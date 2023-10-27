How to Evolve by Choice When Sex Is Hardwired by Nature – Paul Abramowitz

How can heterosexual men develop more meaningful sex and conscious relationships, even when they are hardwired for sex? Today’s podcast guest, author of Sexed, talks about how to get beyond conditioning from media, porn, and the sexual industrial complex, so sex can not only be more pleasurable, but also more intimate, and even transformational.

In my book, Honest Sex, I shared an expanded definition of sex that can allow you to have more pleasure and deeper connection:

“The new definition of sex I propose has a foundation of EXPLORATION. Rather than striving for a climax, we can let go of the goal and focus on the experience. CURIOSITY becomes the guide. Honest sex is about WAKING UP OUR SENSES AND HEARTS. We become more MINDFUL and aware, and we can take DELIGHT in one’s own and others’ bodies, hearts, and spirits. Beyond a rote definition of how body parts engage (i.e., Webster’s definition of moving genitalia in rhythmic movements), sex is a way to explore PLEASURE and CONNECTION through as much of ourselves as possible. Honest sex is a curious exploration of pleasure and intimacy without an agenda or goal orientation.”

Today I am excited to bring you another vision for expanded and conscious sex, one that integrates intimacy, biology, connection, and sovereignty. Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Paul Abramowitz, is formally trained in Human Sexuality by both Eastern (Totality Therapy) and Western traditions (Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality). He wrote SEXED: Hardwired By Nature, Evolving By Choice as a tool for the heterosexual man to develop personal methods of inquiry into self-understanding, meaningful sex, and conscious relating. It is a remedy to many of the “disappeared conversations” in men’s lives that have left vast chasms in our human potential.

On today’s podcast, Paul and I talk about the importance of getting beyond the old worn out conversations and caricatures about men being “hardwired for sex”, and having new and evolved conversations. In our powerfully transformative conversation we discussed….

The difference between your sex mind and your sex body

How to shift from entertaining to intimate and transformational sex

The blockages that keep you seeing sex as an accomplishment rather than an adventure

How awareness meets the reproductive imperative

How to get beyond the conditioning from magazines, movies, porn, and the sexual industrial complex

Links:

Connect with Paul



Sexed

Paul Abramowitz, is formally trained in Human Sexuality by both Eastern (Totality Therapy) and Western traditions (Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality). He is a long-time student of yoga and meditation, a painter, sculptor, and singer-songwriter who has dedicated most of his adult life to exploring creative avenues of expression and practice that lead to a fuller understanding of the lived human experience.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Some say we are outgrowing marriage as a culture. However, the problem that author Shana James regularly sees as a relationship coach—and through her own divorce—is that many of us have not matured enough to create the emotionally-connected, sexually-satisfying relationships we long for.

Honest Sex teaches us what kind of honesty is effective for creating closeness, what sex actually is (rather than what we’ve been taught), and how to communicate desires and upsets to create more intimacy. By examining new ways to sustain connection with a partner, author Shana James illuminates a framework for relationships to start strong and get more intimate and exciting over time.

James is the creator and host of the Man Alive podcast and has a TEDx Talk, “What 1,000 Men’s Tears Reveal About the Crisis Between Men and Women.” As a relationship coach for 20 years, she humbly discovered the causes of disconnection and distrust in relationships, as well as how to build trust and keep passion alive. Her first book, Power and Pleasure: A Man’s Guide to Becoming a Confident and Satisfied Lover and Leader, supports men to be fulfilled in love and work. In this book, written for all genders, she uses her Master’s in psychology, DISC, and Positive Intelligence certifications to guide readers to create more honest and passionate romantic relationships.

