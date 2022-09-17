How to Deconstruct Your Present Habits to Design Better Habits

We all aspire to build better habits, but not everyone can design habits that actually serve them over time.

We all know Aristotle was right when he said, We are what we repeatedly do”. We become what we keep doing over and over again.

“Habits” are literally life-changing or life-destroying. They are either helping you become a better version of yourself or the worst version of yourself.

“For good and bad, habits are the invisible architecture of daily life. Research suggests that about 40 percent of our behavior is repeated almost daily, and mostly in the same context,” writes Gretchen Rubin in her book Better Than Before.

The good news? We all have the ability to change our own habits by forming new ones. But changing any habit is a hard thing to do.

And it takes a lot of time and effort to get them right.

If you repeat the same unhealthy habits for years, your body will pay the price. You will sacrifice more at some in life. You will miss out on a potentially better future.

On the other hand, if you repeat daily walks, an exercise routine, eat healthily, read a few pages every day and save a percentage of your income, you will become better, healthier, wiser and wealthier in the long term.

If you are not proud of who you’ve become in the last few years, there is still hope. You can gradually change your present habits to build better routines, habits or rituals that help you become a better version of yourself.

A major key to getting things done is forming good habits

Many life habits are constructed unconsciously. We accumulate them over time without deliberate thought.

We pick up our way of life over a period of time: from our families, friends, colleagues, environment, schools and the books we read.

Practiced long enough, habits become our identities. We get attached to them and stop questioning them. The more you repeat a behaviour, an action, a habit or a routine, the more you reinforce it.

To change something you do daily, you must first take stock of the habits that define who you are now.

If Pareto’s principle holds, 80 per cent of your present way of life is controlled by 20 percent of your habits/routines.

To design a different way of life, find out the habits that make up a greater percentage of your day.

Write them down and determine if they are all serving a bigger goal in your life. For every habit, write down how it affects your life now and in the future.

Are you on the best trajectory in life?

If you change nothing about your present habits, will you still become a better version of yourself in the next 2 or 5 years?

The most important question you should ask is: do all my habits still serve me? Do they make me happy or productive? Are they helping me achieve my goals?

If you are not convinced about where you are headed in life, you absolutely need new or better habits to live a better life.

For every new habit you want to adapt, identify the ultimate goal or how it will serve you and break the processes into small actions you can repeat daily, at specific times of the day.

For example, if you want to read more books, identify the ultimate goal (become wiser or learn specific topics) and then answer these three questions:

1) What are my intellectual curiosities and what kind of books can help me build a reading habit?

2) What time of day can I read a few pages daily

3) How will my life improve if I make reading a habit?

The hard part of building new habits is staying consistent. Or better still, making it repeatable.

So plan on starting small, really small. So easy you can’t fail. Then once it becomes a daily commitment for at least 30 days, think about changing the intensity.

“It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.” John Wooden once said.

For example, to create a good morning routine, don’t wake up at the crack of dawn. Adjust your waking time by just twenty or thirty minutes.

To take good breaks and make time for downtime, plan five minutes breaks in between deep work. Exercise for just five minutes at a time to improve your chances of making it stick.

Add a healthy food option to your diet instead of changing your meals completely. Drink one more glass of water daily for better hydration.

Write a few paragraphs daily to start a consistent writing habit — and write at the same time daily. Set aside “writing time,” and block off distractions.

If you can’t invest 5 percent of your income, start with one.

Adapt the small approach mindset. Define your goal, find your motivation, and establish a small plan of action to get started quickly.

Integrate better habits into your existing schedule one at a time. Make no big adjustments. Massive leaps don’t work. Big transformers don’t last. And disrupting your present schedule won’t help.

Good habits compound in our favour.

Practice them long enough, and you will change your life. The daily actions may seem small, but they are critical to the change you want.

—

