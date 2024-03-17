Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Deal With a Needy Wife

How to Deal With a Needy Wife

Knowing the difference between needs and neediness.

by Leave a Comment

Every month I hear from several dozen men struggling in their marriage or relationship.

They say things like…

“I don’t feel close to my wife.”

“I’m not happy with my marriage.”

“I don’t feel like I can meet her needs.”

Do you struggle to meet your partner’s needs?

When it comes to your partner’s needs, I offer a huge distinction in the video below that helps most men.

Here’s the headline, in case you don’t have time to watch it.

It’s knowing the difference between needs and neediness.

Having needs looks like …

“Babe, the best way you can love me is to give me the benefit of the doubt.”

No demands. No accusations. Just a request. And then you see where she can meet you.

Neediness, on the other hand, looks like…

“You’re not enough for me.”

“You don’t meet my needs.”

“You never do… A or B.”

Fill in the blank. You likely have your own version of this.

Simply put, when stuck in a neediness loop, your partner is desperate and scared, expecting you to fill something in her.

Do you experience neediness from your wife?

If so, it’s important to notice if in response, you experience neediness yourself.

The need to be enough for her.

To not let her down.

To not fail her.

Or do you shut down any needs in the face of all the volume about her needs?

Either way, the most important thing is to notice the impact of her neediness on you. That’s key to maintaining your inner strength.

What happens to you when you feel your wife’s neediness?

In those moments, you likely feel like…

She’s too much.

Her needs are endless.

You’re not strong enough for her.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And that last one can be a blow to your ego as a man wanting to be strong for his woman.

Do you struggle to be strong for your wife?

If so, it’s critical that you acknowledge to yourself the impact of her neediness on you.

That’s the first step.

It means not being sucked down the rabbit hole of her neediness.

And simultaneously… stay compassionate to her as well.

She’s struggling. She needs you to be empathic to her struggle without being wrecked by it.

If you can notice the impact on you and stay compassionate to her, you will be that strong man you seek to be.

And you won’t feel like you’re at the mercy of her neediness.

To take a much deeper dive into how to stay strong and compassionate in the face of your partner’s neediness, check out this video below.

Let’s face it, brother. Her neediness is just a cry for help.

And until you’re able to take care of yourself, her neediness will feel like a black hole.

So, my invitation to you is to up-level yourself and your relational game.

Then you can be the strong and loving man you seek to be for yourself, your woman, and your kids.

 

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

 

iStock image

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x