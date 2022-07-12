How To Change a Car’s Air Filter [Video]

By Dad, How Do I

How to change a car’s air filter

My vehicles are;

2005 Toyota Sienna

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids uh so there’s been a lot of

requests for how to

change your air filter in your car uh

and

when because when i did how to check

your oil i talked about going to get

your oil changed

and a lot of times they’ll say oh you

should change your air filter and then

you end up paying twice

uh what it would normally cost you if

you just bought one yourself so

i thought i’d just go ahead and show you

that and these are actually um i’m

shooting this after i already actually

they're

they’re kind of funky i ended up doing

it

in my two vehicles i have a 2009

hyundai sonata and i have a 2005

uh toyota sienna and so

this is out of the sonata and this is

out of the out of the sienna

uh but before i do that i have a dad

joke for you of course

uh so what do an air filter

and most people’s exercise equipment

have in common

they both sit around collecting dust so

let’s get started okay so this is

underneath

the dash right next to the door right on

the

2005 sienna toyota sienna

right it’s just right here you just pop

it open and then we need to go

lift that latch underneath the hood okay

for this hood

we just want to um i’ve already popped

it from the inside

and then just here you just got to feel

for a lever

each one of these is a little bit

different okay but here it is right here

so that’s the lever

right and then i just uh for this one

it deserves it like that and that’s how

you hold it some people had asked

um to show that so i thought i’d go

ahead and show that real quick

okay each one of these is a little bit

different but this is how this one is

this is the air filter right here

and i’m going to show you on my other

car as well so you can see that

but at least it gives you a rough idea

all of them are

kind of in a similar place and you can

kind of guess where it’s at but

this is for a 2005 toyota

sienna okay and so all i need to do is i

just need

you don’t actually have to pull it all

the way off on this particular one

and let’s see here i know there’s

another

nut on the back another bolt just got to

try to find it

and again these are this is a 10

millimeter

like we talked about in other videos

10 millimeters pretty common on a lot of

these bolts

okay

see here i think it’s just

clipped

actually i think it just pops up

oh shoot it’s not completely done on the

back

kind of nice that that doesn’t come all

the way out because you probably lose it

if it pops out of there

it just actually stays at a part of it

there we go

okay

and let’s see here some of these you

have to fight the hoses a little bit but

i try not to have to detach anything

because this makes it a little bit

more of a hassle and i think i can

probably get this out of here without

doing that

okay yep pretty dirty so

um and pay attention to this too see see

how that’s got round round round

and then this one’s a square it kind of

tells you how to put it back in

see so that makes it um kind of dummy

proof for you because it won’t go in

any other way okay so

this one actually does say front here

anyway

so all right so we can just

put that guy down in there

okay and then just make sure it’s seated

looks like it is

oh there we go

okay and then i just got to re-tighten

those bolts back up

and you can just hand tighten it up

first

and just hand tighten both of them

it’s not seated for some reason

see some of these guys you have to fight

a little bit to get it to

sit properly

or something looks like it’s down

okay i think that felt like it’s it sat

down in there

i hope i hope yeah there we go so

sometimes you gotta play around with it

a little bit to get it to

sit down this one’s a little bit tight i

mean this

i love this vehicle but some of the

design on it i

i’m not thrilled with it just makes it a

little bit difficult to get to some of

the things

like trying to get to the spark plugs is

a little tricky on this

okay let’s just tighten it up

okay

things don’t always go as planned it

almost feels like that one’s not

tightening

let me see here hopefully it is

i think it just wasn’t all the way down

in there

okay i think we finally

finally got her there you go

okay um so that one’s good uh and now we

can go ahead and do the one on the other

vehicle

so here’s the lever to pop this open on

the

um on the hyundai it just looks like

that

pops the hood kind of has a little

drawing there for you and all you to

just

pull that and then now we need to go out

and flip that lever

okay so this one’s popped on the inside

again and you just kind of feel around

for something

here a lever okay i can feel it it’s

right here on this one

there’s the lever and this one already

has a

uh a stand so i don’t need to worry

about that and then as you can see

this one’s pretty obvious that’s where

your air filter is

okay so i’m gonna go ahead and do that

this one’s a a 2009 hyundai

sonata okay so let me get my air filter

real quick

okay so i think this one’s actually a

little bit easier to get to and it’s

just got these little clips

on it you just pop off

okay that should just kind of lift out

of there

again if we were going to try to you

know if you wanted to make it easier you

could disconnect this stuff i try not to

if i can help it but

sometimes they’re a little bit tight to

get them in and out

[Music]

okay so you can see that’s pretty gross

got some stuff in there and

you know you want to make sure to change

these fairly often at least once a year

so that your engine can breathe properly

so now this one looks like it just goes

in no matter what

there’s nothing telling me anything

different it just goes in

looks like i’m going either way

i’ll show you in real time because

sometimes you get a fight with these

things to get them to

sit down okay that one’s in there

and make sure my clips are all back

[Music]

there we go so that’s that one pretty

straightforward i’m going to

get a close-up of these clips though

okay i just want to see

show you the clip it’s just this thing

like that’s how these ones work

okay just like that

okay so i hope that was uh if i

hopefully i made it easy

easier for you or help give you the

confidence to try it for yourself

at least you understand the process now

um if somebody

offers to do that for you and wants to

charge you a lot of money it’s at least

worth your time to check online and see

how much you can actually buy the filter

yourself for

and do it yourself so um it’s just

difficult to show this because there’s

each car is a little bit different my

old i used to have a 69 chevelle

and it had this big round air filter on

the top just

spin off the wing nut stick it back in

you know pull out the old one stick on

the

new one and it’s really easy these

engines are kind of

tight you know they’re stuck in there

now um and so

sometimes they can be a little bit more

difficult but hopefully it’ll give you

the confidence to at least look at it

and know

what where it is in your car so anyway

thanks for watching and god bless you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock