How To Change a Car’s Air Filter [Video]

How to change a car’s air filter
My vehicles are;
2005 Toyota Sienna
2009 Hyundai Sonata
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids uh so there’s been a lot of
requests for how to
change your air filter in your car uh
and
when because when i did how to check
your oil i talked about going to get
your oil changed
and a lot of times they’ll say oh you
should change your air filter and then
you end up paying twice
uh what it would normally cost you if
you just bought one yourself so
i thought i’d just go ahead and show you
that and these are actually um i’m
shooting this after i already actually
removed them just to show you they’re
they’re kind of funky i ended up doing
it
in my two vehicles i have a 2009
hyundai sonata and i have a 2005
uh toyota sienna and so
this is out of the sonata and this is
out of the out of the sienna
uh but before i do that i have a dad
joke for you of course
uh so what do an air filter
and most people’s exercise equipment
have in common
they both sit around collecting dust so
let’s get started okay so this is
underneath
the dash right next to the door right on
the
2005 sienna toyota sienna
right it’s just right here you just pop
it open and then we need to go
lift that latch underneath the hood okay
for this hood
we just want to um i’ve already popped
it from the inside
and then just here you just got to feel
for a lever
each one of these is a little bit
different okay but here it is right here
so that’s the lever
right and then i just uh for this one
it deserves it like that and that’s how
you hold it some people had asked
um to show that so i thought i’d go
ahead and show that real quick
okay each one of these is a little bit
different but this is how this one is
this is the air filter right here
and i’m going to show you on my other
car as well so you can see that
but at least it gives you a rough idea
all of them are
kind of in a similar place and you can
kind of guess where it’s at but
this is for a 2005 toyota
sienna okay and so all i need to do is i
just need
you don’t actually have to pull it all
the way off on this particular one
and let’s see here i know there’s
another
nut on the back another bolt just got to
try to find it
and again these are this is a 10
millimeter
like we talked about in other videos
10 millimeters pretty common on a lot of
these bolts
okay
see here i think it’s just
clipped
actually i think it just pops up
oh shoot it’s not completely done on the
back
kind of nice that that doesn’t come all
the way out because you probably lose it
if it pops out of there
it just actually stays at a part of it
there we go
okay
and let’s see here some of these you
have to fight the hoses a little bit but
i try not to have to detach anything
because this makes it a little bit
more of a hassle and i think i can
probably get this out of here without
doing that
okay yep pretty dirty so
um and pay attention to this too see see
how that’s got round round round
and then this one’s a square it kind of
tells you how to put it back in
see so that makes it um kind of dummy
proof for you because it won’t go in
any other way okay so
this one actually does say front here
anyway
so all right so we can just
put that guy down in there
okay and then just make sure it’s seated
looks like it is
oh there we go
okay and then i just got to re-tighten
those bolts back up
and you can just hand tighten it up
first
and just hand tighten both of them
it’s not seated for some reason
see some of these guys you have to fight
a little bit to get it to
sit properly
or something looks like it’s down
okay i think that felt like it’s it sat
down in there
i hope i hope yeah there we go so
sometimes you gotta play around with it
a little bit to get it to
sit down this one’s a little bit tight i
mean this
i love this vehicle but some of the
design on it i
i’m not thrilled with it just makes it a
little bit difficult to get to some of
the things
like trying to get to the spark plugs is
a little tricky on this
okay let’s just tighten it up
okay
things don’t always go as planned it
almost feels like that one’s not
tightening
let me see here hopefully it is
i think it just wasn’t all the way down
in there
okay i think we finally
finally got her there you go
okay um so that one’s good uh and now we
can go ahead and do the one on the other
vehicle
so here’s the lever to pop this open on
the
um on the hyundai it just looks like
that
pops the hood kind of has a little
drawing there for you and all you to
just
pull that and then now we need to go out
and flip that lever
okay so this one’s popped on the inside
again and you just kind of feel around
for something
here a lever okay i can feel it it’s
right here on this one
there’s the lever and this one already
has a
uh a stand so i don’t need to worry
about that and then as you can see
this one’s pretty obvious that’s where
your air filter is
okay so i’m gonna go ahead and do that
this one’s a a 2009 hyundai
sonata okay so let me get my air filter
real quick
okay so i think this one’s actually a
little bit easier to get to and it’s
just got these little clips
on it you just pop off
okay that should just kind of lift out
of there
again if we were going to try to you
know if you wanted to make it easier you
could disconnect this stuff i try not to
if i can help it but
sometimes they’re a little bit tight to
get them in and out
[Music]
okay so you can see that’s pretty gross
got some stuff in there and
you know you want to make sure to change
these fairly often at least once a year
so that your engine can breathe properly
so now this one looks like it just goes
in no matter what
there’s nothing telling me anything
different it just goes in
looks like i’m going either way
i’ll show you in real time because
sometimes you get a fight with these
things to get them to
sit down okay that one’s in there
and make sure my clips are all back
[Music]
there we go so that’s that one pretty
straightforward i’m going to
get a close-up of these clips though
okay i just want to see
show you the clip it’s just this thing
like that’s how these ones work
okay just like that
okay so i hope that was uh if i
hopefully i made it easy
easier for you or help give you the
confidence to try it for yourself
at least you understand the process now
um if somebody
offers to do that for you and wants to
charge you a lot of money it’s at least
worth your time to check online and see
how much you can actually buy the filter
yourself for
and do it yourself so um it’s just
difficult to show this because there’s
each car is a little bit different my
old i used to have a 69 chevelle
and it had this big round air filter on
the top just
spin off the wing nut stick it back in
you know pull out the old one stick on
the
new one and it’s really easy these
engines are kind of
tight you know they’re stuck in there
now um and so
sometimes they can be a little bit more
difficult but hopefully it’ll give you
the confidence to at least look at it
and know
what where it is in your car so anyway
thanks for watching and god bless you
