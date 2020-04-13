How to Cut Your Kid’s Hair (COVID-19 Desperation)

Trust me – never did I imagine planning to say “here’s how to cut your kid’s hair.” I do NOT recommend cutting your own kid’s hair, least of all short hair…which tends to be more tedious than a long.
But CV19 is leading us to be resourceful like none of us in the privileged, entitled world of 2020 ever imagined or desired.
But glass half full – we get to try new things and probably have a long time before anyone sees us outside a Zoom call (in which hats are probably always acceptable, amiright?)
I intended to get my 6yo’s hair cut back in January. Then weeks went by and missed opportunities went by and suddenly we are in a COVID quarantine and I never got his damn hair cut.
He was complaining, I thought it looked awful, and he’s not a long hair kinda kid (yet?)
I mean – who doesn’t love having a ponytail once in their life, right?
So I contacted a dear friend of mine who used to cut my hair (before she ventured off to become a dietician.
She walked me through an hour-long IG live tutorial in cutting my kiddo’s hair. It’s not perfect, and it’s not really close enough to his scalp. But – we had no tears (or blood) and only two oopsie’s.
But I forgot to hit “save” after the video.
So it’s lost. But that means I made a second video for you that’s only 10 min (not an hour)
Again: I’m NOT AN EXPERT. In fact, I’M A FOOL.
But my only goal is to show you it’s possible to do it and not be awful.
Get yourself
- “good” scissors (it’ll be a lot easier than with your kitchen shears)
- A hair clip (like a long barrette that can hold top hair out of the way)
- Towel to protect the neck
- A sheet on the floor to collect hair
- A comb/brush
- A way to wet the hair to reduce flyaways. Plus, it’s easier to control/cut the hair
Couple main pointers for how to cut your kid’s hair–
- Always have your knuckles against the scalp and cut the hair protruding from your fingers
- Just cut a million times in the above fashion. It’s methodical and not extreme. It takes awhile, but you’ll get there.
- No matter how much you may want to cut off those Roy Orbison sideburns, save them (and the neckline) for last.
- Don’t cut straight across sideburns. Sweep hair forward and cut the hairs stretching onto the face along the natural hairline.
- AFTER you’ve done the “knuckles against the scalp” trimming on the back of the head, do NOT cut straight across the neckline. Instead, make a million tiny cuts up straight up into the hair to texturize. This would cover up the horrible look you’d make if you cut straight across.
