How To Deal With a Narcissistic Friend — 5 Powerful Ways You Can Do

Soyou have this one friend who seems to always center everything around him. Your voice never got heard, and you think he’s mentally and emotionally draining to be around.

Then you go and read all of these “5 signs you are with a narcissistic” and figured it all out that this friend of yours is indeed one of them. So what should you do? Cutting him off from your life seems to be a harsh thing to do, but saying it in front of his face doesn’t make it easier either.

I’ve been there where I was closed with a narcissistic. She was my senior in college, and the first couple of years, I always looked up to her a lot. She was smart, pretty, and seemed to get along with everyone around her — at least that’s how I thought.

Until one guy who used to live in the same apartment with her told me the whole class didn’t actually like her. But every time I asked him the reasons, he always said something along the line, “you’ll see it later. I can’t really explain it.”

Then in 2019, when I moved to Bali, she and I became close friends, and we hung out a lot together. And that’s where I noticed something felt off. She never wanted to listen to my stories or problems but constantly sought for my attention to listen to hers.

She also tends to think she’s the best girl in town — how she’s better than those other local girls who just desperately chase the white men. Everything’s always about her. Yet when bad things happened, she’s so ready to blame it on other people.

So did I end up cutting her off completely? No. Are we still close? Absolutely no.

Over time I grew out of it, and life has its own way to “remove” her without me being a jerk asking her to get out from my life.

…

Having a friend like this might get tricky and sometimes very complicated. But here’s how you can deal with it:

1. Lower your expectations in the friendship.

It’s normal to have expectations, especially when you’ve known them for a long time. But when being friends with a narcissistic, you need to be the one who lowers the expectations.

This doesn’t mean you are compromising too much just to keep the friendship going, but having high expectations of this type of person will only put you in a bad mood. They won’t care as much as you want them to be or give certain responses to your stories because everything comes back to them.

At some point, we are all obsessed with ourselves but narcissistic? The level is unbelievably high. Nothing is more important than their life.

This is also what made me stop sharing my stories with that friend and not opening up ever again to her overall. I knew she wouldn’t give many thoughts to whatever I say, so in a way, I didn’t want to make myself feel disappointed again.

2. Understand their perspectives.

I like to see things from many different perspectives because it helps me get out of my own head and not too caught up with my thoughts. I might think my opinion is the right one, but it drastically changes once I put myself in other’s people shoes.

The same thing with dealing with a narcissistic; you need to see it from their way of seeing things in life. I know it’s hard to do because what they do sometimes isn’t acceptable. But doing this will help you stop being so upset over something you can’t control.

I realized my narcissistic friend was actually very insecure. She covered it by telling people how great she was. She also came from a broken-home family who never taught her how to have good healthy relationships with people.

You might think narcissistic people should get what they deserve because of how annoying and mentally draining they are to us, but at the end of the day, they are human too who might go through harder times in their childhood.

3. Say “no” to something you don’t feel comfortable with.

When being friends with a narcissistic, you need to stand up for yourself a lot — otherwise, you’ll always be the one who’s in an uncomfortable situation.

Saying “no” is hard when you are the “yes” type of person, but if you keep on practicing it, you will stop feeling guilty when you tell your narcissistic friend a “no.”

On another side, being friends with a narcissistic friend also has taught me to practice this habit more. Most times, we just barely speak up for ourselves and let other people decide what’s the best way to live our lives — which is never a good idea.

4. Avoid trying to change them.

Expecting someone to change themselves for us is quite impossible. You might end up wasting your time doing this. Sure, you can tell them you want these narcissistic friends to change because you care about them.

But it’s not your job.

Plus, it’s exhausting to always make sure that they live the “right way.”

I’ve known people who tried so hard to change someone’s behavior, but even years later, nothing changed.

So rather than stressing over it, it’s better for you to focus on yourself and drop all the expectations that they’ll change for you.

5. Reduce the amount of time you spend with them.

Finally, if you feel like you can’t take it anymore, you are always free to slowly reduce the amount of time you spend with them. You don’t have to disappear right away and cut all of the contacts with them.

Start small by saying “no” more often when they ask for a hangout. Refuse to open up and instead go for someone else who can provide the comfort you need. Funny enough, I found that over time these types of people “disappear” by themselves.

This makes sense because when you keep saying “no” and minimizing the communication, they’ll also stop asking you out. They’ll get tired of it and eventually move their focus to another person.

This way, you don’t have to be a bad person by asking how flawed they are as a human. I don’t oppose the idea of “confronting” them, but like mentioned before, this type of person won’t likely want to change — especially when they have to do it for you.

…

For a recap, here are the 5 tips on how you can deal with a narcissistic:

Lower your expectations because this will only disappoint you.

Understand their perspectives, so you don’t get too caught up with your own opinions.

Practice saying “no” to something you aren’t comfortable with. After all, you have to stand up for yourself.

Avoid trying to change them — it’s not your job.

Reduce the amount of time you spend with them. Over time they’ll see this sign that you no longer wish to invest in the friendship.

—

