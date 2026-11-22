By Brian Page

I’m blessed that my wife saw the importance of family traditions. It has been a priority for her. Her intuition aligns with research highlighting the value of family traditions.

The good news is that meaningful family traditions don’t require elaborate planning. Take, for instance, one of my wife’s favorites. She makes handmade noodles for Thanksgiving with our kids, along with some of our nieces and nephews.

5 Ways to Build Family Traditions

1. Start Small

Small and simple is easier to replicate than grand events. I think that’s why making noodles from scratch is such a clever tradition. It requires very little effort and only a few ingredients. But the process takes a while, giving my wife quality time to connect with the little ones.

It’s easy to attach bigger events to small traditions. But it can be a disappointment if traditions aren’t followed through with, which can happen if the tradition is a heavy lift.

2. Affordable Weekly Traditions

Growing up, our weekly tradition was hitting the all-you-can-eat Super Bar at Wendy’s on Tuesdays. I don’t know what it cost, but I know it was some sort of special deal, and it felt special for us too.

I spent quite a bit of time with grandparents on both sides of my family. I watched sports with grandpa every week, and often more in the summer. That’s why I support the Cubs. Their games were broadcast to Ohio during the day because Wrigley didn’t have lights.

3. Monthly Traditions That Strengthen Connection

My grandparents on the other side of my family had the same weekly tradition on Sundays. We’d tag along monthly. We’d eat something small for breakfast, eat a big lunch after church, and have popcorn for dinner.

It was quality time with my grandparents. I don’t remember the conversations, but when I reflect on my time with them on these days, it stirs up strong feelings of positivity.

4. Holiday Traditions That Reduce Stress

Holidays often become stressful because families try to do everything, leaving some parents not enjoying anything. There can just be too much going on. That’s why we go out to eat on Christmas Eve now.

Please keep in mind that moms are often overburdened during the holidays. It’s not fair. If this is the case in your relationship, I wrote a post that can help. Check out How to Balance Emotional Labor and Mental Load in a Marriage: Holiday Edition .

5. Let Kids Help Create the Traditions

Give your kids a budget and the freedom to decide what they want to do as a family once a year. Imagine that. They’ll love it because it’s what they want to do, and it’s a tradition that will hold. It’ll be a bonding point when they’re adults, looking back at the tradition they created.

You can keep the traditions flexible as the kids grow up. Thursday night pizza night may eventually become Thursday night sushi. You can change the activity without changing the spirit of the ritual, and the goal of connecting.

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This post was previously published on Modern Husbands.

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From The Good Men Project on Medium







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