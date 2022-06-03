How to Figure Out How Many Kids You Want

Two. One. Four?

Before I had kids, I wanted two. That’s the typical number in a nuclear family. And the number most parents chose. Then my first son was born, and I thought, “just one”. I didn’t think I could go through the baby phase again.

One night, I was watching a documentary on Netflix about a woman who had six or seven kids. This one scene hit me. It was her birthday, and all her children were there. It wasn’t anything fancy. But she had all this love surrounding her, this little community. I could feel the warmth emanating from the TV. That’s the moment I knew I wanted more kids.

Though I didn’t want six or seven kids, I knew I wanted more than two. In my quest to find how many children I wanted, like any bookworm, I looked for my answer in books.

In Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, Bryan Caplan describes a good rule of thumb for figuring out how many kids you want: “Determine the optimal number of kids to have during of the major stages of your life (30s, 40s, 50s, etc.) — then set your target number of children equal to your average.”

Before you try it, there are some considerations to keep in mind:

Most people focus on the stress and sleep deprivation of the early years of parenting. You need to think about what it will be like when your children are adults too. Most of their life will be in the adult stage. Do you want grandchildren? If so, you may wish to have more kids to increase your likelihood of having them. We assume that the fewer kids we have, the more resources we can pour into them. We think this will result in them turning out better. This isn’t always the case. What kind of support system do you have? It’s easier to have more kids if you have family or friends to help you out. “One of the best ways to improve your parenting is to make yourself happier,” says Chaplan. When you imagine your family at different stages, what makes you happiest?

Of course, I had to try out his formula myself:

20s — 2 kids

30s — 2 kids

40s — 2 kids

50s — 4 kids

60s — 4 kids

70s — 6 kids

80s — 6 kids

(2+2+2+4+4+6+6)/7= 3.7–> 4 (my ideal number of kids)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In this case, I rounded up to four kids, but I could say three to four depending on your interpretation. When I am younger, I would want fewer kids because I’d still like to have some independence. As I grow older, I would want to have more kids visit me and large family gatherings. That’s why it goes from two to four to six. In the end, I end up with the number four, which is actually my ideal number.

One thing Caplan emphasizes in his book is, “rather than trying to raise a perfect child, you should enjoy the journey together.” What number of kids is going to enable you to do that?

And that’s your answer.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock