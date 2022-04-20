How To Change a Toilet Seat [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
.
.
How to Change a Toilet Seat
Either Round or Elongated
Each manufacturer will be a little different in how they attach,
but I show you the two different kinds that I have in my house.
Dad Joke – Toilet trees (Toiletries)
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you again so today
i’m going to show you how to change out
a toilet seat
uh if you’ve never done that before it’s
it’s fairly uh
easy to do so i want to give you the
confidence to do that
and this video is actually dedicated to
jim with the dad’s worldwide podcast we
were joking about
uh he needed this video so i don’t know
if he’s serious or not but i’m going to
go ahead and
get it out there so i’ve had other
people actually ask this too
uh so you want to pay attention to to
the size this is considered a round and
then there’s an elongated which is a
little bit longer and
narrower so when you uh when you go to
pick up your new toilet seat make sure
you’re picking out the right one those
are the two basic
ones and you might get home and have a
round one and your toilet’s actually
elongated or vice versa and it’s not
going to fit right so
and each manufacturer is a little bit
different too you have uh
you know the way it’s fastened is a
little bit different but
there’s basically two holes on the back
of your toilet and some of them come off
differently some
unscrew you’ll see i’m going to show you
two different kinds because i haven’t
elongated
and around and i’m just going to show
you the difference between those two
manufacturers and how
how they did it so but first i do have a
dad joke for you
so where do toilets come from
they grow on toiletries ah so
anyway let’s get started okay so this is
my elongated one see how it’s a little
bit long
like that kind of pointy and each one of
these is just a little bit different how
they remove and how they go back on
um each manufacturer just makes them a
little bit different some are
easy clean you can uh you remove it and
you can
even just slide it off and then slide it
back on but i’ll show you how this one
works i’ll get a close-up of it for you
all right so here’s the two uh where the
two screws are
each one is a little bit different too
like i said so you this one this
particular one
just let’s see yeah it snaps open like
that snaps open like this
and then you can use uh an allen wrench
right and you can do this and then you
just got to kind of
on the bottom you might have to hold the
the nut on the bottom so that it doesn’t
spin but
okay um but you know me i like to make
easy work of it so i’m just going to use
my drill
put it on reverse
there’s that same thing again
okay and then that just comes off of
there
that’s all there is to it pretty slick
um and then so just putting it back on
it’s the same thing
uh we’re just gonna go ahead and put
these right back
okay and i’ll show you from the bottom
what it looks like down there too so you
get to see both sides
okay so let me just go ahead and put
this back
okay and then when i tighten this i
don’t want to over tighten it so
remember this
right we move this collar so that it
ratchets out so it doesn’t over tighten
it i’m probably gonna
start with a seven and see what that
well maybe i’ll just start with a five
and just see what that does
okay and you might have to hold the
bottom
see that’s feels pretty tight with a
five so i’m just gonna leave it at that
[Music]
okay it ratcheted it out so it’s all
good
that’s as simple as uh as that one is
and then just snap that back down
and you’re good to go
all right so i just need to stick this
up inside here from the bottom
i just need to push it up and
okay all right so that’s in place now
and i’ll just show you what that looks
like from the bottom now too when i
when i tighten that back up
[Music]
okay
[Music]
okay it’s secure
okay so this is considered a round uh
toilet seat
so i’m going to show you how to remove
this one or at least this style
so again when you’re picking out your
toilet seat you just want to make sure
you’re picking out the right one
before you before you go to uninstall it
and put the new one in
want to make sure you have the right
size okay
okay okay so the way these ones work
if you have these wings like this they
just you just
snap them to the left snap it to the
left
just like that and then all you got to
do is just wiggle a little bit
and they just pop off okay so that’s the
style
and then i’ll you know this is pretty
straightforward just use a
a regular screwdriver and then
underneath um
actually let me go ahead and just show
you what that looks like
all right it’s a way if you if you
wanted to swap these out you know you
just do this
i’m just going to pull one off because
i’m not actually going to swap this out
so here
okay
i’m just going to show you what the
bottom piece looks like on this one
there’s a lot of threads there
okay so it just looks like that right so
you just hold this piece
you put this down in here and you feel
where it’s at and then there you go
and you just tighten it up hold that you
can just hold that finger tight on the
bottom
okay just like that and then you can
tighten it up if you like
okay all right and then i’ll show you
how that goes back on
okay i want to show you why this works
or how it works
why that clamps on if you look right
down inside here you can see
when you move this right so that’s tight
this is open and right now when it’s
open these little
things here can flex so they give a
little bit of room to flip over that
thing
and then when you clamp that it stops
those things from being able to flex
so it holds it on all right so i’m going
to go ahead and put it back on
okay so right now they’re closed we want
them open
right we open them up and then we just
put them on the top of there and we kind
of
feel around okay and we can get one
locked in
and let me feel the other one here oh
that didn’t lock in
let’s see okay now it’s locked in now i
can snap it
and the other one snap it
[Music]
there you go all right so i hope that
was helpful for you
you know uh just again just pay
attention to what you’re doing just this
i’m sure you can’t hurt anything with uh
swapping out a toilet seat other than if
you get the wrong one
and uh you know you don’t have time to
go back and get the new one and you
already removed the one uh you know you
might be without a toilet seat for a day
so anyway i hope this was helpful for
you thanks for watching and god bless
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock