How to Escape Productivity Anxiety and End the Cycle of ‘Never Enough’

In the modern age of work, there are no clear rules on when to take a break from the cycle of getting things done.

For many people, checking things off, making progress at all costs and staying on the productivity train for as long as possible is the only norm. They can’t disconnect from work until they are forced to take a break.

Productivity anxiety is exhausting.

High performers who struggle to make concrete progress daily (especially in these difficult times) will start to feel productivity anxiety.

But what is productive anxiety anyway?

Laine Fullerton of A Girl in Progress explains it beautifully, “…it’s the feeling that you are never doing enough. No matter how many hours you work or how much you get done, you never truly feel satisfied with your achievements because there is always more to do.”

People with an unhealthy relationship with work are obsessive about staying in work mode all the time. They are overly critical of their progress and trapped in a cycle of “never enough”.

“Above and beyond has become our expected norm and the constant fear of failing to achieve beyond — the new ‘enough’ — is driving anxiety,” says Joshua Fletcher, a professional anxiety management psychotherapist.

Create healthier routines by taking back some of the “work” time to recover

When there’s a lot to do, and you feel like time is running out or you are not in control of your schedule, anxiety can quickly set in and make it even more challenging to make significant progress.

Focus on deep work sessions one at a time. And when your deep work sessions are over, take a brain break.

Learn to embrace the pleasure of doing absolutely nothing outside work to give your mind and body the necessary rest to recharge: read, go for a walk, spend time in nature or watch your favourite downtime tv show.

The drive to get almost everything done in the shortest possible time (at all cost) can get the better of you. It’s counterproductive to work against your body.

You may feel like you are doing a lot when you are busy all the time but you will make less progress in the end.

To maintain consistent peak performance, you have to learn how to balance quality breaks and deep rests with focus work.

Getting to an optimal productivity level takes effort — a lot of consistent routines. And most importantly, a body and brain recharge process that supports your level of productivity.

When you struggle to stay focused, you need an action plan that can derail your present unproductive routine.

Steady work output is only possible if you work with your body and mind instead of demanding more from yourself at the wrong time.

To tame the mountain pressure to keep delivering at your best, schedule compulsory downtimes on your calendar and commit to your recharge appointments between deep work sessions.

When you are stressed or tired, your cognitive function suffers, impacting your ability to get real work done or organise your thoughts.

If you are used to long focused work sessions and high productivity hours, it’s even more important to make time to lighten your cognitive load or, better still, create routines outside work to refresh your mind.

When you think you have no time for breaks, meaningful activities outside the daily grind, you are likely to end up stressed, overwhelmed or burnout at some point.

“Whether it’s creating, connecting or streaming, making room to recharge is one of the best things we can do for ourselves — and our productivity,” writes a Microsoft reporter.

There’s so much the body can take without good rest. Self-care is not selfish. It’s also a good use of your time for the next deep work session.

So prioritise brain reset, create better work boundaries, break your tasks into manageable chunks and schedule deep work sessions for every task.

And when you start checking them off, plan better breaks in between them. It’s the only way to build a healthier relationship with work. It’s also one of the best ways to reduce productivity anxiety.

Time off the productivity train to reset can do more for your work than an endless stream of tasks that does not move the needle.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

