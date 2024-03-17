How to Deal With a Needy Wife

Every month I hear from several dozen men struggling in their marriage or relationship.

They say things like…

“I don’t feel close to my wife.”

“I’m not happy with my marriage.”

“I don’t feel like I can meet her needs.”

Do you struggle to meet your partner’s needs?

When it comes to your partner’s needs, I offer a huge distinction in the video below that helps most men.

Here’s the headline, in case you don’t have time to watch it.

It’s knowing the difference between needs and neediness.

Having needs looks like …

“Babe, the best way you can love me is to give me the benefit of the doubt.”

No demands. No accusations. Just a request. And then you see where she can meet you.

Neediness, on the other hand, looks like…

“You’re not enough for me.”

“You don’t meet my needs.”

“You never do… A or B.”

Fill in the blank. You likely have your own version of this.

Simply put, when stuck in a neediness loop, your partner is desperate and scared, expecting you to fill something in her.

Do you experience neediness from your wife?

If so, it’s important to notice if in response, you experience neediness yourself.

The need to be enough for her.

To not let her down.

To not fail her.

Or do you shut down any needs in the face of all the volume about her needs?

Either way, the most important thing is to notice the impact of her neediness on you. That’s key to maintaining your inner strength.

What happens to you when you feel your wife’s neediness?

In those moments, you likely feel like…

She’s too much.

Her needs are endless.

You’re not strong enough for her.

And that last one can be a blow to your ego as a man wanting to be strong for his woman.

Do you struggle to be strong for your wife?

If so, it’s critical that you acknowledge to yourself the impact of her neediness on you.

That’s the first step.

It means not being sucked down the rabbit hole of her neediness.

And simultaneously… stay compassionate to her as well.

She’s struggling. She needs you to be empathic to her struggle without being wrecked by it.

If you can notice the impact on you and stay compassionate to her, you will be that strong man you seek to be.

And you won’t feel like you’re at the mercy of her neediness.

To take a much deeper dive into how to stay strong and compassionate in the face of your partner’s neediness, check out this video below.

Let’s face it, brother. Her neediness is just a cry for help.

And until you’re able to take care of yourself, her neediness will feel like a black hole.

So, my invitation to you is to up-level yourself and your relational game.

Then you can be the strong and loving man you seek to be for yourself, your woman, and your kids.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

iStock image