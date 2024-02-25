How to Break the Toxic Patterns in Your Love Life (With Marie Forleo)

.

Introducing Marie Forleo

It was so painful and torturous; my dating and relationship life felt like a big black hole of pain. Recently, we had a special event with Marie Forleo in the Love Life Club. This conversation snippet is from that session. For the full conversation, check out the Love Life podcast.

Marie discusses the importance of shedding old blueprints in relationships. Exploring new possibilities, being curious, and breaking free from old patterns can lead to unexpected positive changes. Marie shares her personal experience of breaking away from her established dating blueprint and finding a healthier relationship.

Marie emphasizes the need to be intentional about the person you want to become. It’s not about conforming to societal expectations but choosing qualities and values that align with your true self. The sustainable way to be who you want is to declare, “This is who I want to be.”

Take a step today toward becoming the person you want to be. Be intentional, break old patterns, and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

Surprising Ourselves in Real Life

Real-life interactions have the advantage of surprising us. Online dating apps may not provide the same level of surprise and connection. Marie encourages putting yourself in situations where you can have unexpected interactions, fostering genuine connections beyond superficial preferences.

Marie delves into the challenge of breaking ingrained patterns and wiring. The key is to listen to your feelings, notice when you feel at home, and challenge your old programming. She shares her personal journey of breaking free from painful relationship patterns and finding joy in a healthier dynamic.

Marie urges individuals to define the quality of life and relationships they desire. It’s about identifying core values and priorities. Breaking habitual patterns involves getting clear about your values and being open to different experiences.

Love is a numbers game until you find the right person. Marie compares it to business – the more you engage, the higher your chances of finding a meaningful connection. Treat love as a journey, be resilient, and move forward with enthusiasm.

Listen to the Full Podcast

For the complete and insightful conversation with Marie Forleo, listen to the Love Life podcast. It covers various aspects of dating, relationships, and life, offering valuable insights and advice.

