all

3:58

fashion is just a very brutal business

4:00

and

4:01

the money’s not great

4:03

so what happened when you started

4:04

looking for a job

4:06

so i

4:07

went into the workforce and was trying

4:09

to get a job even though i wasn’t

4:10

particularly happy in fashion and i

4:13

wound up meeting with this like little

4:14

boutique ad agency

4:17

and trying to network for fashion

4:19

connections and the president of that

4:21

agency was like you know your skills and

4:23

branding and graphic design will

4:24

probably cross over why don’t you intern

4:26

here will pay you which was never

4:28

happening in fashion and you know let’s

4:30

just see what happens so i worked there

4:32

sort of as like

4:33

content coordinator

4:35

junior art director slash admin stuff it

4:38

was a really tiny agency

4:40

the first commercial they did when i was

4:42

working there i pretty much was just a

4:43

wardrobe assistant

4:45

and then that little production company

4:47

decided to keep me on as a stylist for

4:49

them so anytime they had jobs come

4:52

through which was a handful of times a

4:55

year they would ask me to come on and

4:58

then about three years in i was kind of

5:00

like okay i have to pick elaine am i

5:02

gonna stick with advertising or focus on

5:05

film and one someone from that little

5:06

production company was starting to work

5:08

on real big union jobs and i met with

5:11

him and he got me in touch

5:14

with a group that’s within that costume

5:16

and wardrobe styling community and he

5:18

was like here let me get you in touch

5:20

with a girl

5:21

send out your resume and you can

5:23

probably work in this world and so i

5:26

worked as a pa okay what is a pa is that

5:28

a production assistant like yes what was

5:30

that as a production assistant and i

5:32

worked on a very tiny little indie movie

5:35

which was an amazing experience just a

5:38

great crew of people

5:39

and i had my hands on everything and

5:41

then

5:42

the next pa job i had was on the

5:45

marvelous mrs maisel which was like a

5:48

totally different experience going from

5:49

a teeny tiny little show to this massive

5:53

major huge budget production

5:56

and i learned so much there was so much

5:59

that i did not know about that world and

6:02

from there i paid for

6:04

a year and a half or two years

6:06

and i worked on

6:08

maisel the americans i worked on

6:11

quantico

6:12

i pretty much tried to make sure to work

6:14

on a period show

6:16

a cop show a contemporary show and once

6:19

you sort of get all those skills and you

6:21

get a mentor you can be ready to move up

6:23

to the next level

6:25

so you mentioned marvelous mrs nasal

6:28

i had not seen it and i watched a lot of

6:31

episodes this week for research

6:33

and yeah i absolutely loved it i love

6:36

vintage fashion so that was like super

6:38

exciting to me and like the costumes are

6:40

wonderful and

6:41

i mean the show is wonderful it’s won

6:43

dozens of awards like the golden globes

6:46

and one and emmy yeah it’s a very

6:48

brilliant group of people i mean that

6:50

was my first real show business job like

6:53

for real for real you know i would do

6:55

these little non-union commercials and

6:57

then this non-union movie

6:59

and so for that to be like my first show

7:00

coming out of the gate was

7:02

really intense and you know you’re

7:04

working with the best of the best and

7:06

that was just such an advantage and i

7:09

worked on the first season as a pa which

7:11

is just like the bottom person but i

7:13

would bring in all the jewelry every

7:14

morning to background and get it all set

7:17

up and watch the designer go through

7:18

every person and it was such a great

7:20

learning experience and now i’m gonna go

7:22

back for the last season as a wardrobe

7:24

person after trying so many other shows

7:27

and so i’m excited to go back for the

7:29

last season and kind of bookend it

7:31

that’ll be very fun yeah so exciting i

7:34

never bump into any filming in your

7:37

really but the one thing i bumped into i

7:40

know

7:41

the one thing they actually walked by

7:43

while they were filming this marvelous

7:45

mrs mazel and there was all these really

7:47

like beautiful racks always i was like

7:49

oh my gosh look at all these dresses

7:52

oh amazing

7:53

well it sounds like being a pa is a

7:55

really important career step in the film

7:57

and television industry

7:59

can you explain what you did as a pa or

8:01

what you got out of it

8:03

i specifically was always a production

8:05

assistant in the costume design

8:07

department which was great because you

8:09

are just learning everything about your

8:11

field but sometimes you can work as a pa

8:13

in other departments as well which i

8:15

think is equally as great of a learning

8:16

experience for anybody but yeah being a

8:18

production assistant you are

8:20

running errands making the drop-offs a

8:22

lot of times you’ll be just driving the

8:24

designer to set back to the shop doing

8:27

all that stuff you know it’s kind of

8:28

tough but it can also be a really

8:30

valuable experience because you’re

8:32

hearing all the conversations that are

8:34

happening among the bosses of these

8:35

departments and that’s how i viewed it

8:37

and kind of what got me through that

8:39

time because it’s

8:40

not always easy being the bottom and

8:42

it’s a really important part of the

8:44

process too

8:45

because you’re running all the errands

8:47

you’re seeing how it’s all going on and

8:49

seeing all the different vendors and

8:51

other departments within the production

8:53

even though you have to go drop off this

8:55

thing for props or whatever you meet the

8:57

props people you talk to them see what

8:58

their job’s about

9:00

there are many different types of pas

9:02

you can be within the costume department

9:04

you can be a returns pa the designers pa

9:07

and it can mean anything from paperwork

9:10

to driving the designer around non-stop

9:13

to picking up the fabric meeting the

9:15

vendors so

9:16

it’s tough but it is very valuable as

9:19

long as you have a good thought process

9:21

on the whole thing

9:22

so you mentioned that a lot of people

9:24

start their careers out as pas and move

9:27

up from there how did you get from you

9:30

know the bottom of the food chain up to

9:32

where you are now

9:34

at that time i was still sort of

9:35

focusing on trying to do design

9:38

and so within that world the latter you

9:41

kind of climb typically as you go from

9:43

pa to

9:44

a coordinator where you’re in charge of

9:46

the budget and just like managing

9:48

everything of the day-to-day making

9:49

everything that needs to happen happen

9:51

for the designers

9:53

and then from there you work up to a

9:55

shopper and then assistant costume

9:56

designer and designer so i worked as a

9:58

coordinator

10:00

on the report which was a film that’s

10:02

available on amazon it went to sundance

10:04

which was really fun then i went and

10:06

worked on blind spot and after that at

10:09

that point i realized it was a better

10:11

fit for me to move on to the wardrobe

10:14

side as opposed to the design side

10:17

so i started working in wardrobe and i

10:19

made that transition and yeah i’ve been

10:21

doing that ever since

10:23

how did you figure out which would be

10:26

the best fit for you

10:27

there were a few choices why i chose to

10:30

go the wardrobe route as opposed to the

10:32

design route design is really

10:34

challenging and really intense and

10:38

um

10:39

you know wardrobe is it’s a it’s a lot

10:41

easier to get into a groove

10:44

but really the main thing is it’s a lot

10:45

easier for people to have a family when

10:47

you work in wardrobe and that’s

10:49

something that i would like for myself

10:51

and it’s just a lot easier to create

10:53

job share situations or work part-time

10:56

as a wardrobe person versus design you

10:59

like when you’re on a job you are there

11:01

you are there for

11:03

the three months the 12 months whatever

11:05

it is and it is intense and taking time

11:08

off is very very hard and for me and my

11:11

personal life that was what really

11:13

dictated that change and choice for me

11:16

yeah

11:17

i would love for you to explain really

11:19

really simply what a day-to-day would

11:21

look like for you in the costume

11:23

department yeah the biggest thing first

11:25

is the design versus the wardrobe i

11:27

would say design

11:29

they are in charge of like creating the

11:31

look that goes on the body right so they

11:33

pick the fabric or they pick the look

11:35

everything and then wardrobe is in

11:37

charge of the clothes getting the

11:39

clothes prepared to go on the body

11:41

getting them on the body maintaining

11:43

continuity on screen as it’s happening

11:47

setting maintaining whatever the

11:48

designer wants and then getting the

11:50

clothes off the body

11:51

the clothes cleaned and turned around

11:53

and ready and either set aside to be put

11:56

away or to go back again the next day

11:59

and what do you mean by continuity so

12:01

for continuity that would be

12:03

making sure that the jacket is zipped up

12:05

all the way or

12:07

unzipped or

12:08

just any of that so when you work on set

12:12

as a wardrobe person that’s like the

12:14

whole big part of your job as soon as

12:15

like the first take goes

12:17

you have got to maintain whatever the

12:19

look is if the tie is crooked or not you

12:21

know all of these things

12:23

are so important and that’s a huge part

12:25

of that the little details yeah and so

12:28

in wardrobe you can work on set or in

12:30

the shop and so my current job i’m just

12:33

working in the shop right now and so

12:35

that’s just keeping the shop clean

12:36

keeping it all restocked turning around

12:39

any costumes that come back doing all of

12:42

that stuff but when you work on set

12:44

which is what i had been doing over the

12:46

summer on gossip girl it’s sort of

12:48

exciting because you can be on out there

12:50

but then it’s a lot of hurry up and wait

12:52

so working on set it’s really long hours

12:55

you typically start very early at the

12:57

beginning of the week and it gets pushed

12:58

to very late at the end of the week it

13:00

gets very physical

13:02

loading into new places and everything

13:04

so depending on if you’re working on set

13:06

or

13:07

working in the shop they both i think

13:08

have their pros and cons working on set

13:10

is a little more exciting and

13:12

interesting but it’s also tough you said

13:14

that you learned a lot on the show

13:17

i would love to hear what you learned

13:19

in relation to your career but also

13:21

about yourself and your differences it’s

13:23

just an entire world that you’ve never

13:26

known because it was so secretive

13:28

and so once you get into it i was able

13:31

to learn sort of the hierarchy within

13:33

design and wardrobe with the ladders you

13:35

climb within each department because

13:38

costume design and costume wardrobe they

13:40

work in tandem and really design is the

13:42

high ranking but they are two

13:45

departments as one and just learning all

13:47

the responsibilities of the designers

13:49

and the assistant costume designers and

13:51

the shoppers and the coordinator like

13:52

just all of that stuff and

13:55

how the shop worked it was just my first

13:57

real big show and yeah it honestly you

13:59

never stop learning really at the end of

14:02

the day which is

14:03

another great i think token that comes

14:06

from learning differences especially for

14:08

me with my like working memory problems

14:11

i’m always kind of having to potentially

14:12

relearn stuff if i ever lose it for a

14:15

year or two i really kind of

14:17

it’s gone and i have to go back and

14:19

reteach myself stuff and so for me

14:22

something just has to always be sort of

14:24

reinforced and when i was in school

14:26

through a lot of trial and error we kind

14:28

of realized flashcards were the best

14:30

thing for me and learning something and

14:33

just being repetitive about it

14:35

so pretty much what’s great about a show

14:37

is it’s always a little new for everyone

14:39

and it’s just really easy for me to ask

14:42

for clarification i have no shame about

14:45

saying i need you to explain this to me

14:47

please

14:48

sometimes i have to ask a few times and

14:51

i just say like i learn differently and

14:53

i just need to hear it again sorry if

14:55

it’s annoying but if you want it done

14:57

right this is how it has to happen i

14:58

never say oh i always had extended time

15:01

all through college or any of this stuff

15:02

i just say

15:03

my mind’s a little different explain it

15:05

to me again and that’s it another thing

15:07

that i’ve learned

15:08

is when you write stuff down it’s

15:11

another added piece of remembering

15:13

something so whenever we have tasks and

15:15

even from fashion school too there was

15:17

just so much work so checklist just

15:19

became my best friend

15:21

writing something down just for that

15:23

repetitiveness and to look back on it

15:25

yeah that’s pretty much the tools that

15:27

work for me

15:28

so much of these learning differences

15:30

were just really challenging growing up

15:33

and being educated and going all the way

15:35

through to college and so i had to do a

15:38

lot of extra work

15:39

in order to really understand what i was

15:42

learning and doing and i’m gonna have to

15:44

do that when i go back for this last

15:45

season of basil

15:47

i’m gonna have to pretty much take

15:48

myself to school again and go all the

15:50

way back through the 60s the 60s fashion

15:53

the costume all those pieces because i

15:55

haven’t worked in that world

15:57

in a long time and that’s not even the

15:59

world i started and we were in 1958 when

16:01

we started that show and now it’s just a

16:03

completely different period

16:05

challenging because you wish you could

16:06

just remember everything but at the end

16:08

of the day you can’t and really everyone

16:11

is digging their teeth and so much more

16:13

into these worlds that it’s a lot of

16:15

work for everyone so you’re not really

16:16

alone and everyone’s always learning

16:18

these different tidbits of these

16:19

different periods but i just know that

16:21

anytime i’m gonna go into a world that’s

16:23

pretty much not contemporary i have to

16:26

take myself to school a little bit and

16:27

go back through all that stuff that

16:30

makes me appreciate the show so much

16:31

more too it’s like all those little

16:33

details

16:34

so obviously television is a pretty sexy

16:36

feel to a lot of people do you have any

16:39

advice for people who want to break in

16:41

or do you have any cautionary tales

16:45

a huge thing in being successful in the

16:47

world of film and television is hard

16:49

work and that is something that has come

16:52

so much from

16:54

being someone who learns differently

16:56

you have to work so hard

16:59

and find other options and opportunities

17:03

of how to learn and what’s going to work

17:04

and what won’t and there’s so much

17:06

adversity in that

17:08

and it creates a lot of thick skin i

17:10

think which is something you really

17:12

really need in that business it gets

17:14

really intense because there’s a lot of

17:16

stuff happening and it’s a lot of money

17:17

being put on to put the shows on it’s

17:20

like a very high pressure environment so

17:22

you know just doing the best that you

17:24

can do keeping your cool and that’s sort

17:27

of it just such a hard work ethic and

17:29

that’s really what’s going to get you so

17:32

far in the business of film and

17:33

television no matter what focus you’re

17:36

in but for me it was just always through

17:38

clothing because i had focused on

17:40

fashion design and merchandising i knew

17:42

how to build clothes i knew the garment

17:44

district i knew all of these things of

17:46

how to make all that stuff come to life

17:48

so it was something i always dreamed of

17:51

and then just the opportunity presented

17:53

itself and i took it

17:55

that’s so exciting it’s like it was a

17:58

dream but you didn’t think you could

17:59

make it happen so you tried to do

18:00

something else and by trying the other

18:02

thing you ended up in the thing you

18:04

actually really wanted actually no

18:06

that’s that’s exactly what happened

18:08

what are your thoughts about

18:10

how other people with thinking and

18:12

learning differences can find a career

18:14

or job they love it was really funny

18:16

when i graduated college and felt so

18:19

lost because i had just been in this

18:20

very intensive program that i was so

18:23

unhappy in and didn’t feel like the

18:24

right fit and i think

18:26

you just keep putting one foot in front

18:28

of the other doing the best you can and

18:30

taking the opportunities that feel right

18:33

and that opportunity that i took at the

18:35

ad agency felt like the right thing to

18:37

do and then it wound up leading me to my

18:39

dream job which is just crazy to think

18:42

of but i think you just do what you can

18:44

just surround yourself with good people

18:47

which i know is not easy but it is

18:50

possible it happens out there

18:52

and yeah i think just sort of go on this

18:55

journey because so many people i know in

18:57

this business

18:58

did not go to school for this

19:00

the wardrobe world especially it’s a lot

19:02

easier you can go to school for this and

19:04

know all about like the fabrics and the

19:06

history and everything but so many

19:08

people come from styling or didn’t go to

19:10

school at all yeah it’s not always a

19:13

linear path

19:14

you mentioned role models a couple times

19:17

and that’s something that we talk about

19:18

a lot and understood you know the

19:20

importance of having role models

19:22

particularly other people that have

19:23

thinking and learning differences but

19:25

also in the way that you’re talking

19:26

about in the career

19:28

i don’t know if you have more to say

19:29

around what role your role model played

19:33

or how that helped what you learnt

19:36

yeah i think it really helped growing up

19:38

and following this world of

19:40

entertainment just seeing

19:41

stars sort of come forward or be honest

19:44

with learning differences was always

19:45

really helpful and then the people that

19:48

i’ve worked with who have been my role

19:50

models they haven’t necessarily learned

19:51

differently but the whole environment is

19:53

very ripe for adversity and so just

19:56

seeing people overcome the adversity and

19:59

some of the really tough hurdles that

20:01

there are to jump to move up in the

20:03

world

20:04

and just hearing everyone’s different

20:06

stories was just really helpful in

20:08

knowing you’re not alone in this

20:11

struggle of the climb or whatever you’re

20:13

doing and finding allies friends role

20:16

models within that space is huge and i

20:19

was very fortunate to kind of find those

20:20

people along the way which was great

20:22

thanks so much for

20:23

sharing your story thank you so much for

20:25

having me i was it was such a pleasure

20:27

to be here and let the people know that

20:30

just because you think differently it’s

20:32

really an asset at the end of the day

20:34

and you can do anything

