How to Fight in a Marriage

I’ve been reading this book called “30 Lessons for Living : Tried and True Advice from the Wisest Americans” by Karl Pillemer.

In his book, he interviews older Americans (65+) and extracts knowledge and wisdom from the lessons they’ve learned from life.

In this article I wanted to share some of my highlights from a section on relationships.

Every relationship has its ups and downs, especially marriages.

One of the most important things you can learn is how to fight in your marriage. Here’s some lessons about fighting that I’ve learned from this book.

Communication

All experts agree you need to learn how to communicate about conflicts, A.K.A. learn how to fight.

One of the elders interviewed in the book who’s in a great marriage that has lasted 67 years explains cheerfully how she and her husband fight twice a week.

“Fights are inevitable it’s how we handle them that matters”.

Here’s some advice on how to handle fights with your partner more productively.

#1 Get out the house

“I find that it’s better to talk about problems that you can’t seem to come to grips with when you’re out of your own home.

When you’re in your own home, you’re in the same atmosphere where the problems are going on. So you should go somewhere where you can talk — maybe it would be in the park, a restaurant, or somewhere else”.

#2 Let off steam

“Lydia McKeon, seventy-three, similarly advises couples to step back when they are angry, rather than engaging in the heat of the moment. Here’s her creative solution:

Every couple needs to think of a way to let off steam by themselves, before they yell at one another.

Now, we had some animals — horses and sheep and such like. What I would do was just leave and go out to the barn and pace around and talk to the animals, talk to the sheep. Of course they were always glad to see me, and they couldn’t talk back.

And then after a half hour or so, when I could just yell all I wanted to out there, I’d come back in. My husband had a big garden where he would go and do the same thing.

You have to try to cool down. And while you’re cooling down, you can yell as much as you want at animals, plants, or whatever’s out there, and they’re not going to talk back to you. It worked for us. So consider yelling at plants, farm animals, inanimate objects — rather than your spouse.”

#3 Listen with the right intent

You’ve probably heard this before, but that’s because it’s the golden rule to listening. Listen to understand not respond. The book shares a technique that’s worked wonders for one of the couples married for multiple decades.

“One person has the floor for five minutes, ten minutes, whatever you agree to. During that time, they five minutes, ten minutes, whatever you agree to.

During that time, they offer what they are feeling. One party gets that for five minutes, and the other person listens and then repeats what was said until the first person agrees and says, “Yes, you got it right.”

Then you do it the other way. This slows down the exchange. It makes it much more likely that you really hear what the other person’s hurts are and what their intentions are, because you have to be able to repeat it back.

Then you get your turn to do the same. It opens things up more fully than standing around and wondering what’s going on with the other person.”

#4 Learn to let go

“It’s important to let some things go, to figure out what matters and what really doesn’t matter. There was one thing that we came to early on that really stayed with us — it was a very novel concept.

If we were in some sort of struggle over something, we would stop and say, “Which one of us is this more important to?” And when we could figure that out, the other one found it so much easier to let go. But we needed to consciously stop and figure it out.”

Remember, reading this article is only entertainment if you don’t take action on it. So share or talk about this article with your partner, and the next time you’re in an argument:

1. Get out the house

2. Blow off steam before the argument

3. Listen with the right intent (using the exercise above)

4. Ask yourself if what you’re arguing about really matters and consider letting it go

