How to Contribute to the BLM Movement Without Risking Infections at Protest

There is no doubt that constant protest works. Since the George Floyd’s protest started there has been incredible change, even if we still have a long ways to go. But protesting right now is incredibly risky because of COVID-19, so what can you do when you cannot physically be there? A lot.

* * *

Attend a Caravan Protest

I cannot physically attend a walking protest because of the pandemic. I want social change too, but I have a mother who suffers from high pressure, which means if she gets sick, chances are not in her favor.

A brilliant solution is the caravan protest that is happening all over the country. With a caravan protest, you get to stay in your car and practice social distancing. If you do not know when these protests are happening, go on Instagram or Facebook, look for Black Lives Matter (BLM), and add your city.

Donate Money to Charities Like The NAACP

This one seems obvious, but it’s true, donating money to non-profits is an incredible tool against inequality. Not everyone is a civil rights expert or has the sufficient funds to fight injustice on their own, so giving money to charities is essential.

One quick google search for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will tell you that they have an overall score of 80.5 with an accountability and transparency score of 89 on Charity Navigator. Which basically means that you can trust them. This organization wants to do good work, they just need the funds to do it and that’s where you come in.

The high unemployment rate is not lost on me, but even just a single dollar goes a long way. Imagine if at least half of the people in the United States gave out one dollar, that’s 164 million dollars. Now imagine if corporations matched the donations as well, which some are doing.

If you don’t vibe with the NAACP there are many others to choose from like Equal Justice Initiative, or American Civil Liberties Union(ACLU). If you still don’t like those, please just do your research and donate.

Call your Congressmen

It’s 2020 nobody wants to actively call someone. Every time I receive a phone call my anxiety shoots up. Even if you cannot be there at the protest physically then please let’s get over this hurdle, and call our congressmen.

Key issues that stop us from calling are not knowing who to call, and not knowing what to say. Good thing is that’s easy to solve.

First, who to call. To find your representatives there is a great website called Common Cause that has this amazing tool, where they can find all the politicians that are related to your address. I am talking from the president to the house of representatives, state governor, your county supervisor, sheriff, basically everyone. The only thing you have to do is input your address and the information will be there including phones, websites and social media accounts.

That takes care of the how, but what do you actually say once you have reached your congressmen. Here is where you need to do a bit of research. If there is a hot topic law that you don’t want passing, call them, and tell them exactly that. Also, check your local BLM social media for advice, they are really good at providing instructions and even scripts.

If there is no immediate law or bill, but you want to see change anyways, just tell them you are not happy with the current state and they need to come up with a solution. Politicians are there to represent our needs, but why should we do all the work. While police reform is a political issue, the needless killing of African Americans should be common sense. They should be thinking and presenting ideas just like us.

Share on Social Media

Police brutality and injustice has unfortunately existed since its inception. Back in the day 1800’s Native Americans were arrested on bogus vagrant charges, then sold to the highest bidder for cheap labor. It is unfortunate that we come from a country with such bloody origins, but this is the moment we can adjust it for the better. The internet is an incredible tool that allows us to document and share injustices in real time. If you cannot protest, give money, or call, at least share the many posts relating to the cause. The more eyes we have, the better.

* * *

Those are just a few ideas, if you have more or better ones please let me know.

—

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: James Eades on Unsplash