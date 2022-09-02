How to Finally Let Go of a Toxic Relationship — Even When You Still Love Them

Being in a toxic relationship sucks. It messes up with your head and self-esteem.

At this point in my life, I’ve seen too many people who are stuck in a toxic relationship whether it’s a romantic relationship or just friendships in general.

Sadly, rather than asking how can they let go and move on, they prefer to ask the wrong question: “How can I change this and make it better?”

In most cases, people don’t really change. Even if they claim they love you.

Words mean nothing when their actions don’t match. If they gaslight you, cheat on you, lie to your face, then there’s nothing you can do to change them.

Instead, you should let the relationship go. Here’s how:

Have you been neglecting yourself? It’s time to bring the focus back to yourself

One of the signs of people who are in a toxic relationship is that they tend to neglect their needs. They prioritize their partner’s needs so much that they don’t even realize they aren’t happy in their relationship.

Look, I’m not saying being in one should make you happy forever. However, a relationship is pretty much about giving and taking.

Your needs matter too. If your partner ignores them yet expects you to fulfill their needs, then it’s a clear sign of an unhealthy relationship.

Mark Banschick M.D, a psychiatrist and the author of The Intelligent Divorce book series also mentioned;

“In a toxic relationship, one person feels stifled. Their dreams and life goals are squashed, irrelevant, unimportant, and often get sacrificed for the sake of the other. Their true self is denied and feels atrophied.”

This is why it’s highly important to be aware of the sign before you lose yourself even more. You have to make an effort to put the focus back on yourself.

Here are several things you can do:

Spend more time alone. Take a solo trip somewhere (even if it’s just one weekend). Journal your thoughts more and understand the pattern you have.

Be more aware of your emotions. Ask yourself why it is so hard to let it go — do you really believe the voice inside your head that says you can’t live without your partner?

Do things only when it feels right for you, not because you want to please your partner. This is the best time to learn your boundaries and how to set them right so no one can cross the line again.

Do you have other things to do outside your relationship? Let’s create new ones

When was the last time you did things on your own? Being in a toxic relationship will force you to put aside your needs and things you like because it’s all about the person you’re dating.

Their favorite food, their favorite place, their perspective on certain things. It’s never about you and what you like.

When you do this long enough, your mind will automatically think of your partner’s approval. You do things because of them.

You used to watch a movie alone, but now you feel rude to watch it without your partner. You don’t want to take alone time to see your best friends because your partner asks you to “spend more time” with them.

Do you see the problem here?

You’ve got no space to do anything else than be with your partner. So, to get away from this thinking and toxic habit, you need to do more things that have nothing to do with your relationship.

Saying “no” will be hard if you’re like me with a deep people-pleasing issue. But we all need to start somewhere. It’s your first step in walking away from a toxic relationship.

Rewrite the narrative in your head that you don’t have to fix everything that’s broken

It’s in our human nature to fix broken things. The thing about it is that sometimes it’s not even your job to fix it. And not everything can be fixed.

Sometimes the best way to get your freedom back and find happiness again is to let it all go. And start fresh.

If you think this sounds too scary to even think about, you aren’t alone. In fact, many people choose to stay in unhealthy relationships because they don’t think they can get someone better out there.

Not everyone has high self-esteem that they can just walk away. It takes time and real effort to make it happen.

For my mother, for example, it takes her 2 failed marriages to realize she’s more powerful than she thought. She spent decades trying to fix a relationship (and the man she was with) because she believed it was her job.

When her first marriage failed terribly and she got cheated on a lot, she thought it was her fault for not being enough for the man. However, trying to fix things that you have no control over is nothing but a waste of time.

So rather than keep thinking about what’s there for you to fix, try a different approach. Think of it as a failed relationship instead.

You’ve tried your best yet it doesn’t work so it’s time to move on.

Lastly, you aren’t a bad guy for walking away from something that hurts you

When you’re secure and confident, you’re good on your own. You know you could find someone better out there if you want to. Eventually, you will find the courage to let this toxic relationship go.

I know it’s not that easy because a romantic relationship can be complex, especially when you’re married and a kid is involved.

Our society tends to “punish” someone who walks away from a marriage or relationship in general. They think you’re the bad guy because you’re selfishly choosing a new life.

However, just because it’s a different path doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

It’s just different. And you don’t need people’s approval on your decision. At the end of the day, you’re the one who needs to live with it.

No one can save you from those pains of being lied to or gaslighted day in and day out by your toxic partner. No one would care because everyone is busy with their problems.

We get so used to the idea that you must make it work — no matter what happens.

So those “quitters” are treated as a bad example in society. We’re only successful if we have a long-lasting marriage, even though it’s toxic.

I noticed that this type of thinking is what makes many people stuck. They don’t believe the art of letting go will actually lead them to a better place mentally and emotionally.

Don’t make the same mistake. As Tara Love ever said,

“We should fight for our relationships, but if fighting means ripping yourself to shreds and piggybacking all his demons, you need to leave.” — Tara Love

So, know your limits. You’ll be okay on your own. It takes some time until you fully heal and even more time to build a healthy relationship with someone new in the future.

But from someone who’s been in a toxic relationship and managed to get out, I can tell you it’s worth it. You deserve a better and healthier relationship.

Photo credit: Shutterstock