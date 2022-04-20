How To Change a Toilet Seat [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to Change a Toilet Seat

Either Round or Elongated

Each manufacturer will be a little different in how they attach,

but I show you the two different kinds that I have in my house.

Dad Joke – Toilet trees (Toiletries)

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids nice to see you again so today

i’m going to show you how to change out

a toilet seat

uh if you’ve never done that before it’s

easy to do so i want to give you the

confidence to do that

and this video is actually dedicated to

jim with the dad’s worldwide podcast we

were joking about

uh he needed this video so i don’t know

if he’s serious or not but i’m going to

go ahead and

get it out there so i’ve had other

people actually ask this too

uh so you want to pay attention to to

the size this is considered a round and

then there’s an elongated which is a

little bit longer and

pick up your new toilet seat make sure

you’re picking out the right one those

are the two basic

ones and you might get home and have a

round one and your toilet’s actually

elongated or vice versa and it’s not

going to fit right so

and each manufacturer is a little bit

different too you have uh

little bit different but

there’s basically two holes on the back

of your toilet and some of them come off

differently some

unscrew you’ll see i’m going to show you

two different kinds because i haven’t

elongated

and around and i’m just going to show

you the difference between those two

manufacturers and how

how they did it so but first i do have a

dad joke for you

so where do toilets come from

they grow on toiletries ah so

anyway let’s get started okay so this is

my elongated one see how it’s a little

bit long

like that kind of pointy and each one of

these is just a little bit different how

they remove and how they go back on

um each manufacturer just makes them a

little bit different some are

easy clean you can uh you remove it and

you can

even just slide it off and then slide it

back on but i’ll show you how this one

works i’ll get a close-up of it for you

all right so here’s the two uh where the

two screws are

each one is a little bit different too

like i said so you this one this

particular one

just let’s see yeah it snaps open like

that snaps open like this

and then you can use uh an allen wrench

right and you can do this and then you

just got to kind of

on the bottom you might have to hold the

the nut on the bottom so that it doesn’t

spin but

okay um but you know me i like to make

easy work of it so i’m just going to use

my drill

put it on reverse

there’s that same thing again

okay and then that just comes off of

there

that’s all there is to it pretty slick

um and then so just putting it back on

it’s the same thing

uh we’re just gonna go ahead and put

these right back

okay and i’ll show you from the bottom

what it looks like down there too so you

get to see both sides

okay so let me just go ahead and put

this back

okay and then when i tighten this i

don’t want to over tighten it so

remember this

right we move this collar so that it

ratchets out so it doesn’t over tighten

it i’m probably gonna

start with a seven and see what that

well maybe i’ll just start with a five

and just see what that does

okay and you might have to hold the

bottom

see that’s feels pretty tight with a

five so i’m just gonna leave it at that

[Music]

okay it ratcheted it out so it’s all

good

that’s as simple as uh as that one is

and then just snap that back down

and you’re good to go

all right so i just need to stick this

up inside here from the bottom

i just need to push it up and

okay all right so that’s in place now

and i’ll just show you what that looks

like from the bottom now too when i

when i tighten that back up

[Music]

okay

[Music]

okay it’s secure

okay so this is considered a round uh

toilet seat

so i’m going to show you how to remove

this one or at least this style

so again when you’re picking out your

toilet seat you just want to make sure

you’re picking out the right one

before you before you go to uninstall it

and put the new one in

want to make sure you have the right

size okay

okay okay so the way these ones work

if you have these wings like this they

just you just

snap them to the left snap it to the

left

just like that and then all you got to

do is just wiggle a little bit

and they just pop off okay so that’s the

style

and then i’ll you know this is pretty

straightforward just use a

a regular screwdriver and then

underneath um

actually let me go ahead and just show

you what that looks like

all right it’s a way if you if you

wanted to swap these out you know you

just do this

i’m just going to pull one off because

i’m not actually going to swap this out

so here

okay

i’m just going to show you what the

bottom piece looks like on this one

there’s a lot of threads there

okay so it just looks like that right so

you just hold this piece

you put this down in here and you feel

where it’s at and then there you go

and you just tighten it up hold that you

can just hold that finger tight on the

bottom

okay just like that and then you can

tighten it up if you like

okay all right and then i’ll show you

how that goes back on

okay i want to show you why this works

or how it works

why that clamps on if you look right

down inside here you can see

when you move this right so that’s tight

this is open and right now when it’s

open these little

things here can flex so they give a

little bit of room to flip over that

thing

and then when you clamp that it stops

those things from being able to flex

so it holds it on all right so i’m going

to go ahead and put it back on

okay so right now they’re closed we want

them open

right we open them up and then we just

put them on the top of there and we kind

of

feel around okay and we can get one

locked in

and let me feel the other one here oh

that didn’t lock in

let’s see okay now it’s locked in now i

can snap it

and the other one snap it

[Music]

there you go all right so i hope that

was helpful for you

you know uh just again just pay

attention to what you’re doing just this

i’m sure you can’t hurt anything with uh

swapping out a toilet seat other than if

you get the wrong one

and uh you know you don’t have time to

go back and get the new one and you

already removed the one uh you know you

might be without a toilet seat for a day

so anyway i hope this was helpful for

you thanks for watching and god bless

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Photo credit: Shutterstock