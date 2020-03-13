How to Fall Asleep in 10 to 60 Seconds

Learning how to fall asleep in a few seconds is difficult, am I right?

There will be times when you want to fall asleep instantly because you are tired and want to take some rest. However, you cannot keep your eyes from your smartphone or have a lot of things in your mind that are not letting you enjoy your sleep.

You probably know the basic ideas like turning off the internet and reading a book, but we have shared some more exciting and useful tips to help you fall asleep in 10 to 60 seconds.

Try The “4–7–8” Breathing Technique

The “4–7–8” method is an easy and effective way to promote relaxation and calmness. Maybe, you have a tough schedule tomorrow and continue thinking about it when you go to bed. In such a situation, this technique might be of help.

It basically consists of a breathing pattern that provides the brain with a lot of relaxation.

The best part is that you can practice it anytime, especially when you feel stressed or depressed.

The six steps of this technique are as follows:

First of all, you need to place the tip of your tongue behind the upper front teeth.

Next, you must exhale through the mouth and make whoosh sounds.

In the third step, you need to close your mouth and inhale through the nose. While doing so, you must count to four.

The fourth step consists of holding the breath and counting to seven in your mind.

In this step, you are required to open the mouth and exhale completely. While doing so, you should continue making whoosh sounds and count to eight.

Repeat this process 2 to 3 times or more depending on your requirements.

Lower The Room Temperature

It is good to lower the room temperature before going to bed. Why do I do so? Well, this is because your body temperature changes when you fall asleep. The temperature of your feet and hands increases, while the core temperature decreases.

If you love sleeping in a warm room, you might not b able to fall asleep easily. So, we suggest you set the thermostat to a cool temperature like 15–23°C or 60–75°F.

—

