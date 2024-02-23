How to Clearly Outline Your Purpose for Graduate Studies in an Essay

Purpose (objectives, goals, desired outcome, intention, function)

My purpose in undertaking graduate studies is to acquire the skills & abilities to isolate systems & subsystems conceptually, analyze them rationally, & feel them viscerally enough to open me up to a new way of thinking about how different parts of experience fit together. In other words, I want to experiment what learning system captures the logic of dynamics & control, vocabulary, fundamental & powerful concepts, the central question of the discipline that will allow me to achieve excellence in academic performance. For example, as an undergraduate student I lacked a clear eye on what I was trying to achieve and how. In short, I needed well-developed learning skills as an undergrad that I developed later, during my work experience. Developing learning skills while working in the industry is like riding a bike for the first time. As a kid, I saw what the bike looked like, how a person used the bike, & how it worked. It was not until I experienced my body being pulled to the ground that I realized I needed to pull back to maintain my balance on the bike. In the same way, the industry pulled me toward other hidden agendas. It was not until I followed my own agenda that I learned the importance of saying “yes” to some things and “no” to others.

Question at Issue (problem, topic, “the point”, “Q at I”)

The question at issue is: “What is the best way for me to accomplish my purpose?” In other words, the problem I’m addressing is the impulse I had as an undergraduate student. I often wanted to say “yes” to more in my life without making room for it by saying “no” to something else. This impulse led to overwhelming feelings — and to a life that was out of balance. For example, I looked ahead to the course work I set and the deadlines for completing it; however, I was not thinking about what was going on in my life as an 18-year-old adult with friends as neighbors, the time available for study, and the difficulties I had to circumnavigate. Moving towards balance required my decision-making process to be in a fluid state because life at Virginia Tech was so dynamic. On the contrary, I went “with the flow”, as the saying goes.

Assumptions (background theory, what is given or what is taken for granted, axioms)

My assumption is that I will improve my own learning & performance in graduate school by consistently reflecting on my study experiences & developing insights into the way I learn. In other words, I believe that if I think strategically about how I manage the work, sketch out a plan in form of a task list, reflect on how well I achieved the tasks, and then try to make sense of what I observed, I will trigger ideas about why I study in particular ways. For example, I currently keep a diary of my studies for my coach accreditation courses for Noble Manhattan. Using informal loose-leaf sheets, I use headings such as ‘Main Achievements, ‘Main Setbacks’, ‘Feelings about study’, ‘Lessons learned’, ‘Major tasks ahead’, ‘Ideas for tackling next tasks’ to see patterns in my weekly experiences of study. Understanding my learning style within the discipline of engineering will allow me to focus on how to understand my courses as a whole, a logic, as opposed to understanding all of the parts that will be on the exam. Learning how to learn within engineering is like learning how to learn within my own reflections. I will connect more deeply to my insights in learning by seeing my insights in terms of my ability to think clearly about my achievements, setbacks, feelings, and lessons learned. In the same way, I will connect more deeply to key concepts in my graduate courses by seeing them in terms of the vocabulary used to describe systems and processes of a machine, in addition to problem-solving in assignments.

Implications and Consequences (what follows, costs and benefits)

The consequence of accomplishing my purpose and addressing my question at issue is fulfillment. A deep understanding of my craft and its realities will fill my heart and being of service by helping others reach their full potential will fill my soul. Fulfillment to me is reaching my full potential. For example, my core value is respect, then its assertiveness, integrity, and self-discipline. It is no mystery that I did not honor my core value as a young engineering student. My dishonor played itself out as “boundary issues”, giving my energy away to other people, and tolerating volatile relationships with others. As a student, I expect to create and share tested learning methods with my fellow students in the form of study buddy groups, where we would focus on the lessons of the week by expressing our thoughts, experiences, and knowledge of the material. As a member of the profession, I expect to commit to a career in teaching, mentoring and research excellence in artificial intelligence within the aerospace engineering department, in a unique collaborative environment. For this reason, I’m interested in pursuing a PhD post masters.

Information (data, evidence, observations)

The information relevant to the question at issue are the observations I recorded as an undergrad student taking the following courses: Aerospace Propulsion Systems (AOE 4234); Compressible Aerodynamics (AOE 3114); Statics (ESM 2104); Dynamics (ESM 2304) and then my three internships at Boeing. I had a deep need for critical thinking at the undergraduate level. The main difference in performance between my academic courses and internships is the context. In the large classroom setting, for example, I was not aware of the tools I needed to assess the argument of the lecturer so I did not think about the connections to what I already knew; I did not engage with the lecture by asking myself the questions, assumptions, concepts raised by the lecturer; I did not take notes on how the language was used by the lecturer; and I did not know what note-taking was suitable for the particular subject. In other words, my method of learning the content was failing. As I got stuck in my own fear of failure, I did not have the capacity to be aware of the fear and do ‘the next right thing’. On the other hand, the Boeing 777-stress group consisted of a small group of experienced engineers focused on one task: Assessing the margin of safety of the damage to a part of the airplane. I had the opportunity to engage in questions, read assigned chapters of the material, and model an engineer’s thinking process in solving a problem as opposed to analyzing my own thinking process and assessing how well I learn information from all type of contexts. My concept of performance, at the time, was like fitting round pieces into round pegs. Except, I was not trying to fit pieces in to the logic of the discipline I needed to learn. I was unwittingly fitting missing pieces in to the logic of my learning methods. Once the missing pieces of the logic of my learning methods were filled, I had the capacity to analyze the logic of the discipline.

Concepts (organizing ideas, categories)

The concepts relevant to the question at issue are decision-making, meaningfulness, and concepts itself. In other words, my decisions in the past were due to my evolving concepts of what it meant to be treated fairly, to be intelligent, to fit in, and to be in control. For example, my concept of fairness was influenced by my concept of intelligence. During school and then in the workplace, I measured my intelligence through my academic GPA. Somehow, my GPA became my level of worth among my engineering colleagues & peers. I was afraid others would find out I was frustrated, disappointed, and confused when others manifested confidence, satisfaction, and clarity. So, I pretended I was not afraid. Denial kept me from seeing I was dishonoring my core values, what actually mattered to me. Suppression of my emotions had its psychological costs. Change only occurred when I began to honor my value of integrity. I worked on my concept of being in control and fitting in by trying to understand what was fearsome. I can now admit and honor the fear that arises. I can investigate what its roots are, what associations I have with what generated the fear, and build new associations. This rethinking effectively changed my reaction to unpleasant emotions. Honoring my values is like meeting a performance requirement in my own system as a human being.

Conclusions, Interpretations/ Point of View (inferences, decisions arrived at)/(perspective)

As a critical thinking scholar, I’m learning to be a better student by reflecting on likely consequences. As a graduate student, I’m confident that my thinking skills within the discipline will improve significantly. I also know that working through a disciplined process in critical thinking within my graduate courses will slow my thinking down. I will have to focus on all parts of thinking I took for granted while I was an undergraduate student, and I will have questions arise where no questions arose before. For this reason, I expect to derive support from my program of study and expect to be set up for success. In return, I would be open to how my professors, advisors, and peers can enrich my life.

If you're interested in creativity coaching with me, contact me at [email protected]. For further information, check out my site at www.thebutronmethod.com

This post was previously published on medium.com.

