In this episode of Practicing Love, I talk with Ally Iseman, author of the upcoming book For the Love of Jealousy, about why jealousy happens and how we can develop a healthier relationship with this often painful emotion.

How to Deal With Jealousy in Relationships… And Use It to Build Intimacy: Show Notes

Jealousy is one of those emotions many of us would rather not admit to feeling.

When you notice yourself comparing yourself to someone else, or your partner gives someone attention and you feel a knot in your stomach, or when you imagine things that may or may not be true… it can be scary to share with someone.

It’s common to try to push jealousy away, hide it, or convince yourself you shouldn’t feel it.

But what if jealousy isn’t something you need to get rid of?

In my latest conversation, I talk with Ally Iseman, author of the upcoming book For the Love of Jealousy, about how this misunderstood emotion can actually become a way to have more intimacy and connection.

We explore:

Why jealousy feels so intense, and what’s happening in your brain and body when it arises

How to distinguish what’s actually happening from the stories you tell yourself

How to share insecurity with a partner without blaming them or asking them to fix it

How jealousy can connect with desire and even erotic arousal

One of the things I especially appreciate about Ally’s approach is that she doesn’t see jealousy as something inherently wrong with us. We can learn to work with it, understand what it’s pointing toward, and become more skillful in how we respond.

When you feel jealous you can learn to create connection, and sometimes even pleasure with it!

Another important part of this conversation is remembering that we can become partners who know how to receive and support each other when insecurity shows up.

I think you’ll find this conversation surprising and incredibly useful.

—

Bio:

ALLY ISEMAN, CRC is an award-winning creator, author, internationally Certified Relationship Coach and NCSF-registered Kink Aware Professional who specializes in modern relationship design, unlocking erotic jealousy, and consent and communication, and founder of Passport 2 Pleasure, curated travel groups for couples who want to have the conversations they can’t have anywhere else. She speaks on stages and screens of all sizes, and is a featured culture commentator and subject matter expert who has been featured in The New York Times, LADbible, Cosmopolitan, AskMen, and more. Ally works with couples and individuals all over the world who are at transition points in their dating and relation-trips. Whether they want to open their relationship to include more people, explore play parties together, or just open up more authentically to each other about their kinks and curiosities, Ally helps them open up without breaking up. She is based in Los Angeles and London.

Links:

Connect with Ally

Passport2Pleasure.com(opens in new tab)

Instagram(opens in new tab)

The Jealousy Quiz(opens in new tab)

Connect with Shana James

Best love and sex of your life quiz(opens in new tab)

Get a Free copy of Honest Sex: A Passionate Path to Deepen Connection and Keep Relationships Alive.(opens in new tab)

Whether you’re dating or in a relationship it shows you how to take the self-doubt, struggle and shame out of your love life.

If you’re looking for love:

Take this quiz: Find Love With More Ease and Joy(opens in new tab)

If you’re dating or in a relationship and you want more connection or intimacy:

Take this quiz: What Keeps You From Having the Best Love and Sex of Your Life?(opens in new tab)

Each quiz only takes a few minutes, and give you a personalized report of how you can have more of the love and intimacy you want.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com